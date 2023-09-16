RACINE - Horlick Field was electric Friday night.

A long-time football power hosted Kenosha Bradford in a game that was early enough in the fall season to be inconsequential, but also late enough to affect the playoff picture.

Fortunately for the Red Devils and quarterback Devin Wheaton, that path is crystal clear now - beat north side rival Indian Trail, Racine Park and Racine Case in three of the last four games, and they're IN.

However, the last opponent is Franklin, currently ranked No. 4 in the Wissports.net state football rankings.

Keep in mind, though, that it might not even take upsets of Indian Trail and Racine Case to help Bradford return to the WIAA postseason for the first time since 2014. Sometimes, if other records play out from the prospective Division 1 field (Bradford would just barely be in the D1 playoffs as one of the smaller schools, most likely), a 4-5 record could make it as an extra qualifier, despite a losing conference record.

All these things are speculative at this point, and there's a whole lot of season left, but after a game last Friday night at historic Horlick Field, Bradford fans officially have the thing every fan deep down truly wants - HOPE.

That's because Wheaton was lights out after returning from injury, and the visiting Red Devils led from pillar to post in a huge 33-26 conference victory.

It was Bradford's first SEC win and second overall (2-3, 1-2 SEC). Horlick, a relatively young team whose all-state quarterback from last year now plays college football at Division 1 Army, dropped to 1-4 and 1-2 in the SEC. Currently in fifth place in the standings behind Franklin, Oak Creek, Indian Trail and Case, it's an uphill climb for the Red Devils.

But head coach Gazmand Osmani is confident his squad has what it takes to go on a run.

"Great team win," Osmani said after the game Friday night. "Our offense was clicking through the air, and we finally found our run game in the second half. Devin Wheaton played great connecting with Nolan Shiplett, Brandon Walton and Colin Freitag for TDs. And Markus Childers played his heart out at running back. Our O-line got rolling led by Christian Arias-Sowma and Montrel Seals. We controlled the clock in the second half and came out with a much-needed win."

Wheaton and pass game provided the early fireworks, and it was the Markus Childers ground show in the second half.

It especially helps when the special teams score.

With 6:10 left in the first quarter, the punt rush broke through, resulting in Bradford blocking Horlick's punt attempt near midfield. All-conference and potentially all-state standout Ethan McClain did the rest, picking the ball up and returning it 41 yards for the first touchdown, and the Red Devils were up 6-0.

However, Horlick scored only one minute later when quarterback Carson Fletcher ran it in from 13 yards out.

Bradford took over the next two and a half quarters to seize control of the game. It all started with Wheaton, who hit his favorite target Nolan Shiplett for a 5-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The fiesty Rebels once again answered with a rushing score, this time it was Fletcher from 66 yards out.

Up 13-12, the Red Devils reeled off three touchdowns - a Wheaton to Brandon Walton 20-yard hookup, Wheaton to Colin Freitag for 11 yards, and a Childers 4-yard run - another Fletcher touchdown run was in the middle of that scoring flurry, but suddenly Bradford had a commanding 33-18 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Childers, who ran for a season-high 152 yards on 29 carries, put in a workhorse performance, and he took over the second half, culminating in the game-clinching touchdown with a minute to play.

Horlick doesn't go away, though. Their high-powered triple option attack was hard to stop all night, and they quickly answered with 16 seconds to play with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Noah Larsen to Andrew Clemons.

On the ensuing kickoff, Horlick tallied a safety in the end zone, so it was still not over at 33-26. With a free kick by Bradford, Horlick had an outside shot to run the ball all the way back and potentially tie or win with no time on the clock.

The Rebels nearly returned it to midfield, but Bradford made the tackle at the 45 to end the game.

Wheaton finished 11-for-21 for 103 yards and the three passing touchdowns, and added 53 yards rushing on 13 carries. The team leader, the Devils go as Wheaton goes. His absence was felt tremendously in the previous week's loss. Healed up and ready to go, Wheaton showed Friday night why he's one of the most impressive talents in Kenosha County.

"Devin is our leader," Osmani said. "He is irreplaceable for us. The kid's a warrior and a true competitor. It was our first conference win, but the playoff path is still there!"

"Our 12-minute, 90-yard drive was impressive. It ate up the entire quarter."

On the decisive touchdown drive that ate up 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Wheaton tallied two first-down runs and hit Walton and Shiplett on first down passes.

After both teams took timeouts with Bradford down to the Horlick 8, Childers did the rest. His 10th and 11th runs of the drive were each 4 yards, and the latter was the game-winning score on a 3rd-and-4.

Shiplett led the receiving corps with 47 yards on four catches, and he added a quarterback sack defensively.

McClain paced the defense with eight tackles. Freitag, Walton and Sebastian DeRose each added five tackles.

Mason Runyard averaged 36.5 yards on two punts.