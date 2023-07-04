The light sprinkle of rain and even a car stalling out mid-way through didn't stop the Sommers Fourth of July Parade or the thousands of people watching the event.

Instead, some people opened up umbrellas, others waited it out and people helped push the car along to the end.

The children were running into the street and at the edge of the curb eagerly awaiting the floats and the inevitable candy.

Scarlet Jelinek, 8-years-old, made a sign that said "candy me" with a basketball hoop. Her aunt, Ashley Jelinek, held the sign attempting to get her niece as much candy as possible.

Scarlet and Ashley said she came to the parade "to get candy."

"(I came to) hang out with my niece too because I love her more than the world," Ashley said.

Jake Kitzerow also came with his children and attended the parade for the first time.

"We came just to check it out and have a new experience," Kitzerow said. "It's a beautiful day to get out and meet some of our neighbors."

Kitzerow said it was great to spend time with his family and enjoy a "wonderful event." He said his favorite part about the parade were the firetrucks.

"It was a great family event and I hope to do it more often," Kitzerow said.

Kitzerow came with his friend, Ed Reszler, who invited people to watch the parade from his lawn.

"It's a lot of fun to bring the family together and see a lot of people that you normally don't see," Reszler said.

After moving to the area last August, it was Reszler's first time watching the parade. He said it was "pretty neat."

"There was just a lot of interaction with the kids and the kids on the floats. It was neat," Reszler said.