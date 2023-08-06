Ryan Andersen has been dreaming of this moment for more than a decade.

And thanks to a close friend and former colleague stepping down as Tremper’s head football coach, the former college football player and Tremper defensive coordinator will finally get his shot.

After three losing seasons, including a 3-6 mark in 2022, Colin Zalokar decided to step down as the Tremper football head coach at the beginning of this year.

The Tremper football program has been looking to recapture the glory days of the 1990s and 2000s, when the Trojans secured 17 WIAA playoff berths in 20 seasons. They also won state championships in 1979, 1980 and 1991, and were state runner-ups in 2001.

The search was on for a new head man, one that could continue Zalokar’s successful building blocks toward a winning culture, and in March Andersen, the team’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons, earned the head coaching nod.

He inherits a varsity football team that hasn’t made the WIAA postseason since 2010, but that’s just fine with Andersen, 35, a Racine St. Catherine’s graduate that had college coaching stints at two Division III schools, Carthage College and Augustana, Ill.

Continuing the culture change

On Thursday during a break from practice at Ameche Field, Andersen, a former linebacker at Ripon College credited Zalokar with changing the culture the last few years, and he just hopes to continue building toward better numbers, personal growth among players and eventually winning.

“I worked in Racine the last nine years teaching, and I coached out at Westosha Central until 2020 when I came here (Tremper),” Andersen said. “I’ll be teaching in the building at Tremper for the first time this year. I’ve been the defensive coordinator the last two years. A guy I work with at Carthage, Scott Flood, was in the final interviews. He ended up going to Bradford, and he’s running their offense. Also, another assistant on our staff, Jeremy Soma, was going for it. I let him know if he got it, I wanted to stay on and work with him.”

“It’s been a career goal of mine to be a head football coach. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity, but it had to be the right situation. My wife and I bought a house here on the south side a few years ago, and I’ve enjoyed my time the last couple years. We haven’t won as many games as we want, but I really believe in the culture we’ve been building the last couple years. I decided to go for it, and it all worked out.”

Andersen said Zalokar changed the culture by “tightening” up the program each year he was head coach.

“If he would’ve been back, I would’ve been back for sure,” Andersen said. “I’m just trying to continue what’s he’s done, and then use my own personality in different ways to fix other parts. It started with his leadership.”

“Growing up in Racine, I saw SEC (Southeast Conference) football my whole life. Back in the 90s, Tremper’s reputation was about running the ball, power, big guys, a lot of success, obviously. We’re trying to get back to what that is. A lot has changed, we added a new high school in the city. For me, I’m not looking for a flash in the pan, one season of success. All of the SEC teams have their own identity, and we’re trying to find our identity. It really starts with building our culture, really talking about core values and what’s going to make us successful based on the guys we get year in and year out. The big, huge linemen are hard to come by nowadays. We believe the sustainable success will come with good practice habits, good preparation habits, good offseason habits, accountabilty, responsibility. The reception has been phenomenal, and all the kids are coachable.”

Andersen said the type of kid they get at Tremper, for the most part, has been very coachable, and that was a big reason why it was the perfect fit for his first head coaching job. He added that he got a great reception from the players and the guys he’s coached the past two years as an assistant.

“We have around 100 guys show up for our five contact days, and those are pretty good numbers,” Andersen added.

Coaches can preach habits, culture and other positive change words, but at the end of the day, teams need to have talented players to win football games.

Andersen is really excited about Riley Lampada after the loss of super athlete Dez White. He said the team lost a lot of talent from last year’s 3-6 team. Lampada waited his turn behind White in the secondary last year, and he’s a taller, big-bodied cornerback, and Andersen is excited about his first year starting.

QB Prozanski recovers from injury

Senior quarterback Mason Prozanski, who broke his collarbone and had to miss the end of the season in 2022, is back to 100 percent and has been playing varsity football since 2020.

“We’re excited about Mason,” Andersen said. “He’s a dual threat, he’s going to be a focal point offensively.”

Andersen is also excited about a talented perimeter receiver and defensive back Theo Jackson. Listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, the explosive junior is going to be in the mix to play both ways, according to Andersen.

“We’re still figuring out who’s going to be the between the tackles type of runner, and we have two or three guys in the mix,” Andersen added. “Defensively, we’re going to stick with what I believe in. If we have our two packages installed in camp, we can tweak those against any offense. I’ll call the defensive plays, and it will be the third year calling offensive plays for Jeremy Selma. We had lots of flashes last year, but we need to be able to run the ball and stop the run. We’re not trying to reinvent anything, but we’re going to try and give some different looks than we have in the past.”

So, how much harder is it to be the man in charge?

“You’re the first line of communication with parents, with ordering everything, inventory,” Andersen added. “It’s all been fine, but it’s a whirlwind. Every week is a different week of responsibility. It’s new to me, but I’ve done some athletic director stuff and I’m a teacher.”

“The relationship focus is huge. Being an example for the players, practicing what you preach. I’m not going to ask them to do things I wouldn’t do, and same thing with the coaching staff. I’m very confident that the way they see me work, they know I’m right there with them. Being visible, being open, but also holding them accountable. And I think kids respect that, and they need that. To me, it’s not a universal approach. You need to figure out their personality and what motivates. You learn about their family life and just try to fit in where you can. We’ve had many meetings about being intentional with the way we conduct ourselves and the things we do.”