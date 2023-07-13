BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kenosha Kingfish prevailed in a 3-2 rain-filled contest over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Wednesday night in game one of a four-game set.

Ole Miss righty Cole Tolbert (2-2) earned the victory after logging the second-longest outing of a Kingfish pitcher this season (Jaxson Easterlin went 7⅔ innings on June 22).

He allowed just one run on two hits while striking out six in 7⅓ innings of work.

Kenosha’s bounce-back effort continues, as the team has now won back-to-back contests following a 1-7 start to the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Battle Creek has dropped four straight contests after starting the second half at 5-1.

Brandon Nigh (Oakland University) was the Kingfish hero on offense.

Nigh went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in from the bottom of the lineup.

Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois) also belted a solo shot for his team-leading fifth homer of the summer.

Kyle Ratliff (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville) provided a spark for the Battle Jacks at the plate. He gave their fans life with an RBI double when Field Manager Chris Clark’s squad was down to their final strike.

Chandler-Gilbert Community College reliever Alex Karns earned his first save of the season after giving up just one run.

Karns got out of a jam in the eighth where there was one out and runners on first and second.

Davenport University pitcher Jared Schwardz was tagged with the Battle Jacks’ loss after giving up two earned runs on two hits in two frames.

Kenosha (20-23, 3-7) has now logged back-to-back wins and sits in a tie for fifth place in the Great Lakes East with the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Battle Creek (15-29, 5-5) is in fourth place in the East just half of a game behind the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

At this point in the season, standings are based on a team's second half record, hence why Battle Creek is in fourth and the Kingfish in fifth, despite Kenosha's better overall record.

The 'Fish return to Kenosha and Simmons Field this weekend for a two-game series with Kalamazoo, Mich.

Saturday night's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., while Sunday's matinee will begin at 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday's game

The Kingfish players could finally breathe a bit of a sigh of relief Tuesday night.

That's because they earned a 4-3 victory in Traverse City, Mich., a win they desperately needed after starting the second half of the 2023 Northwoods League season 1-7.

With the victory, the Kingfish put an end to a four-game losing streak and split the two-game set with their division foes.

They also improved to 11-5 in games where they scored first, as the Pit Spitters’ three-run response in the sixth frame didn’t prove to be enough.

Dom Listi (North Central College) is making one of the most electric entrances in Kenosha history.

The lefty went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs.

Listi is now 5-for-7 with two runs scored, a home run and three runs batted in through his first two games under Field Manager JT Scara.

Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle Aeronautical University) led Traverse City with a productive day at the plate. He went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double and extended his hitting streak to six games.

University of Kentucky southpaw Reed Gannon (1-1) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing no runs on two hits in 2-2/3 innings of work.

Gannon also struck out two in what was his longest Kingfish outing of the summer.

Eckerd College righty Tucker Shalley logged his league-leading ninth save of the season to put a bow on this team’s first win since a 6-5 home victory against Madison on July 6th.

University of Jamestown hurler Hayden Brown (1-1) entered the loss column for the first time with the Pit Spitters. He gave up the go-ahead run on three hits in an inning and two thirds.

With their second win in July, Kenosha (19-23, 2-7) still sits at the bottom of the Great Lakes East.

Traverse City (27-16, 5-3) now resides at third place in the East; they are a full game back of the division-leading Kalamazoo Growlers.

Friday night's action starts at 5:35 p.m. The teams played a doubleheader Thursday.