Public libraries are often known for their books, computers and programs, but with Savannah Bezotte, a Carthage senior studying sociology, the Kenosha Public Libraries are becoming a place for Kenosha-area community members to get connected with local resources in her role as social work intern.

Bezotte, a Kenosha native who began her internship with the Kenosha Public Libraries in late August of last year, bridges the gap in the unmet needs of the public and the organizations that can assist them.

Tell me a little bit more about what you do.

Since we're a public resource, we have a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds coming in (to the library).

We have a lot of people coming in who are housing insecure, seeking benefits or different outside resources, and librarians don't necessarily know where to refer them out to. I am essentially bridging the gap between the unmet needs of patrons, and the organizations that can provide that to them in a way that librarians cannot.

I probably see two to three patrons a day, and most of them are walk-ins. I've helped moms register their kids for school, I've helped people find jobs, apply for apartments, different housing options, social security cards, various benefits. There's a whole bunch of things, it just depends on the day.

What are you interested in doing in the future?

I'm pretty interested in clinical work, so some field options for that include medical social work or private practice therapy. In August, I will be (pursuing) my master's degree in social work.

What have you learned from your internship experience at the libraries?

Being here, I've been exposed to all three, micro, meso and macro, levels (of sociology). It's been such a unique opportunity for me, because if I went directly into a field placement where I was just doing individual work, I may not have had that experience working for a big organization like libraries.

I have had the opportunity to work with different stakeholders, administrative partners and various organizations in the community and work on that level where I was just meeting with one person, which I have gotten that obviously (because) I meet with patrons. I've gotten a broader perspective of what social work could look like.

What's the importance of having a library social worker?

I think it's critical. I think (with all) the work that libraries are doing for the public, I'm surprised that there hasn't been a social worker ingrained in what they've been doing for a lot longer than they have. Even in my short time as an intern, I've really seen there be a need (for a library social worker) with how many people I'm meeting with.

I'm seeing the stall also needs support in terms of "I have a question, how would you best navigate this situation?" So I like I am a good support resource for patrons and library staff as well.

Anything you'd like to add?

If people are interested in learning more about what library social work looks like, there's this website (https://wholepersonlibrarianship.com), and a book called "Whole Person Librarianship." I believe (the website) has a listing of where there are social workers in libraries.