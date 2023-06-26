Real Madrid extended Luka Modric's contract on Monday, keeping the veteran midfielder for another season.

Madrid agreed to extend the contract of the 37-year-old Croatian until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, just like it did with Toni Kroos last week.

The moves allow Madrid to keep two of its most experienced players in a midfield that will be refreshed by the recent signing of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Modric will be playing his 12th season with Madrid. He has made 488 appearances with the club and won 23 titles, including five Champions Leagues and three Spanish leagues. He won the Ballon d’Or and FIFA's The Best awards for player of the year in 2018.

• Ilkay Gundogan ended his trophy-laden seven-year stay with Manchester City by agreeing to join Barcelona on a free transfer on Monday.

The Germany midfielder's last act as a City player — and as the team's captain — was to lift the Champions League trophy, which completed a treble of major titles for the English club.

Now, he is heading to Spain on a two-year contract for a new experience, even though Pep Guardiola wanted to keep the 32-year-old Gundogan — the first signing of the City manager's era from 2016.

Having missed out on securing the return of Lionel Messi, Barcelona made the signing of Gundogan a priority to add some experience to a midfield already containing youngsters Pedri González and Gavi Páez, two of its pillars going forward.

• Struggling Toronto FC on Monday fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team’s head coach and sporting director.

Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was named interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Manchester City, has been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.

Mike Sorber, Toronto's assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.

Toronto, which lost 2-1 at the New England Revolution on Saturday, is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It has won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions. Only Inter Miami at 5-0-13 has a worse record.