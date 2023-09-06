JACKSON - New Christian Life varsity football coach Bob Johnson finally has a 'W' on his record.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles' Josiah Hernandez ran for a school record 287 yards, including the game-winner with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Christian Life out-slugged host Living Word Lutheran 42-35 in a back-and-forth scoring fest that saw five lead changes.

Christian Life improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the MCC. Their reward? A date with top-ranked and undefeated St. Joseph Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

"I’m excited that we got our first victory and it comes in conference play," Johnson said. "Those are important. So, we will celebrate this win today (Saturday) and get back to work tomorrow. We have a tough opponent coming up for us this week. Coach Rizzo is a friend of mine so it should be a lot of fun for us to lock horns under the Friday night lights and see how it all shakes out."

The game started a little slowly with scoring, as Living Word took a 13-12 lead at the half. Hernandez, who finished with five rushing touchdowns, ran for scores of 23 and 9 yards in the first half.

But the second half was when the flood gates opened for both teams. Christian Life broke things wide open, putting 30 points on the board, with 22 coming in the third quarter.

Living Word went up, 19-12, with 8 minutes to play in the third, but Hernandez answered with a 3-yard touchdown run, and he tacked on the two-point conversion run.

The fourth quarter was one for the ages.

Sophomore quarterback Monchie Gunter's 2-yard touchdown run started the scoring and pushed the Eagles' lead to 26-19, but Living Word came right back with a touchdown and two-point conversion to regain the lead, 27-26, with 7:31 remaining.

Four minutes later, Hernandez ran in another score, this time from 15 yards out, and Gunter's two-point run gave Christian Life the lead once more at 34-27.

But just like they did all game, Living Word simply wouldn't die. And this time, it seemed like Lutheran put the final stamp on the victory. Ryde Ehley hit Gavin LaPierre for a 12-yard touchdown pass with only 36 seconds on the clock, and a two-point pass gave them what seemed to be the victory at 35-34.

However, the Eagles flew high in the final seconds. Andy Hauser broke away and caught a 55-yard pass from Gunter to set up the game-winning score, a 4-yard touchdown run by who else but Hernandez with a mere 16 ticks left on the clock to give Christian Life the dramatic 42-35 victory.

Gunter's second completion of the game and Hauser's only catch of the contest simply couldn't have come at a better time.

"Our run game was supported by the offensive line — who blocked incredibly well all game long — led by senior Eli Rodriguez; juniors Jacob Plapp and Stephen Palmer; and sophomores Alex Descourouez and Landon Dissmore," Johnson said. "Defensively we got some help with three takeaways. Two were plucked from the air—the first by senior Eli Neal and another interception by junior Peyton Smith. The third takeaway was on the ground by junior Steven Palmer."

Johnson added that Hauser's long reception in the closing seconds really sealed the game, and Brayden Becker made a game-saving tackle on special teams late in the game.

Living Word outgained Christian Life, 429-385, mostly because of the pass game. Ehley threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Beau Kuhl caught six passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Donovan Pettis grabbed four passes for 121 yards and two scores.

In the end, Hernandez, who is now second in the conference in rushing behind state leader Jayden Gordon of St. Joe's, was too much for the Living Word defense to handle.

Now, the Eagles will be tasked with the huge challenge of stopping Gordon and the Lancers, something nobody has been able to do this year. Johnson speaks highly of St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo, saying they are friends and he almost coached with Rizzo a few years back.

Can the Eagles pull off a miracle?

"Rizzo and I are good buddies," Johnson said. "They are a solid team. Clock management is always important, but against explosive players, it's mandatory! We will have to sustain drives and keep their offense off the field. Of course we have a chance to win. The game of football is about the Jimmy's and the Joe's. The best X's and O's plan can amount to a whole lot of nothing if there isn't execution."

"At the end of the day, we have a date for at least 48 minutes next week, and I intend to have my team and coaching staff prepared to compete ferociously."