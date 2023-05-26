Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Even a blind man can see that Eric Kenesie is the real deal.

Despite his somewhat slight frame and otherwise short height of 6-foot-1, the Kenosha native with some impressive genetics is simply a baller on the basketball court.

Just ask every single basketball player that has ever stepped foot on the Kohl Center or UW-Madison Field House basketball courts for the WIAA state basketball tournaments.

They'll tell you.

This kid is special.

No, like, SPECIAL special.

Like 51 points in a state tournament game special.

Like the most points ever scored in the 75-year history of the Wisconsin high school basketball state tournament special.

And did I mention he can play football and baseball too?

For his efforts, Eric Kenesie, the son of St. Joseph Athletic Director Jenny Kenesie, who started four years at guard for Division 1 Louisville, has been named the Kenosha News All-County Basketball Male Player of the Year.

Stay tuned for next Sunday's edition as we reveal the girls team.

With strong consideration also given to Indian Trail junior Mannaseh "MJ" Stackhouse for the top player, what separates Kenesie is his floor leadership, clutch gene and historical playoff run last winter.

This year's all-county team features a boys and girls team, along with boys and girls coaches of the year.

For today's paper, we will be running the boys team, and the girls team will run in next Sunday's edition of the News.

Throughout the next two weeks, there will be feature stories on our players and coaches of the year.

Without further adieu, here is your 2023 Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball team:

Coach of the year

James Hyllberg, Westosha Central

All this guy has done since taking over the Falcons boys basketball program nearly a decade ago is bring the school seven Southern Lakes Conference championships in eight years.

He's taken the school to its first two state tournaments in school history (2018, 2022) and helped develop star players Jaeden Zackery (current starting point guard, Division 1 Boston College) and Jack Rose (D1 UW-Green Bay), and players like Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth also play at the collegiate level.

But last season was perhaps Hyllberg's most impressive, even though the Falcons fell short of a second straight state trip. After losing the "Big Three" of Rose, Garth and Griffin to graduation, Hyllberg was forced to play young, inexperienced players, but Westosha didn't miss a beat.

They won a school record 19 straight games at one point, won the SLC and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional, where it finally took a loaded Whitnall team that randomly snuck into the bracket to knock them off.

Kudos to James. Along with help from veteran assistant coaches Marcus Zackery and Paul Charapata, along with countless other coaches, players, moms, dads, friends and fans, there's a beautiful winning culture over in Paddock Lake that isn't going away any time soon.

With star point guard Elijah Griffin only a junior next season and big man Liam Lubkeman developing his 6-foot-8 frame, the sky's the limit in Falcon Land.

Player of the year

Eric Kenesie, junior, St. Joseph

I alluded to it a bit in the intro of this column, but there aren't enough superlatives to describe what Kenesie did back on March 17 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Playing in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal, the 6-foot-1 point guard simply went OFF, scoring 51 points to will his team to victory. The 51 points broke an all-time scoring record of 46 points set years ago, and it's the highest point total in the tournament's 75-year history.

Five days earlier, Kenesie's 42 points helped the Lancers beat Kohler in a sectional final.

That's 93 points in five days.

Unreal.

You're talking legendary high school hoopers like Sam Okey, Anthony Pieper, Wesley Matthews, Sam Dekker, Brian Butch. And none of them outscored Eric Kenesie in a state tournament game.

Kenesie added eight assists, barely missed a shot or a free throw (17-17 free throws), and he absolutely took over. The Lancers came up short in the state championship game, but it was the farthest the team has gotten in school history.

At a recent St. Joseph baseball game, Jenny Kenesie, Eric's mom and the school's AD, said Eric isn't yet sure if he'll be joining a club, or AAU, basketball team this summer. He's still playing baseball with the Lancers, and will probably earn all-conference honors in the outfield.

But Jenny assured me that Eric is doing his own private workouts and working on his basketball skills just about every day.

I'm sure Jenny's four years of playing Division 1 college basketball and 10 years coach UW-Parkside (6 NCAA tournament appearances) will help Eric if he doesn't decide to join a travel basketball team this summer.

Kenesie is a no-brainer selection for All-County Player of the Year, and the entire area can't wait to see what kind of encore performance he'll give this winter for his senior season.

For the season, Eric averaged 22.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.1 rebounds per game.

He also spots a 3.95 GPA.

"He is tough as nails on the defensive end and has a motor that is nonstop," St. Joseph head coach Jose Garcia said. "A three-sport athlete with a very strong work ethic. He reads the defense and is a top level point guard because of his high basketball IQ. He led our team offensively and defensively this season and was a big reason we made a run for the Division 4 State Championship, which is evidence of why he is a top player in the state. On top of that he earned first team all conference honors in the Metro Classic Conference, which everyone knows is a power house conference in the State. He was second in scoring, second in assists and first in steals in the Metro Classic Conference."

Kenesie earned first team all-state, Prep Hoops all-tournament first team and AP All-State third team honors.

First team

Manasseh "MJ" Stackhouse, junior, Indian Trail

The big man down low is exactly that.

At 6-foot-8, the left-handed Stackhouse has plenty of power, weighing more than 200 pounds of pretty much nothing but muscle.

If he's not overpowering smaller players with monster two-handed slam dunks, he's swishing baby hook shots, mid-range jumpers or even 3-pointers.

When MJ flashes high post, it's pretty much over for opposing defenses, because he can take one dribble, spin and be at the rim in a matter of seconds.

Indian Trail enjoyed one of their best seasons in school history, and MJ almost led them to state in Division 1. It took a very good Kettle Moraine team to knock off the Hawks in overtime in a sectional semifinal.

When I first met Stackhouse, he didn't hesitate when he said he wants to make the NBA someday. You never know.

"Mannaseh led us in most statistical categories," said IT coach Rob Van Dyke. "He was extremely disruptive on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he usually saw the opposing team's best defender and numerous double teams. He was able to be extremely effective both inside the paint and on the perimeter. Defensively, he was our main rim protector and rebounded extremely well."

Stackhouse earned honorable mention all-state, along with Southeast Conference player of the year.

MJ led the conference in scoring at 22.2 points per game and was second in rebounding (8.9 rpg). He added 1.3 blocks per contest.

Mannaseh had nine games with more than 20 points, including seven over 25 and two over 30, along with five games in double-digit rebounds.

Elijah Griffin, sophomore, Westosha Central

Court vision at the highest level.

That's what your eye test tells you the first time you watch Elijah Griffin play basketball.

A player can control a game with pace, dribbling fast or slow up the court, running the offense in a particular way, or just making the right decisions with the ball in his or her hands.

Elijah is the epitome of control with the basketball in his possession.

You aren't going to take it away from him, he's going to get where he wants, he's going to score or find the open teammate for a high-percentage shot, and there's really nothing you can do about it.

Now Whitnall did something about it in the second half when the other Falcons knocked off the Central Falcons in the playoffs, but that required constant pestering of Elijah, double, triple teams, you name it.

One on one, I haven't seen a player yet in this area that can consistently stop Elijah, who at the ripe old age of 16 broke the all-time Kenosha County record for assists in a game with 25 in a win over Tremper this past season.

Griffin was the point guard for a Central squad that won 19 games, won the Southern Lakes Conference and made it back to sectionals when everyone thought they would maybe have a down year after losing Jack Rose, Elijah's older brother Devin and Kenny Garth.

"Elijah was selected 1st team all-conference and helped lead our team to a 23-3 record," Hyllberg said. "Elijah also set a state record for most assists in a game this season. Elijah has a special ability to see the court, and his passes have that “wow factor”. He is very unselfish and plays with great poise. Not only is Elijah a gifted passer, but he can score and shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. He is a high honor roll student and represents our school and team with class."

Elijah scored 14.2 points per game and dished out a county-leading 7.2 assists per game, the fifth-best average in the state of Wisconsin.

Griffin also shot 38% from 3-point range and 77% from the free-throw line.

Peter Stapleton, senior, St. Joseph

The man in the middle for the Lancers' memorable state tournament run isn't the biggest, fastest, strongest or best basketball player.

But when you combine all those factors, he's an at-times unstoppable presence in the paint and the perfect complement to the dynamic Kenesie.

Eric and Peter went together like peanut butter and jelly, especially at state, where Stapleton's 17 points helped give St. Joseph an inside scoring threat during Kenesie's 51-point master class.

Stapleton kept getting easy layups and working hard on the boards, and his hard work paid off finally with a rim-rocking two-handed jam that saw the future Augustana, Ill. college football player get some serious air.

Peter averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the season, but he came up the most clutch in the postseason, where he averaged 17.6 points and 5 rebounds.

Watch out in the fall for Stapleton, who could very well be playing football against Carthage College.

Jackson Wilhelmson, senior, Indian Trail

While all the focus was on MJ Stackhouse, teams had fits trying to guard the 6-foot-5 Wilhelmson, the Southeast Conference boys volleyball player of the year last fall.

The versatile, two-way wing can drain it from the outside and is what coach Van Dyke called the team's "most consistent outside shooting threat every night."

He was second on the team with 15.7 points per game and earned second team all-SEC honors.

Wilhelmson also played in the WBCA Kenosha vs. Racine All-Star game.

He added 4.6 rebounds per game and canned the most 3-pointers and had the highest 3-point percentage for the Hawks. Jackson scored 20 or more points in six games.

The three-year varsity player was the team captain, and he will be playing college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

"He provided us with a consistent outside shooting threat every night," Van Dyke said. "Jackson's ability to shoot the basketball was something teams had to account for all season. His improvement defensively from his junior year to senior year was outstanding. His basketball IQ was essential for us on the floor."

Wyatt Anderson, senior, Westosha Central

The hardest-working rebounder and defender in Kenosha County is probably one thing people would say about Wyatt Anderson.

The talented all-around athlete was the Falcons' glue guy the past four years, when he started for the state-bound Falcons in 2022 and had an even better senior campaign.

"Wyatt has been a staple and the foundation for our success since he’s hit the varsity level," Hyllberg said. "Wyatt does all the little things right and also does all of the dirty work that can’t go unnoticed. Wyatt brought a fierce competitiveness that you can’t teach, and his leadership for such a young and new team was critical to our success."

"Wyatt was our top rebounder and was the one setting all of the screens for our guards. Wyatt is the type of kid that every coach dreams of coaching. Effort, energy, and attitude are the intangibles that set Wyatt apart from everyone else, and you don’t win without having a player or two with those qualities."

Anderson shot 50 percent from the field, along with 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 57 percent from the free-throw line.

Second team

DeJuan Graise, junior, Tremper

- 18.9 ppg, 3.9 rebs, 1.1 steals, 1.2 assists, second team all-SEC, third-leading scorer in Kenosha County

Kamare Evans, senior, Shoreland Lutheran

- 13.1 ppg, 5 rpg

"Kamare is a tireless worker in the post," Shoreland Lutheran head coach Paul Strutz said. "His inside presence on offense opened things up for our perimeter shooters. His leadership, communication, and attitude will be missed next season. He is also a super young man that our underclassmen looked up to."

Cooper Zimmerman, senior, Wilmot

A matchup problem for many teams, including Waterford and Westosha Central in the playoffs, Falcons coach James Hyllberg said his squad had a defensive game plan for the 6-foot-4 inside force Zimmerman.

The all-around athlete played quarterback last fall for the Panthers, and on the basketball court, he shot 9-for-16 and scored 23 points to help Wilmot upset higher-seeded Waterford to open the playoffs back in late February.

14.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.4 SPG. SLC All-Conference 2nd Team. "At 6'5, his versatility of playing inside and outside made him a difficult matchup and was one of our top performers," Wilmot head coach Jake Erbentraut

"He's long and athletic, and a good rebounder and defender," Hyllberg said about Zimmerman

John Kinzler, senior, Westosha Central

- scored 21 and 20 points in two playoff victories, made 31 3-pointers, a clutch outside shooter, 10.9 ppg, 32% 3-pt

Will Starks, senior, Tremper

4-year starter, 13ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.8spg, 1apg, 3rd team all-SEC

Honorable mention

Bradford: DeAndre Jennings, sophomore ... 10.7 ppg, 3.1 rebs, 4.2 assists, 30% 3's, 43% FG, 70% FT, "Dre faced many challenges playing with quite a few sophomores this past year," Bradford head coach Greg Leech said. "Every night he faced the other team's best defender. We asked DeAndre to handle the ball for us, play good defense and score the ball when the opponent’s defense was focused on him…for 36 minutes. Not an easy task and Dre handled it as well as anyone could have expected."

"His greatest moment was hitting the winning 3-pointer vs Indian Trail on the road, as the buzzer sounded."

Christian Life: Sam Jennings, 22 ppg, 9.7 rebs. Jack Helzer, 8.9 rebs, 8.5 ppg

Indian Trail: Kayden Johnson, Josh Robinson

St. Joseph: Dominic Santarelli

Shoreland Lutheran: Brandon Van De Water, 15.7 ppg, 6 rebs

Tremper: Dontrell Graise

Westosha Central: Alex Sippy

Wilmot: Jake Christiansen, Anthony Corona