PADDOCK LAKE - The Southern Lakes Conference is ridiculously good this spring when it comes to girls soccer.

Burlington. Waterford, Union Grove, the list goes on.

Elkhorn.

So it should come as no surprise that a team like Central can knock off Bradford, with an eventual trip to the University of Wisconsin as a reward.

By the half, it was all tied up at 0-0, but both teams came to life in the final 45 minutes.

In the end, Central got goals from Reese Harrison, Alyssa Klementzos and Mary Liz Held.

According to Falcons coach John Kao, it was a good feeling to send the seniors off the right way on Senior Night with a big win over a quality opponent.

"We were glad to honor our seniors on Senior Night with a win," Kao said. "Alyssa Klementzos and Kiley Cummings played their hearts out tonight and all season, and we were happy to pull in the win for them. In addition it was a good way to tune up for the state playoffs."

Speaking of state playoffs, Westosha Central opens its postseason Tuesday as the No. 8 seed against visiting Mount Horeb.

As for the Red Devils, they earned a No. 3 seed and will host Milwaukee Riverside, a #14 seed, on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.