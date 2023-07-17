On Friday afternoon, recent Bradford graduate Haley Christianson made sure her Kenosha News All-County Girls Soccer Player of the Year interview didn't run too long.

After all, she had to get back up on the lifeguard post, and break time was over in three minutes.

Tick, tick, tick tick tick.

Christianson stopped the interview with plenty of time to spare, safely running back into the Washington Park Pool promptly at 12:27 p.m., just before break was up at 12:30.

Her boss was generous enough to allow her some press time in the middle of her shift, and understandably he needed her back as soon as possible with the picture-perfect blue skies, humid temperatures and swimmers filling up the water that particular day.

It's this kind of attention to detail that allowed Christianson to help her team advance to the Division 1 state tournament two years ago, miss most of last year and some of this year with major injuries and return in triumphant fashion a few months ago with her old skills back.

Christianson notched 35 goals during her senior season in 2023, led the Red Devils to a third consecutive sectional final, and won a plethora of awards, including all-state, all-county, all-region and all-conference honors.

In fact, the scoring machine who is lightning fast but tough enough to power through double teams and heavy traffic was named the Southeast Conference player of the year.

Well, add another one to the list.

Christianson was recently named the Kenosha News All-County Girls Soccer Payer of the Year, and she has only just begun.

This summer, she plays Pre-Professional soccer (one step away from the professional level) with experienced Division 1 college players, and she'll be taking her talents to Division 1 Marquette University in downtown Milwaukee this fall.