Since he was 12 years old, Pleasant Prairie resident Rick Fanella has been riding and showing horses.

Fanella became a judge 13 years ago for various shows and a mentor to aspiring riders. To add to the list of accomplishments, Fanella was named the Wisconsin Horse Council Judge of the Year on April 16.

How did you become a judge?

Everybody said “You should become a judge.”

You have to junior judge three different times under different people. You then have to test once every three years,. You have to go to the judges seminar and do a written and a live judging and that’s how you keep your card.

How does it feel to be Judge of the Year?

The thing that makes this award really special is this is voted on by my peers. This was voted on by other judges that you come in contact with over the years judging with them or side-by-side or co-judging or you run into them at the shows.

What are your favorite parts of showing and judging?

Judging, I think my favorite part is working with the kids. I’m not afraid to take a few extra minutes to to help the kid, or talk to anybody for that matter. But the kids are usually the ones that are afraid of you. I tell them I show horses just like they do. I make mistakes just like they do.

Showing is just fun. It’s relaxing (and) you see all your friends.

What’s the hardest part?

I would say the hardest part is correcting a kid because you have to be careful how you word things. As a judge, I try to go out of my way if I see a kid that’s struggling, or that’s afraid of me as a judge. I’ll try to walk up to him and I’ll introduce myself.

What’s the hardest class to judge?

I would say the hardest to judge are the pattern classes, the showmanship, the horsemanship, equitation. A mistake could be a three point mistake to me, but it could be a five point to (a judge). It’s super subjective.

What preparation goes into showing horses?

First you have to ride and practice because you have to do your homework at home. We ride at least three times a week, and sometimes we try to ride more, but three times a week is pretty much the bare minimum. To go to a show you have to pack a trailer. (My) trailer I keep packed, so what’s in the trailer typically stays in the trailer (such as) show saddles, our show bridles, blankets, bits and bath equipment. If you’re going to a two day show, you have to be able to give them a bath, hay, grain (and) all of your equipment. Then you have to clip and bathe the horses before you go. They have to be clean You can’t show a dirty horse.

What’s something about showing people don’t know?

I don’t think they realize the time and practice that goes into it. I think that they think that riding a horse you’re just a passenger (and) the horse does all the work and nothing could be further from the truth. You have to ride them. It’s like driving a car. You can’t just get in and turn it on and guess.

What’s something about judging people don’t know?

I stand in the sun all day. I stand and eat dirt and dust all day long. (Other people) can take a break or go sit down in a chair... the judge does not have that option