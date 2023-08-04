Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on July 18th filed eight criminal charges against the 16 Republicans in her state who submitted a phony slate of electors in hopes of flipping the state from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Included in the charges are forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. Each of these charges carries a potential penalty of 5-14 years in prison.

Ex-President Trump and cronies organized Republicans in battleground states that Biden had won, including Michigan and Wisconsin, “to sign and submit false certificates claiming that they were authorized to cast votes on behalf of their respective states, in the electoral college for Donald Trump.”

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was involved in putting together a cadre of false electors to send to the electoral college in order to falsify the true result of Wisconsin votes. I wonder if the Wisconsin senator’s fraud is different from that in Michigan or if Wisconsin’s Attorney General should be considering bringing charges against Mr. Johnson and his team of phony electors.

Surely an attempt to change the outcome of Wisconsin’s legitimate vote and to override the democratic process by Senator Johnson should come to the attention of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

Allan Sommer, Bristol