Last week was another example of just how talented some of Kenosha County's football players can be.

The history books aren't standing much of a chance this fall, as Central's quarterback-receiver duo of Brock Koeppel and Collin Meininger and St. Joseph running back Jayden Gordon continue to tear up the stat sheets with ease.

And let's not forget Indian Trail quarterback LJ Dagen, who keeps putting on a show with both his arm and legs.

One week after torching Wilmot for a state record nine touchdowns, Koeppel followed it up in a big revenge game against Burlington with five more passing scores. Meininger caught four of those.

Heading into Week 5 Friday night, Koeppel leads the state of Wisconsin with 19 passing touchdowns, Meininger is first in the state with 11 touchdown catches, and Gordon is simply on an unprecedented level.

The senior running back, who just received his first Division II college football offer from the University of Sioux Falls, S.D., leads the state with 919 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and 229.8 yards rushing per game.

It's a historic season in which Kenosha County athletes are putting up video game numbers.

Can the dominance continue Friday night? Let's take a look:

High school football

Week 5 (all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Game of the Week

Oak Creek (4-0) at Indian Trail (3-1), 6 p.m.

The season is only a little more than one month old, and Friday will mark the second time in five that the Hawks have had to face a Division 1 state-ranked opponent.

The Knights have been one of the Milwaukee area's best, most consistent powerhouses since the 1990s, and this year they are just as good as ever.

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman is fully aware that his team is facing a major litmus test.

"Oak Creek is absolutely lights out every year," Hoffman said last Friday after the Hawks shut out Tremper. "Oak Creek is a great test. We always play them tough. They're good with what they do. We'll find out where we're at."

Oak Creek has walloped Bradford, Union Grove and Racine Horlick, a team that has plenty of talent. The Knights' only loss came to state superpower Muskego, 15-8.

Oak Creek is averaging 212 rushing yards per game, with Jackson Phelps leading the charge with 456 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Izayah Angeles is also a threat to run, and he can get the job done through the air if necessary.

Dagen has been lights out, with seven passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, along with 990 total yards (616 rushing, 374 passing).

The Indian Trail defense has had a big year, with three shutouts. It will take their best effort yet to slow down the high-powered Knights, who average 35 points per game.

Verona crushed Trail, but it was close until the fourth quarter. I believe Verona is just a little better than Oak Creek, and it will take a complete game in all three phases, much like last week's Tremper blowout win, for the Hawks to have any chance at the upset.

Westosha Central (3-1) at Beloit Memorial (2-2), 7 p.m.

OK, so the Knights have shown some life after years of the program searching for way to return to the glory days of the old Big Eight Conference.

Beloit joined the Southern Lakes Conference last year after not having a ton of success in the Madison-area Big Eight, a conference much more geographically suited for the school.

But at least this year, the Knights are making a bit of noise for the first time. Beloit is coming off a three-point win over Union Grove, and there's some big-time talent.

Running back James Ford broke out for a career-high 287 yards rushing in the win, and he is actually 17th in the state with 649 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

However, that could play into Central's strengths. Granted, Burlington and Wilmot didn't have the best rushing attacks the last two weeks, but the Falcons' front and linebackers still showed explosiveness and shut down any attempts at running the ball.

The Falcons are on an EPIC tear, with 152 points in the last three games (50 ppg), and Koeppel is nearly flawless this year. He's completed 49-for-69 passes for 975 yards and 19 touchdowns, good for a 71.0 completion percentage. His 152.9 quarterback rating is near perfect, and he's been slinging it around like he did back in the days at recess during elementary school.

It's literally been that easy.

The scoring spree will continue against Beloit.

St. Francis (2-2) at St. Joseph (4-0), Bradford High School, 7 p.m.

Just like last year when the Lancers traveled to St. Francis and the host Mariners showed some glimpses of upset hope, this year's Mariners pose a few threats to the state's top-ranked team in Division 6.

Believe it or not, St. Francis averages more rushing yards per game than Gordon and the Lancers (335-244), and the Mariners put up 64 points and 67 points in the last two weeks, both wins.

However, those wins came against winless Whitefish Bay Dominican and winless Living Word Lutheran, the team that gave Christian Life its only win.

St. Joe's is averaging 41 points per game and has only given up 12 points all year - in the same game - to Racine St. Catherine's.

Look for Gordon to keep up his torrid pace St. Francis to cool off their scoring against the best defense they've faced all year by far.

Bradford (1-3) at Racine Horlick (1-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterback Devin Wheaton, who missed last week's 37-21 loss to Racine Case, will be back under center for the Red Devils, and that's very good news for Bradford.

Wheaton has thrown for 500 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and has a solid completion percentage (32-52, 61%). The team is different with him in the game.

Wheaton has developed a lethal hookup with Nolan Shiplett, who has caught 15 balls for 428 yards and six touchdowns. Shiplett is a superstar, ladies and gentlemen.

Colin Freitag stepped up and played well, though, last week, keeping the Red Devils in the game into the second half against a very good Racine Case squad.

Horlick will ground and pound with the triple option attack, and Carson Fletcher is a load to bring down. He has nearly 600 total yards with 418 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the Rebels have run for 200 yards per game.

As for like opponents, Bradford lost to Oak Creek, 38-3, while the Knights crushed Horlick, 43-0.

If that means what it should mean, Bradford has a really good chance to win its first Southeast Conference game Friday night.

"I like our matchup, but we have to play mistake-free," Bradford coach Gazmand Osmani said Wednesday night. "We are finally healthy for the most part, so I'm excited about what we can do."

Tremper (0-4) at Franklin (4-0), 7 p.m.

The Sabers are once again a state championship contender, and it's easy to see why.

Franklin passes for 217 yards per game and runs for 106, demonstrating great balance. Once again, they have one of the state's best passing attacks, with quarterback Joseph Kallay's 840 passing yards, eight touchdowns and only two interceptions, along with receiving threats Dylan Drajkowski and Jacques Brooks.

Drajkowski, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound senior, has 12 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He's the team's big-play threat with 24 yards per catch. Brooks, at 5-11, leads the team in catches with 20 and 274 receiving yards.

And there's also a ground game. Terrence Shelton, a 6-foot, 206-pound bowling ball, has racked up 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with 100-yard rushing performances in close wins over Racine Case and Waukesha Catholic Memorial, the top-ranked team in the state in Division 4.

Tremper really had no answers at all for Indian Trail and Dagen last week, and the Trojans have struggled to score points under first-year head coach Ryan Anderson.

That first win will come this year for Anderson, but Friday is not the night.

Wilmot (1-3) at Lake Geneva Badger (4-0), 7 p.m.

Another big-time mismatch on paper shouldn't be all that close.

Badger has the experience and the weapons to contend for a Division 2 state championship this fall.

The Panthers are coming off a 49-21 loss to a big, physical Elkhorn squad. Lake Geneva is far bigger and more physical, especially in the ground game, than Elkhorn.

Lake Geneva is ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 2, and Wilmot is young and in rebuilding mode.

Another game of experience against a top opponent, though, will only make the Panthers better.

Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at Shoreland Lutheran (1-3), 7 p.m.

Both teams lost to Racine St. Catherine's, Shoreland by 20 last week and Watertown by nine.

Luther Prep is putting up 28 points per game to Shoreland's 20, but 59 of Lutheran's points came in a lopsided affair against a super-down Burlington Catholic Central team.

If Joseph Kayon (568 yards rushing, 5 TDs) can get things going early, Shoreland should have a good shot at picking up their first Metro Classic Conference victory.

However, Luther Prep quarterback Ben Vasold is big (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) and a senior, and he throws for nearly 100 yards per game. Watertown and Shoreland both run for nearly 200 yards per game, but Luther Prep has a much more explosive passing attack.

The Pacers will need to put it all together and catch a break or two Friday night, but Shoreland is more than capable of winning this game.

Christian Life (1-3) at Racine Lutheran (3-1), 7 p.m.

Talk about bad luck.

One week after breaking a school record with 287 yards rushing, Christian Life sophomore running back Jojo Hernandez broke his leg in last Friday's lopsided loss to St. Joseph.

Then, Hernandez's backup, Peyton Smith, went down with a season-ending injury in the same game.

As Christian Life Bob Johnson said last week, it rendered his squad "dead on arrival" against one of the best teams in the state.

Christian Life will lean on Monchie Gunter, the quarterback, to do a lot more, and he's capable.

But the Crusaders are very good, with two quarterbacks with more than 300 passing yards, and a multi-faceted rushing attack.

In last week's 37-9 victory at Brookfield Academy, Cohen Kraus passed for 231 yards on 10-of-13 passing with two touchdowns, and five backs had more than 23 rushing yards in a 225-yard team effort.

Along with Kraus, a freshman quarterback, freshman receiver Bryce Austin had a big game, with 134 receiving yards on four catches and a score.

The numbers game is catching up to the under-manned Eagles, so let's just hope they get through this one healthy.

First-year head coach Bob Johnson is resilient and always seems to make the most of the personnel he has, but the Crusaders are one of the best teams in the Midwest Classic Conference and could even give St. Joseph a scare in the last game of the season.