It's still August, but Week 2 of the Kenosha County high school football season is upon us, and it's still time to work out the kinks and see what guys are made of heading into the second nonconference game.

After this weekend, all eight teams will move up to the conference season, when the games start to "count." Playoffs are determined by winning record in the conference games, so that means a 4-3 conference record pretty much assures you get into the WIAA postseason, which will begin in late October.

So what did we learn in Week 1?

The county's winners included Bradford, St. Joseph and Indian Trail, while the other five squads suffered their first losses of the season.

Bradford is one year older with plenty of young stud athletes coming into their own, and quarterback Devin Wheaton has shown he's ready to lead the Devils with his arm and legs as a senior leader.

St. Joseph still has big-time playmakers like running back Jayden Gordon, quarterback Eric Kenesie and receiver Jamire Davis, and their talents were on full display in a season-opening Thursday night spotlight win over Shoreland Lutheran.

And the Hawks showed they have plenty of talent all over the field, and quarterback LJ Dagen is leading the way. His five total touchdowns (three pass, two rush) got Indian Trail off to a hot start and a 42-0 drubbing of Madison La Follette last week.

Can the Lancers, Red Devils and Hawks improve to 2-0? And can the other five squads pick up that first win?

Let's take a look at Friday night's matchups:

Verona (0-1) at Indian Trail (1-0), 5:30 p.m.

Verona may have lost its first game, but you must put things into perspective.

It was a 38-35 defeat at the hands of state Muskego, one of the best programs in the country in recent years. And the Warriors needed a last-second, 43-yard field goal to pull out the victory.

Verona quarterback Elijah Lagomasino threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yard touchdown with 5:30 remaining to tie the score at 35-35 with Muskego. It seems he can make some big-time plays with his arm.

And he had two 100-yard receivers in the game - Wesley Briquelet and Mike Valitchka.

Indian Trail counters with a dominant rush attack that racked up 300 yards in the its Week 1 win, including 192 yards from Dagen. Sam Callow added 101 yards on the ground.

Verona looked very good in Week 1, but so did the Hawks, so the adrenaline of the home opener should help Indian Trail.

Union Grove (0-1) at Tremper (0-1), 5:30 p.m.

Both teams are coming off lopsided losses against very good opponents, so this will be the first win for one of these young squads.

Tremper struggled to 124 total yards in a 37-0 loss at Madison Memorial, and 120 of them came on the ground.

Quarterback Mason Prozanski, who played well last year before an injury ended his season, will be looking to bounce back in front of the home fans at Ameche Field. Landon Gontscharow was a bright spot for the Trojans with 63 yards on 13 carries in first year coach Ryan Anderson's head coaching debut.

New Union Grove quarterback Finn Morrison totaled 89 passing yards on 7-of-14 passing, and the Broncos gave up nearly 300 yards rushing in a game against Oak Creek, an area powerhouse that's far more experienced and deeper than the Grove.

So both games are hard to gauge where these teams are at.

However, this should be a good chance for the Trojans to get some home cooking, feel a little more comfortable and pick up that first victory.

Bradford (1-0) at Stevenson, Ill., 7 p.m.

After a complete, dominant performance from Devin Wheaton and the boys last Friday against Kenosha County foe Wilmot, the Red Devils are looking to go 2-0 for the first time in a long time.

Wheaton hooked up with Nolan Shiplett for two beautiful, deep passing touchdowns, and the two are certainly a formidable duo.

Wheaton totaled 243 yards (170 passing with three TDs), and Markus Childers added 111 yards on 20 carries.

It was about as good as the Red Devils could've started in a season that shows some promise.

No stats could be found on Stevenson, but they play in a large Chicago metro conference, so the athleticism should be on par with Bradford.

The first road contest should test this young Bradford squad's mettle.

Westosha Central (0-1) at Oregon (1-0), 7 p.m.

The Falcons played tough, but it took a Herculean effort by Racine Case's quarterback last weekend to beat Westosha.

The Eagles showed off a prolific passing attack, but Westosha Brock Koeppel brought his team back and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Collin Meininger with 3:59 left had the Falcons up 20-18 with a chance to win.

But Case quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld fired a 29-yard touchdown pass with 1:21 left to win it for Case.

Nabbefeld finished with 309 yards and three touchdown passes.

Central showed explosiveness with a 70-yard touchdown catch from Mason Mitacek and a 40-yard fumble return for a score.

Westosha is poised to have a big year.

Oregon tallied a 20-13 victory over Stoughton in Week 1. The Panthers scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to win it.

Look for the Falcons to bounce back with more scoring, big plays and continued strong defense.

Milwaukee Lutheran (0-1) at Wilmot (0-1), 7 p.m.

The Panthers are coming off a rough first game at Bradford but showed some flashes. They are bound to show more improvement in Week 2.

First-year quarterback Andrew Lofgren and the defense had some dazzling moments for the Panthers.

Milwaukee Lutheran had trouble scoring with only 12 points in week one. They play in a tough conference against state power Catholic Memorial and other Milwaukee metro squads.

Expect Keiya Square's Panthers to come out with plenty of fight in their home opener, because Frank Bucci has one of the best atmospheres for Friday Night Lights. A little home cooking should help the young, inexperienced Wilmot squad.

Burlington Catholic Central (0-1) at Shoreland Lutheran (0-1), 7 p.m.

The old cliche is true here.

You can throw the records out with these rivals.

The Hilltoppers were beaten handily by a much larger Stevens Point Pacelli squad, and the Pacers ran into a buzz saw in St. Joseph.

Joseph Kayon showed he will be one of the area's best running backs with 154 yards rushing and a few big runs last week.

Catholic Central is always good, and this should be a competitive matchup.

St. Joseph (1-0) at Racine St. Catherine's (1-0), 7 p.m.

This should be one of the best matchups of the night, with both teams winning in blowout fashion last weekend.

Mariano Talamantez and Eddie Vinson combined to throw three touchdowns last week for the Angels, all of which were caught by talented sophomore receiver Lamont Hamilton, who finished with four catches for 144 yards.

The Lancers showed exactly why they're so explosive last week with Jayden Gordon running for 181 yards on 11 carries with four touchdowns, including scoring sprints of 80 and 65 yards.

St. Joseph barely even showed that many offensive looks, so don't be surprised if a few more things are used this week, including Kenesie showing off his elite running ability.

Horlick Field will be rocking Friday night.

Christian Life (0-1) at Cambria-Friesland (1-0), 7 p.m.

Christian Life first-year head coach Bob Johnson is looking for his first win as a varsity football head coach, but Cambria is no slouch.

They beat the Eagles in the last regular season game of last season, 32-26, before advancing to Level 3 of the playoffs. This year, they opened the season with a 34-6 victory that featured nearly 300 rushing yards and three backs - Trevor Krueger, Carter Drews and Isaac DeYoung - with more than 90 yards and at least one touchdown.

The Eagles are young and feature a new quarterback in Gabe Helzer, but the running backs are explosive.

In last week's 28-14 loss against Marathon, the Eagles were only down seven points heading into the fourth quarter. Landon Cashmore and Josiah Hernandez provided a 1-2 punch running the ball with 84 and 73 yards, respectively.

It's going to be a tall task for the Eagles to win on the road against the mighty Hilltoppers.