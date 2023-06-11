Much like the boys two weeks ago, the 2023 Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball team sports plenty of variety.

But in the end, winning matters, and the players that play for the best teams need to earn a little “extra weight” when it comes time to pick awards teams after season.

Whereas it was St. Joseph and Westosha Central dominating the headlines all season long for the boys, the girls are led by the best team in the area, Kenosha Bradford.

Led by head coach Nicole Ferrille and the dynamic duo of 6-foot towers Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer, the Red Devils went 20-7, a school record, and it took a loaded, back-to-back state champion Kettle Moraine to beat them in sectionals.

For her efforts, Ferrille is our Coach of the Year, and Thomas, a Division I Evansville commit, is our Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at this year’s all-county squad:

Player of the year

Neveah Thomas, senior, Kenosha Bradford

What more can anyone say about the 6-foot wonder from 39th and Washington Road?

Well, Thomas is a big technically, but she has the style, grace, athleticism and quickness of a guard.

She can put the ball on the floor and drive or spot up and shoot, and when she’s right, not many players in the state can stop her.

Thomas earned the prestigious Holy Rosary scholarship for Outstanding Kenosha County female athlete, and deservedly so. She was named WBCA All-State honorable mention, Southeast Conference player of the year, Holy Rosary Student-Athlete of the Year and was invited to play in the All-Star All-State Game.

Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

“I’m not even sure where to start when I talk about the impact she has had with the success of this program over the last four years,” Ferrille said. “She brought her totals to 1,758 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in Bradford history.”

“Nevaeh is also the leading rebounder in girls basketball history at Bradford and the second-leading rebounder in Kenosha County with a total of 1,031 rebounds. She also finished off her four years with a total of 221 steals, 253 assists, and 258 blocks. Nevaeh logged 25 double-doubles this season. But let’s take stats out of the equation, the leadership skills that she has demonstrated over the past four years are nothing I have seen before. She is a true definition of a leader on and off the court.”

Coach of the year

Nicole Ferrille, Kenosha Bradford

Ferrille did a great job inspiring her two stars, Thomas and Farmer, to great things, and turning them into on-the-court leaders.

One of the season’s highlights was beating Oak Creek, which finished one spot ahead of Bradford. The Red Devils avenged an early season loss to the Knights by taking them out by 17 points in February.

Bradford won 10 of its final 12 games and was the epitome of “playing your best basketball at the end of the season.”

The Red Devils enjoyed an eight-game win streak from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, and they won two playoff games—both by more than 20 points.

One could make an argument that if the undefeated, eventual state champion Kettle Moraine wasn’t randomly in Bradford’s sectional, the Red Devils could have advanced all the way to the state tournament.

First team

McKenna Johnson, junior, Wilmot

At one game I attended this season in Burlington, I swear McKenna crossed a girl over 5 feet behind the 3-point line and quickly launched a high-arching, rotating bomb, only to tickle the twine.

Yup, roughly 25 feet from the rim.

This is the kind of insane range displayed on a nightly basis from a girl that already has more than 10 Division 1 college basketball offers including Marquette, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Let’s put it this way—if McKenna can average near 30 points per game next year as a senior, she has a really good chance to be Kenosha County’s all-time leading scorer.

Move over, Shelby Coker?

Johnson averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

She scored 34 points in a WIAA Division 2 playoff loss to Fort Atkinson, and scored more than 30 points 10 times as a junior.

On Dec. 8, she helped lead a big comeback victory by beating her own school scoring record with a new record 47 points on 7-for-16 3-pointers. She was able to take the game over late with a combination of fast break layups, jump shots and one-on-one dominance.

Johnson earned first team all-Southern Lakes Conference honors, along with Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-State.

Reese Rynberg, senior, Westosha Central

The bread and butter of a much-improved Falcons squad, Rynberg helped Central to a strong 7-7 record in the Southern Lakes, good for third place.

Reese balled out in a WIAA playoff victory over Waukesha North, going off for 31 points and 16 rebounds.

A first team all-SLC selection, Rynberg averaged 19.1 points per game, the second-highest in school history, and grabbed 9 boards per contest.

She scored 496 points in the 2022-23 season, breaking a program record.

Along with being selected to play in the Racine vs. Kenosha All-Star game, Rynberg finished her career with 1,011 points—the third-highest in Central basketball history.

Rynberg added 52 steals and 54 blocks, and she scored 20 or more points 10 times.

“I think Reese’s stats speak for themself, she had a spectacular senior year,” Westosha head coach Sarah Vozel said. “She fueled our team on both ends on the floor. Our team finished tied 2nd in the SLC in large part to her. Reese was a 4-time letter winner and consistently proved why that was true. I think she deserves to be chosen for this All-County recognition for her exclamation mark of a season on her high school basketball career. As a senior she showed toughness, leadership and determination after coming off the school’s top winning season and losing 6 seniors. Reese filled the shoes of many of the departing seniors both in scoring and defensive presence. She was one of our most reliable players. Coaching Reese was a phenomenal experience. She was so fun to be around and was a great student and athlete.”

Syderah Farmer, senior, Kenosha Bradford

The Robin to Neveah Thomas’ Batman, Farmer at times took the lead role.

She is good enough to go off and beat a team with a huge performance, just ask the Southeast Conference.

A first team all-SEC pick, Farmer was an All-State All-Star Game nominee and will play college basketball at Stephens College.

She scored 18.5 points per game, snatched 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals and dished out 1.7 assists.

“She is a four-year varsity starter who started playing basketball just for fun and turned into a phenomenal player who will continue her basketball career at the college level,” Ferrille said. “Syderah had an amazing senior season, hitting her 1,000-point milestone and bringing her four-year total to 1,194 points, leaving her as the third all-time leading scorer for Bradford girls basketball.”

“She knocked down 64 3’s this season shooting 32% behind the arc. Knocking down 7-for-11 on Senior Night against ITA. Syderah was not just an offensive threat for us. Her length, speed, and court awareness in our defense and press made it difficult for many teams.”

Alaina Brown, senior, Kenosha Tremper

The best player on the Trojans runs the show.

She can make defenders dance with her dazzling dribbling, jet to the hole for a hoop or knock down a triple.

“She was the driving force for our team the past two years,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “She led us in scoring but with her having more experience this year she didn’t have to score as much. She was our top defensive player also.”

Brown led the Trojans with 15.5 points per game and an impressive 3.6 dimes.

Despite being a diminutive point guard, her hustle and overall strength, quickness and ball skills helped secure 5.5 rebounds, and she was one of the county’s leaders with 2.8 steals per game.

Brown earned first team all-SEC honors the past two seasons.

Adrianna Gonzalez, junior, Kenosha Indian Trail

The cousin of Brown, Gonzalez continued the family tradition of short, explosive point guards that can flat-out get buckets.

The Southeast Conference leading scorer, Gonzalez averaged 26 points per game and helped the Hawks to an 11-15 record.

Gonzalez earned second team all-SEC honors, thanks in part to 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Gonzalez knocked down 74 3-point field goals in 25 games.

Gonzalez shot an amazing 85 percent from the free-throw line (116-145).

She scored 30 or more points six times, including a season-high 42 twice against Racine Case and Racine Horlick.

“Adrianna was our catalyst this year on a team that was young and still developing,” Indian Trail head coach Charles Basaldua said. “She knocked down two free throws to complete a 25-point comeback win. She scored her 1,000th point this year as a junior. Without Adrianna our team would not have been successful. She is a team leader and the players look up to her.”

Amanda Huesterberg, junior, Shoreland Lutheran

The leading scorer and rebounder for the Pacers put up a eye-popping 45 points in a victory over Racine Case.

She averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game, and helped lead Shoreland to two playoff wins and a hard-fought battle with higher-seeded Jefferson in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.

Huesterberg scored in double figures 17 times, showing off her consistency, and she earned second team all-Metro Classic Conference honors.

Second team

Emily Giese, sophomore, Kenosha Tremper

A walking double-double, Giese was one of the state’s leading rebounders with 14.6 per contest, good for seventh overall in the state of Wisconsin.

Giese added 14.9 points per game, four steals, 3.8 blocks and 1.8 assists. Giese led the county in blocks by far.

“Emily was second team all-conference this year and was second on the team in scoring and led the conference in rebounding,” Collins said. “She’s a very athletic big that can do a lot. She can rebound and get us into transition with her dribbling skills. She has improved her shooting and free throws and also led us in blocks. She’s a force defensively.”

Iyanna Green, junior, Kenosha Bradford

A third team all-Southeast Conference pick (yes, there’s a third team and an honorable mention), Green was a bit of an unheralded player for the top-heavy Red Devils, but she defined a true point guard.

With 3.3 assists per game, she was able to get to her spots at will and find studs Syderah Farmer and Neveah Thomas for easy buckets.

Green added 5.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, along with an impressive 3.2 steals.

“She played and started in all 27 games this season, putting up an impressive stat line for a true point guard,” Ferrille said. “In one year Iyanna has made great strides, I truly believe she can be one of if not the best defender in our conference. Her quick first step really helps her guard on and off the ball.”

At only 5-foot-5, Green was the team’s third-leading rebounder with more than 6 per contest, a testament to her hustle and strength.

Gianni Harris, sophomore, Kenosha Indian Trail

The second scoring option behind conference leader Adrianna Gonzalez nearly averaged a double-double for the area’s largest school.

Harris scored 9.4 points per game and added 7.3 rebounds, along with a Kenosha County best 4 steals per contest. She added 2.4 assists and knocked down 27 of 93 3-pointers (29%).

“Gianni was thrown into a starting position on varsity as only a sophomore and was a great contributor to the team,” Basaldua said. “Her athleticism helped her become one of our best defenders, rebounders, and was able to secure many steals. Gianni was challenged to guard the opponents’ best players and would consistently hold her own, keeping most under their scoring average. Given her height, Gianni, as a guard, was able to secure a team-leading 7.3 rebounds.”

Camryn Lecce, freshman, St. Joseph

The best player on the Lancers, and one of two phenomenal freshmen, Lecce was named honorable mention in a very tough Metro Classic Conference.

Lecce scored 10.2 points, grabbed 8.3 rebounds, dished out 2.8 assists and snagged 2.6 steals per game for St. Joseph.

With her solid height of 5-foot-10, Lecce added 1.1 blocks per contest.

“Kam had an incredible season as a freshmen leading our team in multiple areas, even in rebounding as our point guard, which really speaks to her versatility as a player,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Her strong work ethic and IQ, helped her grow as a player and make a name for herself this past season. We’re excited about her potential and what she will bring to our program for the rest of her high school career.”

Audrey Heiring, sophomore, Kenosha Christian Life

A multi-talented sophomore, Eagles coach Tenisha Williams-Jelks nominated Heiring thanks to her impressive stat line and the fact she was the team’s second-leading scorer.

Heiring did it all, averaging 12.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Christian Life finished 9-15 on the season.

Honorable mention

Christian Life: Lily Lackenbach, freshman, 14.5 ppg, 7 reb., 2.8 steals

Indian Trail: Lauren Andrews, senior, 6.4 ppg, 3 assists, 33 3’s, “Lauren was our leader from a team that only had 3 seniors,” Basaldua said. “She started every game and was able to consistently hit the 3-point shot, including a last-second game winning 3-point shot vs. Case. Lauren was able to get others involved with her passing, she secured 2 steals a game and her tenacity on the court made her a great competitor all season.”

Shoreland Lutheran: Anna Koestler, junior, 9.6 ppg, 7.6 reb

St. Joseph: Frankie McLain, freshman, St. Joseph, team-leading 13 ppg, 7.3 reb., 1.0 blocks...”Frank was a key contributor toward our success,” Coker said. “With her size and frame, she proved to be an issue for opponents when she was aggressive and going downhill. Her skill set, work ethic and physical attributes make her a Division 1 prospect.”

Na’Zyia Bobo, senior. Ava Rizzitano, junior.

Tremper: Josie Tenuta, sophomore, 10.9 ppg, 3.7 reb., 61 3’s (2nd in SEC), “Josie really improved her game this year,” Collins said. “She became more then a 3-point shooter, looking to drive more to the basket and improved on the defensive end.”

Westosha Central: Alyssa Klementzos, senior.

Wilmot: Ali Beagle, senior.