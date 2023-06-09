They say revenge is a dish best served cold.

Well, when you're pitting friends against friends and neighbors against neighbors, it's a little too cordial to describe as "cold."

But it still feels good to knock off your rival in a playoff game, just a couple weeks after they beat you to win the conference championship.

The Bradford girls soccer team went into hostile territory at Ameche Field and even fell behind, 1-0, Thursday night in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, but star striker Haley Christianson and goalie Maddie Brown weren't going down without a fight.

The Red Devils scored just before the half to tie things up, and sophomore Te'Lisha Brown scored her first goal of the season with 30 seconds left to propel Bradford to a dramatic, 2-1 victory, setting up a rematch of last year's sectional final against Muskego.

Bradford will host the Warriors Saturday at 1 p.m., with a trip to the state tournament in Milwaukee at Uihlein Park on the line.

"It was toward the end of the half, we were down 1-0, and I was thinking I didn't want to go into the half down," Bradford leading scorer Haley Christianson said after the game about her 35th goal of the season. "It was two minutes before the half. I spun someone, and then I took a far shot with my right foot to the upper right corner. I was just taking shots, and it got into the goal."

"They had a little momentum, but our defense was doing great cutting off their crosses. We stayed with our marks and were keeping possession really well. Anna Seymour had a clutch corner kick with her left, and Te'lisha did a great job just finding the ball and getting it into the net. It was her first goal of the season. She's been in the right spot multiple times, and she just found the ball in the biggest moment of the year."

Bradford is 17-3-1 after starting the season 11-0. The Red Devils lost to the Trojans, 3-2, back on May 16.

For Tremper senior Madison Kasianowicz, it was a tough way to end the season.

"This is the best team I could ever ask for," she said. "I'm very thankful to have built a relationship with them the past four years. It's more a family than a team."

"We started out super strong, and then I think we just got a little tired, and we weren't playing the game we normally play. It's nothing we couldn't have finished off, I just think we got unlucky at the end. I know Maddie Brown, Haley Christianson, we know a lot of these girls. Most of us played on the same teams, because Kenosha is a small town."

Kasianowicz said she recently committed to play soccer this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, located just a few minutes north of Tremper.

So how special was it to knock off your biggest rival, in a huge playoff game?

"We definitely wanted to win this rival game, because they beat us to win conference," Christianson added. "We got our revenge. When it counted the most. I think we have a lot of good momentum moving forward. We have very few goals allowed on the season. I think our defense will shut them down. On offense, it's just trying to get those clutch moments. We're just a good team that doesn't give up until the end. They (Muskego) took us out last year, and we want to come for that this year."