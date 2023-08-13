The first 12 days of high school football training camp have already come and gone, and now it’s time the eight Kenosha County teams start ratcheting things up.

Friday night marked the first action against competition, with various squads taking part in controlled scrimmages. First-team defenses go against first- team offenses, then that same offense faces a different team’s defense.

The goal is to stay healthy — so all the football-crazed fans itching to hit up their first Friday Nights Lights extravaganza Friday, Aug. 18 will have a chance to see every one of their favorite players.

So far, I’ve been able to hit up practices for six of the county’s eight football teams, including Indian Trail, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, Tremper, Bradford and Westosha Central (well, technically not, they ended practice early, but hey come on, I talked to a player!)

OK, OK, so let’s take a look at my top 5 takeaways from the first two weeks of camp:

1. Indian Trail’s watering hole is EPICSure, LJ Dagen is back as a senior at quarterback, Sam Callow will be good at multiple positions, and Zachariah Jackson and Vashawn Miner are intriguing new names in the mix, but can we talk for a second about the watering station, please?

The Hawks have the darndest-looking setup you will ever see for water breaks. There’s a long pipe, and each side has maybe five hoses with sprinklers, so about 10 kids can drink their own individual hose at the same time. The trick is that you press a button and literally spray water, point blank, in your mouth.

Does it re-hydrate you? Of course. Water is water. But the water is spraying so forcefully, it knocks your socks off a little. And when you put these kinds of fun toys in front of teenagers, they can’t help but turn it into a water fight.

A few players had some fun and did their best to shower head coach Paul Hoffman, who smartly backpedaled quickly away from the monsoon-like hoses.

Kudos, Hawks, for having BY FAR the best watering station.

Individual Gatorade bottles of water mostly ruled the other schools’ sidelines, including Burlington High School, where I had a few minutes to kill after I dropped my daughter off at Show Choir camp, so why not check out my alma mater Tuesday morning for a few minutes. The Demons are expected to challenge Westosha Central for the Southern Lakes Conference crown this fall, as well as Lake Geneva Badger.

2. Westosha Central is looking awesomeIt was always a nice, big school set in the heart of Paddock Lake along a busy stretch of Highway 50, but it’s much bigger and better now, and construction is still going.

A major renovation is bringing in a new gymnasium and weight room among other classrooms, parking lots and such to Falcon Land, and when I drove in there Thursday morning, I was blown away.

The main gym now has a large, bright brick weight room attached, and a massive parking lot now highlights the back of the school, which used to be a field. There is brand new, shiny turf on the football field, with “Central” in big, white painted letters in the end zone. Also, there is much more being done behind the school in the old field between the baseball field and the school building, along with a complete overhaul of the old parking lot.

Westosha Central is turning into a destination school for kids in the Kenosha area and other “East of the I” communities, and I imagine that will only continue since the school district stepped up big time and invested in the students and athletes.

3. Shoreland Lutheran hits the weight room hard with ETSOriginally EPTC, or Evolve Performance Training Center, ETS is named after Ryan Englebert, who started the company in 2010. The Wisconsin native’s brother, Cory, helped out and opened a facility in Lake Geneva only a few years ago.

Now, a new location recently opened in Sturtevant, and it’s in several states.

The company is big-time, with sports specific workouts, big old tires, classic weights, plyometrics, sports science to track your progress, all the features of a big-time gym, in our smaller area.

Schools like Westosha Central and Union Grove have already partnered up, and now the Pacers got into the mix.

They contracted out for the summer, and the offseason turnout has been phenomenal, according to second-year coach Jason Hagedorn. He says it’s one of the best offseason commitments he’s seen, and the cool thing this year is numbers are up and guys are fighting for positions, so depth is much improved.

“This is the most competition for open spots I’ve seen in my seven years,” head coach Jason Hagedorn said Thursday at the high school. “We have good athletes like running back Joseph Kayon and receiver Hunter Rouse around a young quarterback. A couple sophomores had to step up as freshmen last year. They knew what they needed to do and did a good job with it, we’re ahead of where we were last year, there are five to 10 more varsity-ready guys than last year.”

Repetitions on first-team offense looked crisp Thursday night, and both quarterbacks battling for the starting spot were putting accurate deep balls on streaking receivers and backs.

Kayon, who combined for 900 rushing and receiving yards and nine total touchdowns, showed plenty of explosiveness Thursday and soft hands on screens, crossing routes and actual wideout routes.

Look for the Pacers to improve on last year’s 1-8 record.

4. Bradford numbers increase, senior quarterback completely bought in, Janiyah Carter joins team

Senior quarterback Devin Wheaton is ready to take this team to higher heights, there’s a girl on the team, and numbers are better than they’ve been in a decade for the Red Devils.

Bradford is the city’s oldest high school, dating all the way back to the Reuther days, and the football program’s been clamoring for a winner.

You have to go all the way back to 2014 to find the last time Bradford made the WIAA postseason. That season capped a run of 8 of 10 years qualifying for the playoffs, including a Level 4 run in 2010 with superstar running back and current Baltimore Raven Melvin Gordon, a Kenosha legend. Shout out to Gordon’s restaurant downtown, by the way. Also, the Devils won the Division 1 championship in 2011 with names like Trae Waynes and Vonte Jackson.

So far in camp in 2023, head coach Gazmend Osmani is optimistic. He says there’s a path to the playoffs: beat the Racine and Kenosha schools, and those five wins put you in.

“We almost ran out of helmets,” he said. “I foresee us gaining some more kids once school starts. There are more committed to the weight room than last season. Our offseason program has been the best since I’ve been here (10 years). I adjusted the 6 a.m. lift to noon. Guys can’t get here. They don’t have driver’s license. It’s right after summer school, and kids are able to get here now.”

“My lowest day in the summer was 65 kids. I’ve had days where we had 85.”

Osmani said it was a “joint effort” for the offseason program. Some of the coaches have workout facilities they work with. Coach “Lou” played at Division I Boise State and Sacramento State, and currently he plays for the Racine Raiders, who opened the postseason Saturday night with an undefeated record. I have a lot of guys that are well-versed. We ran the hill once a week, and these first couple of days of August, the weather has been awesome. They’re ready for it. They worked their butts off, and they’re ready.”

Osmani said it’s cliche to say, but his kids bought in. This group is so young, and they want to be great.

Janiyah Carter, one of the few varsity football girls in the county, is expected to play on the junior varsity. I talked to her on the sidelines Thursday, and both she and a couple teammates confirmed—Janiyah can hit.

As for Wheaton, who Osmani said has been in the gym getting bigger since January, is slimmed down and “cut.”

“He walks around with his shirt off,” Osmani said. “He hasn’t missed a day of lifting since January. Devin, Sebastian DeRose and Christian Soma were leaders.”

Bradford hosts Kenosha County rival Wilmot at 5:30 p.m. Friday night to kick off the 2023 regular season.

5. Kenosha County football is must-see this fall

With big names like Eric Kenesie, Jayden Gordon, LJ Dagen, Joseph Kayon, Mason Prozanski, Collin Meininger, Brock Koeppel and more back and better this season, Kenosha County football Friday nights will be solid, affordable entertainment for all ages.

Keep an eye on St. Joseph, who advanced to Level 3 with mostly juniors in the skills positions. Kenense, Jamire Davis and Gordon, along with Dylan Love, have All-State potential, and if Gordon has gotten vastly better (I haven’t seen him in person yet) this team can compete for a Division 4 state title.

As for the city public schools, the Hawks certainly have the biggest advantage with more than 2,200 students these days and a former all-conference quarterback in Dagen. But Tremper and Bradford intrigue me. Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 6, when the Trojans travel to Mary D. Bradford High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

That will be popcorn-chomping fun.

In Western Kenosha County, though Wilmot is a bit down and young, Westosha Central should contend for at least a Level 3 playoff spot.

Koeppel and Meininger are one of the state of Wisconsin’s most dangerous duos, and you have to imagine Koeppel, a senior, will be loads better than last year, when he was already the best signal-caller in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Also, senior back Keaton Enright should have a bigger year. Central lost Mason McNeill, an all-conference linemen, and a few other big guys, but this team will be very good.

Friday, Sept. 8 will be a rematch for the ages when the Falcons travel to Tony Romo Field at Burlington. The Demons got a walkoff 41-yard field goal from Benjamin Graham to knock off Westosha, 42-41, in the playoffs last year. The rivals have had their share of intense battles over the years, and you won’t be disappointed if you are fortunate enough to attend.

Finally, I love this time of year, it’s the best weather and football is the most exhilarating and entertaining of all the sports, I feel. Eleven guys must be in perfect sync at the same time for success.

It’s the ultimate team sport, and bonds formed during Oklahoma drills in August, with kids sometimes puking together from all the hard work, last a lifetime.

I can still name every single one of my 37 teammates from my 1999 varsity football team at Burlington High School (I was the starting quarterback, at least for a few games lol), and I’d sit down with them for a beer or soda or whatever to this day if I ever saw them again.

Things kick off Thursday night at 7 p.m. under the lights at Bradford when St. Joseph takes on Shoreland Lutheran for the historic Lighthouse Trophy.