Two Kenosha siblings are in area hospitals following an argument that escalated to a stabbing Thursday morning.

Kenosha Police responded to a call in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue Thursday morning for a double stabbing. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeffrey Galley, two adult siblings were arguing when one pulled out a pocket knife. The other sibling managed to get ahold of the knife, and both siblings stabbed each other.

Both siblings are in area hospitals following the incident, with one facing serious injuries.

Galley said criminal charges will likely be referred, but the incident is still under investigation.