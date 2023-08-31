Well, the trial run is over.

Now, it's time for the real games - the ones that determine destinies - to begin.

Friday night marks the "real" kickoff to the 2023 high school football season, as area teams in the Southern Lakes, Southeast, Midwest Classic and Metro Classic conferences start going at it with each other, instead of the previous two weeks of nonconference play.

What have we learned so far?

The only 2-0 team out of the eight Kenosha County squads is the St. Joseph Lancers, led by senior and the state's second leading rusher, Jayden Gordon.

Gordon's 525 yards rushing through two games has to be some kind of record for a Lancer, but you never know, the school has had some superior athletes. His eight rushing scores are tied for tops in the state with two others.

Only Joseph Koch of Menomonee Falls has more yards with 569.

Another area runner, Joseph Kayon, is already 12th in the state with 386 yards for Shoreland Lutheran.

In the pass game, Bradford senior Devin Wheaton is 25th in Wisconsin with 425 yards. His main target, Nolan Shiplett, has seven catches for 253 yards, good for sixth in the state and only 34 yards behind state leader Levi Booker of Janesville Craig.

All of these stats are fun and interesting to read, but when it comes down to it, winning is still the No. 1 thing these players, fans and schools want. Oh year, don't forget about fun.

Friday Night Lights are fun, and there's not many experiences that compare.

Starting Friday night, that experience increases exponentially with the fact that the only way to GUARANTEE (in 99.9 percent of cases) a playoff berth is having a winning conference record (4-3 or better), so now as the cliche goes, every game counts.

Let's take a look at Kenosha County Week 3 matchups:

Friday (NOTE: Wilmot played Westosha Central Thursday night, please check coverage online at www.kenoshanews.com)

Racine Park (2-0) at Indian Trail (1-1), 5:30 p.m.

LJ Dagen has amassed nearly 500 total rushing and passing yards in two games in a big win along with a tough loss to Verona, the state's No. 10 team in Division 1.

He's due for a big-time breakout game against a Panthers squad that features a young quarterback (a junior first-time starter) and a decent back in Jamarion Lacy, who has ran for 200 yards in two games.

I believe the Hawks will bounce back from last week's extremely difficult matchup in a big way.

Oak Creek at Bradford, 5:30 p.m.

There aren't many teams in this area that can match the offensive line strength and size, along with dominant ground game, of the Knights, traditionally one of the best teams in Wisconsin over the past three decades.

The Red Devils counter with finesse, as Wheaton and Shiplett have developed an entertaining, dangerous deep game hookup through two games.

Also, Markus Childers shows plenty of promise in the run game.

Oak Creek is putting up 300 yards per game compared to Bradford's 200, and the Red Devils simply aren't there yet in their progress and maturation.

It's one thing to beat Wilmot, it's another animal to knock off the Southeast Conference elite of Franklin and Oak Creek.

Show up Friday night for plenty of athletes all over the field on both teams and plenty of popcorn-chomping moments.

Kenosha Tremper at Racine Horlick, 7 p.m.

Tremper showed a lot of fight and plenty of improvement from Week 1 in last week's loss at Ameche Field to Union Grove.

The Rebels are way down from last year's deep playoff run, but just like Trojans, they boast plenty of talent and potential.

It's going to take a break or two for the Trojans to pull off this upset.

Landen Gontscharow has been a bright spot for Tremper with 107 rushing yards in two games.

Greendale Martin Luther at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

I am intrigued by this Pacers team, one that features star running back Joseph Kayon and plenty of talent on the lines and in the secondary.

Shoreland put up 59 points last week against a short-handed Burlington Catholic Central, but there's something to say about Martin Luther only scoring 10 in a 20-10 loss to Racine Lutheran.

The Pacers have a good shot at improving to 2-1, something that hasn't happened in years.

Brookfield Academy at St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.

Poor Brookfield.

Everything was going so well.

A 2-0 start. Both wins in blowout fashion. A small glimmer of hope for an undefeated season.

But now they have to play the newly-minted No. 1 team in the state in Division 6, St. Joe's.

We all know how this one is going to turn out.

Look for Jayden Gordon, the state's second leading rusher, to bust off more long touchdown runs, and a breakout game for Eric Kenesie and his top target, Jamire Davis.

The Lancers are the real deal this year. Do not be surprised if they're taking a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in mid-November to play in what would be the school's first ever Division 6 state championship game. In 2001, the Lancers got all the way to Madison before losing in the Division 5 title game.

Saturday

Christian Life at Living Word Lutheran, 1 p.m.

A battle of 0-2 squads means something has to give.

Living Word excels in the pass game, while the Eagles do their damage on the ground.

Josiah Hernandez and Landon Cashmore have combined for 231 rushing yards in two games, including 141 from Hernandez, who shows a solid burst the moment he touches the ball.

The Eagles are going to need to win this one, as a date with the mighty St. Joseph Lancers looms in Week 4.