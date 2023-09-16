BELOIT - It's more of a formality at this point, but the Central and St. Joseph varsity football teams will be playing in the WIAA postseason.

It's not a matter of if, but when.

With two more blowout victories Friday night, Central and St. Joe's both improved to 3-0 in the Southern Lakes and Midwest Classic conferences, respectively, moving one game away from playoff-clinching four conference victories.

Both teams continued their record-breaking performances, thanks to outstanding individual talents.

Central traveled to Beloit Memorial, a new team to the SLC, and put a whooping on 'em, 42-21.

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, and the Knights only put up seven in the first half because of a 99-yard interception return.

Defensively, Westosha gave up 14 points and only allowed 196 yards, compared to Central's 496 total yards on offense.

It was an impressive, wall-to-wall beatdown, and now Central is 4-1 and 3-0 in the SLC, cruising along at a record clip.

Brock Koeppel increased his state-leading touchdown pass total to 21 with two more, a 33-yarder to Mason Mitacek and a 16-yarder to top target Collin Meininger. Beloit had a strong secondary, however, that forced Koeppel to get into a bit of trouble with two interceptions.

Koeppel totaled 182 passing yards, but it was the team's best ground performance of the season.

"Anytime you go on the road and get a conference win, it's something to be proud of," Central coach Jared Franz said. "Beloit played hard and really challenged us in several areas, but our guys responded. Our running game carried us in the second half, credit to our offensive line (Biehn, Killberg, Yehle, Ward, Pumala). They've been working hard and getting better and better each week."

Landon Taylor (93 yards), Koeppel (65), Mason Juga (56), Keaton Enright (54) and Meininger (26) all had plenty of running room, collectively gaining a whopping 10 yards per carry.

Josh Topercer led the receivers with 71 yards on two catches, Meininger added 55 on three catches, and Sentrell Watts caught two balls for 34 yards.

The Falcons will now see a tougher schedule to close the season, with road games at Waterford and unbeaten Lake Geneva Badger, along with home games against Union Grove Friday night and conference-leading Elkhorn.

ST. JOSEPH 56, ST. FRANCIS 8

Jayden Gordon, the state's second-leading rusher, racked up another 215 yards and four touchdowns, and the Lancers took to Bradford's home turf to destroy the visiting Mariners.

Gordon now has 1,124 rushing yards in five games, good for No. 2 in Wisconsin, and his 18 rushing touchdowns are tied with Pepin/Alma's Demetrius Bergmann for the state lead.

Gordon's touchdown runs of 3, 77, 56 and 52 runs complemented big plays from Tommy Santarelli (86-yard touchdown catch from Eric Kenesie), a 33-yard fumble return for a score from Jamire Davis and Dom Santarelli's 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

St. Joe's outgained St. Francis, 514-156.

The dominant Lancer 'D' held explosive rusher JaRon Johnson to 41 yards. He was averaging 150 per game.

Kenesie ran once for 42 yards and passed once for the 86-yard score.

Ben Peterson added 99 yards rushing on four carries.

"We played well in all phases of the game," St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo said. "Our defensive execution highlighted our performance."

"Defensively, our linebackers read their keys and filled well," he said. "We saw great performances from Dante Williams and Wyatt Hood up front on our defensive line. Offensively, we saw some great runs by Jayden Gordon once again, and our line paved the way."

OAK CREEK 31, INDIAN TRAIL 0

The Knights exerted their dominance early and often Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

It was Oak Creek's third shutout of the season, and they remain undefeated in the SEC (4-1, 3-0).

Indian Trail dropped to 3-2 and 2-1 in conference.

Turnovers hurt the Hawks, who had plenty of scoring chances. After Oak Creek quickly went up 14-0 early in the second quarter, Trail lost a fumble, setting up a field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.

With Indian Trail driving in Oak Creek territory at the end of the first half, a huge momentum shift was coming. Dagen was picked off by Jackson Villareal, and the Knights escaped into halftime with their lead.

In the second half, Jackson Phelps bursted left on a tricky counter play where the Knights had two back running the opposite direction, and 20 yards later it was suddenly 24-0 Oak Creek.

Zay Angeles capped the scoring with his second touchdown pass of the game with 7 minutes to go. Oak Creek ended the game in victory formation.

The Hawks return to the football field Friday night at Horlick.

L.J. Dagen was held to 114 total yards (91 rushing), his lowest total of the season, and the Hawks tallied 170 total yards.

Oak Creek racked up 358 total yards, with 190 coming from Angeles (120 passing, 2 TDs, 70 rushing).

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 43, WILMOT 10

The Panthers are still searching for their first Southern Lakes victory after falling in Lake Geneva Friday night.

The Badgers opened a 43-0 lead in less than three quarters before Kade Frisby fired off a 60-yard touchdown run.

James Kiraly added a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

"The score doesn't show it, but we played better tonight," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "We made mistakes that Badger took advantage of, and it got away from us."

Badger totaled more than 460 total yards and held Wilmot to 170.

Frisby finished with 107 rushing yards on eight carries, while Brock Kibler totaled 52 total yards (31 rushing, 3-for-5, 21 yards passing).

FRANKLIN 56, TREMPER 0

Ryan Anderson was proud of the Trojans despite Friday's lopsided loss at Franklin.

"I'm proud of our guys," he said. "No one wants to be where we are right now 0-5 but we have a resilient, proud, tough group that I know is devoted to getting better each day. We will continue to push them and keep fighting. Still absolutely love our group. We will improve."

Tremper sits on the bottom of the Southeast Conference, but the first-year coach Anderson will keep working toward his first varsity win.

The Sabers are the No. 4 team in the state in Division 1 and showed it at home, racking up rushing, passing, special teams and defensive touchdowns.

Franklin outgained Tremper, 311-186, but that is deceiving. The Trojans' three turnovers were killers, including a long interception return for a score.

A 62-yard punt return for a touchdown made it 28-0 in the first quarter, and the rout was on.

Mason Prozanski finished 9-for-20 for 128 yards and a pick, with 22 rushing yards. Logan Archie led the Trojans in receiving with four catches for 60 yards.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 41, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0

Arthur Robinson ran for 145 yards on only 16 carries with three touchdowns, Ben Vasold threw for another two scores, and a running clock was going the entire fourth quarter in a tough game for the Pacers Friday night in Somers.

Shoreland turned the ball over three times, all interceptions from sophomore quarterback Mason Sittig, and it was an uphill climb all night long.

Watertown racked up 406 yards to Shoreland's 119, and the Pacers mustered three first downs.

Joseph Kayon tallied 58 yards on 12 carries, and Sittig finished with 59 passing yards, 51 going to Kayon and Hunter Rouse.