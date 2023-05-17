SOMERS - The Carthage College baseball field is perhaps the best overall facility for county high school baseball with state-of-the-art turf and breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.

It's the kind of venue that deserves a dramatic, unforgettable baseball game, and that's exactly what the St. Joseph and Wilmot high school squads gave the crowd Tuesday night.

Playing in warm, summer-like temperatures, the game went to extra innings before Peter Visconti's two-run, walk-off circuit clout gave the Lancers a pulse-pounding 7-6 victory.

St. Joseph improved to 13-5 on the season and proved yet again it can not only hang with but defeat Division 1 opponents.

Panthers force extras

The Lancers led the whole game until the visiting Panthers tied the game at five with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Neither team scored in the eighth, and Wilmot broke the tie in the ninth when Jeffrey Bruton hit a solo, one-out home run to left field to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead.

But winning Lancer pitcher Tommy Santarelli got the next two batters to pop out and line out and send St. Joe's up for their final at-bat.

Eric Kenesie led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and moved to second on a ground ball.

After a called strike, Visconti launched his third home run of the year, a no-doubter over the left field fence for a two-run home run, and the Lancers erupted in a celebration after Visconti crossed home plate.

The Panthers got the scoring started in the first.

Starting Lancer pitcher Luke Schuler hit Wilmot leadoff hitter Chance Ruby with a pitch, and Marco Falletti doubled to left-center, scoring Ruby.

Then, Jake Christiansen hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Falletti and the Panthers led 2-0 after a half-inning.

The Lancers answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Kenesie reached on an error to start and advanced on Visconti’s single. Schuler then launched a home run off the scoreboard, also his third of the year, to give the Lancers the lead, which they would keep until the seventh. Dominic Santarelli followed with a double and stole third and scored on Dylan Love’s misplayed ground ball.

St. Joe's led 4-2 after 1.

The Lancers added one in the third on a Jack McTernan RBI groundout. Dominic Santarelli's single moved Schuler, who walked, to third base, and McTernan's nice piece of hitting bumped the Lancer lead to 5-2.

Faletti goes yard

Wilmot got one back in the top of the fifth when Falletti launched a solo home run to left field. It was 5-3 after five innings.

It wasn't until the seventh that the Panthers came all the way back.

Ruby singled and Jake Christiansen singled, moving Ruby to third and Christiansen to second on the throw. Cody Papadakis walked to load the bases. Ruby scored on a passed ball.

Hayden Christiansen walked. Max Haley then grounded out to drive in Christiansen and tie the game at 5-5.

With Schuler out of pitches, Tommy Santarelli came in and got a pop up to end the threat.

Neither team scored again until the home runs heroics in the ninth.

Visconti's big day

Schuler started for the Lancers, going 6-2/3 innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Tommy Santarelli went the final 2-1/3 for the win.

Ruby started for the Panthers and gave up four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Davin Ramey pitched the 5th and 6th with no runs and 2 hits and 1 strikeout. Jake Christiansen went 2-1/3 taking the loss.

Visconti led the Lancer offense, going 4-5, with a home run and a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Schuler was 1-3 with a walk, 3 RBIs and two runs.

Dominic Santarelli was 3-4 with a double and a run. Kenesie was 2-4 with a walk and two runs.

Falletti led the Panther offense going 3-5 with a home run and a double, 2R and 2RBI.

Bruton (HR), Jake Christiansen and Max Haley all had RBIs.

The Lancers take on Racine Lutheran/Prairie Friday at Horlick Field at 7 p.m.

Wilmot, which fell to 7-10, plays at Shoreland Lutheran on Wednesday before a date at Waterford Friday. The first pitch for both games is set for 4:30 p.m.