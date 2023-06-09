LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee.

The Galaxy confirmed the injury Friday. The Mexican star will have surgery soon, but the injury could end his season.

Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play Wednesday night in the first half of the Galaxy's loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Hernández, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.

Hernández began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020.

• Midfielder Naby Keïta is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, the German club said Friday.

Keïta leaves Liverpool after five years with a team which won every major prize in English soccer with the Premier League in 2020, the Champions League the year before and the FA Cup and League Cup once each.

It's a return to Germany for the Guinean, who previously played for Leipzig for two years before joining Liverpool in 2018. He only managed 13 games for Liverpool this season, in part because of a series of injuries.

• Newcastle announced a shirt sponsor deal Friday with a Saudi Arabian company linked to the sovereign wealth fund that is the English soccer club’s majority owner and the new investor in golf's PGA Tour.

British media reported Newcastle's sponsorship by events management firm Sela is worth $31.5 million annually on a multi-year deal.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League group stage next season for the first time in 20 years after placing fourth in the Premier League.

It was the first full season for Newcastle since a $377 million takeover in 2021 led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which manages more than $600 billion of Saudi state wealth.

• Phil Neville was hired Friday to join the staff of Canada men's national team coach John Herdman, a week after Neville was fired as head coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Richard Shaw also was hired for Herdman’s staff ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on June 15. The pair join existing assistants Mauro Biello, Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado.