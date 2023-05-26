Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SALEM - It's a place where it all began for Jaeden Zackery.

When the Boston College University junior returns to Salem Consolidated Grade School for his second annual youth basketball camp June 13-16, he won't just be coming back to his hometown.

The 2019 Westosha Central graduate will be stepping foot on one of the basketball courts where he made his first baskets, won his first games and sank his first game-winning shots.

That's right, Zackery, who is the starting point guard for the Division 1 Eagles and averaged 10.7 points along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a sophomore last season, attended grade school at Riverview School in Silver Lake where his mom Andrea works.

And oh yeah, he added 1.5 steals per game, and his game-sealing steal helped Boston College upset Wake Forest on the road last season.

Salem was in Riverview's league, so the 6-foot-2, 215-pound point guard battled plenty of Salem kids.

Now, Jaeden, or "JZ," as many people affectionately call him, is coming full circle again for his annual basketball camp, which stresses the fundamentals but also incorporates exclusive knowledge from a current Division 1 college basketball player - not just any D1 player, a kid battling the likes of Duke and North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The camp will last June 13 through June 17, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Incoming fourth- through 12th-graders are welcome to attend.

The boys camp is June 13-14, with the girls camping June 15-16.

Fourth-7th grade is from 2 to 4 p.m.

High school is from 4:30 to 6:30.

All camps will be at Salem Consolidated Grade School, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168.