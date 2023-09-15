It was certainly something to celebrate.

Bradford girls tennis coach Angela Konicki will take any win her team can get, and they're all important, but this one just hit different.

On Thursday afternoon, the Red Devils remained unbeaten by sneaking past west side rival Indian Trail, 4-3, moving to 5-0 in the SEC dual season.

For Konicki, the significance of the victory was major.

"We are 5-0 on our regular season," she said. "We did have a preseason tournament that doesn't really matter in the scheme of things. We did not even have our whole team at that point."

"So there are matches we didn't win there, but if we are talking regular season matches we are 5-0. The win was huge as Bradford has not beat IT in awhile."

With Indian Trail's enrollment ballooning up near 2,300 students and Bradford's declined down to 1,700, the two schools are close enough to compete for athletes by default, as kids living on the north and west sides can go wherever they want based on school choice. So any time Bradford or Tremper for that matter beat Indian Trail, the big dog in the city, it means something.

Konicki says the team is 5-0 because they embrace the grind.

"Our team is not afraid of hard work," she added. "They practice hard. They understand that tennis is just as much of a mental game as it physical. They work well as a team and have great camaraderie. They are also determined to show the community who they are."

"Indian Trail is a crosstown rival. They really wanted this win. They practiced hard and observed each other's matches at practice from the standpoint of a coach to learn how to identify strategies that the other team is using, and learning how to adjust to defend and turn it right back around on their opponent."

With only two more conference duals left on the schedule before the SEC tournament Sept. 28, Konicki understands it's crunch time. The Red Devils aren't satisfied right now, they're hungry for much bigger goals.

"Our goal is to win conference," she said. "We have two more regular conference matches left before our conference tournament. We would love to stay undefeated in our conference. We want to win that tournament. We also want to get our players to state. It has been awhile since Bradford has gone to state. I think we have a chance to do so."