In nonconference action Friday night, the Bradford softball girls flexed their muscles and showed why they're one of the top teams in southeastern Wisconsin - if not the entire state of Wisconsin.

Brooklyn Danielson went the distance, allowing one earned run and only four hits while striking out eight and walking nobody in a 5-1 victory at Germantown.

Aubrey Strelow hit an RBI double, while Racheal Madsen, Lauren Jeanblanc and Ella Krauter each added two hits.

Madsen went big fly, smacking a solo home run and setting the tone in the first inning.

Bradford scored runs in each of the first four innings, with eight different batters recording at least one hit. Brooklynn Danielson held one of the better hitting teams in the state in check, using a great combination of movement and location to keep them in check, said Bradford coach John Ruffolo.

"We played flawless defense behind her and contained any potential rallies," Ruffolo added.

Bradford improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the Southeast, while Germantown dropped to 11-4 and 10-2.

ELKHORN 3, CENTRAL 1: It was sweet revenge for the Elks Friday night after the Falcons and Meghan Lampos got the best of them Thursday.

Elkhorn used the bat of Myles Calvillo and the arm of Lauren Trottier to defeat Westosha Central 3-1 in Elkhorn.

Trottier allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight to earn the complete game win.

Calvillo had an RBI single and a home run to lead the Elks' attack.

Meghan Lampos took the complete game loss, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out 10. She also plated the only Falcon run.

The Falcons responded in the fifth inning after Elkhorn took a 2-0 lead.

Grace Kitterman singled and reached second base on a sacrifice by Emma Smith. A Lampos single brought Kitterman home and cut the lead in half.

But the Elks responded in their half of the fifth when Calvillo homered to left field.

After that, Tthe Falcons threatened but couldn't score a run.

"We played a solid game but they played better today," Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. "These last two games were really tough games. They are a very good team."

With the loss, the Falcons drop to 6-3 in the SLC and 8-4 overall.

They return to action Tuesday when they host Wilmot in an SLC tilt.

BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, ST. JOSEPH 2: The visiting Toppers scored five runs in the first three innings and cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lancers.

St. Joe's was held to six hits in the loss.

The Lancers are now 4-7 on the season.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 11, CENTRAL 1: The struggles continue for the Central baseball team.

The Falcons couldn't anything going in a crucial loss to Southern Lakes Conference-leading Union Grove Friday night.

Falcons starter Nick Argersinger got hit hard, but Grove starter Dylan Dessart experience quite the opposite result.

Dessart allowed only one earned run in five innings and struck out seven to shut down Central, which dropped to 7-8 overall.

Argersinger and Seth Brankey each allowed five earned runs, and Central could only muster four hits in 25 at-bats.

The Falcons, who are second to last in the SLC standings with a 2-7 mark, travel to Elkhorn Monday before concluding the series with the Elks Thursday in Paddock Lake.