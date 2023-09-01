PADDOCK LAKE - The football is still in the air, yet the game's over.

Brock Koeppel's arm must be sore.

The water girl was offering extra water and Gatorade to whoever would drink it.

The Central Falcons football team didn't break much of a sweat Thursday night in a rivalry game against the young Wilmot Panthers, so it was also an off night for the equipment managers.

Going in, people knew this was kind of going to be Westosha's year, and the Falcons had a very good chance of the winning the game - the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

But what transpired Thursday night in front of a jovial, rowdy, packed crowd wasn't a win.

It was a slaughter.

Koeppel threw for a state record-tying nine touchdowns, stud receiver Collin Meininger caught six of them, records were shattered within the first 45 minutes of real times, and the Falcons improved to 2-1 overall with a 61-6 drubbing of the Panthers.

With a 55-0 lead in the third quarter, Koeppel was in the shotgun and bombed another beautiful spiral, and it landed in the hands of a streaking Meininger for touchdown No. 9. Koeppel celebrated, turned to the sideline and flashed nine fingers on his hands for the record-tying score.

At the end of the day, it was an epic display of talent, two teams at the opposite end of the spectrum this season, and a fun game to watch overall on a crisp, comfortable night with fall-like temperatures.

On a mission

The Falcons' promising 2022 season was abruptly ended by a 41-yard field goal off the foot of Burlington's Benjamin Graham in a Level 2 playoff game.

Guys like Meininger and Koeppel, both juniors at the time, weren't satisfied with losing in such dramatic fashion (Burlington won, 42-41, in overtime).

They committed to coming back bigger, faster, and better than ever this fall, and so far the results have shown. It's the senior leadership of Meininger and Koeppel, Keaton Enright and others that leads to the success of this team just as much as on-field performances.

"You just have to keep working," Meininger said last year late in the regular season. "I tend to get in my head if I drop a pass or don’t get the ball, and that’s something I’ve been working on lately. I think I forgot about it now and just focus on the next play. You can’t lose focus, and you have to keep pushing yourself."

Looking back at Thursday night's rivalry game against Wilmot, Koeppel finished with 354 yards passing with only two incompletions (12-14) and the nine touchdowns, with Meininger racking up five catches for 135 yards and five scores.

Mason Mitacek added two catches for 149 yards, a 61-yard touchdown early in the game and a ridiculous 88-yard catch and score to make the score 48-0 by halftime.