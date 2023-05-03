The St. Joseph Lancers came into Horlick Athletic Field in Racine Tuesday with hopes of playing a high school baseball game against a Metro Classic Conference rival.

They left on the good side of a good, old-fashioned whooping of the Racine St. Catherine's Angels, 20-0, thanks to 16 hits, seven extra-base hits and dominant pitching from Luke Schuler and Dylan Love.

The Lancers improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the MCC, and they're ranked No. 8 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 state rankings.

"Luke and Dylan combined for the shutout, and the Lancers played flawless defense behind them," Lancers coach Jed Davidson said Wednesday.

St. Joseph scored in bunches, including three in the first and one in the second, but fourth inning was something special.

The Lancers batted around twice and then some, knocking 11 hits and scoring 16 runs in the game-changing frame. They sent 20 hitters to the plate, and three players had two hits and multiple RBIs in the inning.

Eric Kenesie led the offensive charge with a 4-for-4 night, including a triple, four runs and two RBIs. Brady Davidson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Peter Visconti was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Schuler and Tim Falk each went 2-for-2.

Dominic Santarelli, Love and Tommy Santarelli all added one hit.

"Eleven Lancers had a hit or scored a run, and six different Lancers stole a base," Davidson added.

Schuler allowed one hit and struck out five in three innings before Love slammed the door with a hit and four K's in two innings. The Lancers played flawless defense behind them, Davidson said.

St. Joseph hosts St. Cat's Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Carthage College, then must travel down to Gurnee, Ill. for a nonconference tilt with Warren, Ill.

TREMPER 8, RACINE CASE 0: The Trojans improved to 7-5 overall and 6-4 in the Southeast Conference with a shutout Tuesday at Horlick Field.

According to Tremper coach John Matera, Richie Dibble had his best outing of the year on the mound, going the distance and only allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

In the fifth inning, senior Joe Mendoza rocketed a one-out double to deep left field, and courtesy runner Chris McMahon scored on Alex Papka's single down the left-field line. This gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Then, Ethan Bauerschmidt singled down the left-field line to drive in Papka, extending the lead to 2-0.

Tremper never looked back.

"Richie was outstanding on the mound," Matera said. "He pitched aggressively, and had so much poise out there. I’m so proud of his maturity, and how far he’s come as a player. Joe, Alex and Ethan got us going in the top of the fifth with back-to-back-to back hits. Jumping ahead 2-0 gave us some room to settle in, and then add on later. Case has a very solid team, and it was a good pitcher’s duel for most of the game.”

Girls soccer

BRADFORD 2, RACINE PARK 0: The Red Devils kept their unbeaten streak alive Tuesday night at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Bradford is now 8-0 after another dominant defensive effort against the Panthers.

The Red Devils led 1-0 at the half and continued the fight in the second.

"We played in a very high wind today, which had a significant impact on our moving the ball throughout the game," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "We missed a lot of chances taking long shots (outshooting them 15-1), and took awhile to settle into the game."

"Haley Christianson scored both goals today, one in each half. Haley scored on a shot outside the box that the goalkeeper parried, but the ball spun high and up and over the keeper and in. In the second half, Megan McNeely sent a free kick from 40 yards out that bounced between the keeper and Haley, and Haley alertly headed it over the keeper off the bounce and into the goal."

McNeely was a steady presence in the mid-field, as she was "all over the field playing stellar defense and linking up to start the offense," Naylor added.

"Lilly Lanhart, Brennah Thoennes, and Jane Djuplin did well in defense allowing only one shot all game which Maddie Brown saved safely," Naylor said. "Anna Seymour also played well in the middle helping control the game and keep possession."

Bradford will look to remain perfect on the season at the New Berlin West tournament with one game Friday and two games Saturday.

TREMPER 4, RACINE CASE 0: The Lady Trojans rallied with three second-half goals to power past the Eagles Tuesday night.

Madison Kasionowicz led the way with two goals, one at the 8:07 mark to start the scoring and the other at 54:31, when she zoomed in off a Megan Leadingham corner kick, slid into the ball and spiked it into the goal.

Mia Crabtree added two assists, one on a Lauren Thomey goal and the other on a cross pass in front of the goal to Addie Melichar, who tipped the ball into the back of the net.

"Our passing combinations worked very well on the ground on a very windy day," said Tremper coach Todd Hardy. "We balanced our attack on both sides, with Emily Slye, Lauren Thomey, Sofia Rademacher and Addison Staskal taking advantage of slotted balls and providing good passes into the box for scoring opportunities. Maddie Chianello, Harper Chrabacz, Makena Balmes, Caitlyn Long and Cicely Rallo gave us very good minutes allowing us to keep pressure on Case's defense the whole game."

Tremper out-shot the Eagles, 15-3, and Trojans goalie Kallista Street played a solid game.

UNION GROVE 2, CENTRAL 1: The state-ranked Broncos had just enough to hold off the Lady Falcons Tuesday night.

Central actually had a 1-0 lead at halftime, but things fell apart in the final 45 minutes.

Alyssa Klementzos' unassisted goal was the team's only score.

"We poured our heart and soul into the game and pulled out a great first half," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "The team really worked well together to generate offense and contain Union Grove's offense. Second half we knew was going to require us to play close to perfect. Lola Minic had some spectacular saves in goal and Reese Harrison really worked hard to hold the defense, but they eventually found a way through. They're the #7 team in state for a reason and they found a way to grind out a win."

RACINE HORLICK 4, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Rebels broke a 2-2 halftime tie and pulled away for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Ayla Meo scored unassisted from a corner kick, and Zoraya Marquez scored off an Evelina Martinez assist to provide the Hawks' scoring.

"It was a little tricky playing with the wind in the first half," Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent said. "Passes needed to be that much tighter and penetrating passes rolled too easily off the table. In the second half we actually played cleaner soccer in many ways but just came up short on the scoreboard."

"Jolee Ellis played very well on outside defense tonight. Taylor Tucker did a nice job at outside midfield and Audrey Kessler played really well in the middle."

The Hawks dropped to 2-4-1 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

They host Burlington Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, the Hawks resume a game against St. Joseph that was postponed due to lightning. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

BURLINGTON 9, WILMOT 0

Boys tennis

RACINE CASE 4, TREMPER 3

Singles

No. 1 - Enza Price, KT, def. Andre Cartagena Jr., RC, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Joshua Herness, RC def. Andrew Michel, KT, 6-3 , 6-1

No. 3 - Isaiah Tye, RC def. Default Default, KT, 2-0 , 2-0

No. 4 - Brekyn June, RC def. Default Default, KT, 2-0 , 2-0

Doubles

No. 1 - Chris Donkor, Kenosha TREMPER - David McCormick, Kenosha TREMPER def. Cameron Werner, Racine CASE - Yash Patil, Racine CASE, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 2 - Leo Ruffolo, Kenosha TREMPER - Matt Stanard, Kenosha TREMPER def. Jaipreet Singh, Racine CASE - Heston Meier, Racine CASE, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Braeden (Brady) Bohat, Racine CASE - Zachary Brees, Racine CASE def. Default Default, Kenosha TREMPER - Default Default, Kenosha TREMPER, 2-0 , 2-0

CENTRAL 6, ELKHORN 1

Singles

No. 1 - Christos Dovas, Westosha Central def. Cam Gromacki, ELKHORN , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Reid Glassen, Westosha Central def. John Kraruklis, ELKHORN , 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Jordan Oppenneer, Westosha Central def. Evan Bednarek, ELKHORN , 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 - Michael Webers, Westosha Central def. David Huerta, ELKHORN , 7-5 , 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 - John Kinzler, Westosha Central - Brett Hanke, Westosha Central def. Seth Bruce, ELKHORN - Caleb Greving, ELKHORN , 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 - Owen Sweeney, Westosha Central - Camden Oppenneer, Westosha Central def. Cullen Gahart, ELKHORN - Ryan Jordan, ELKHORN , 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3 - Reese Pelnar, ELKHORN - Cesar Jimenez-Cuenca, ELKHORN def. Paxton Ferruzzi, Westosha Central - Owen Goergen, Westosha Central, 6-2 , 6-3