Skye Michael Siler, 49, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Skye Michael Siler
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Opening day for Pleasant Prairie’s HarborMarket drew thousands to the village’s Prairie Springs Park Sunday.
A Kenosha eye doctor has been ranked in the top 175 ophthalmologists in the country.
Downtown Kenosha combination ax-throwing and craft-pouring venue Hold My Beer, 621 56th St., will open for a soft opening Thursday, June 15.
A 53-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she escaped through a bedroom window during a fire that started in a kitchen at an apartmen…
A Kenosha venue is offering authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine along with traditional American fare, a mix reflecting the back…