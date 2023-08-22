Kenosha Christian Life may be the smallest high school in the county, but it still has a varsity football team, and the Eagles still care about fielding a competitive, hopefully winning squad.

That's where Bob Johnson's unique coaching experience and entreprenurial spirit figures to come in handy.

After former head coach Jack Decker stepped down before the beginning of this season, Bob Johnson, an Illinois native who graduated from Westosha Central and turns 44 Friday, decided to move up from assistant head coach to the man in charge.

The Eagles dropped their season-opening contest last Friday night and only won one game last season, so the defensive-minded Johnson, who has been the Eagles defensive coordinator the past three years, has an uphill climb but is confident his proven methods of success in business and in youth football can translate to the varsity football level.

Christian Life started football in 2013 and played two varsity seasons before four junior varsity seasons, and now the Eagles are in their fifth consecutive varsity season.

"This is my 12th season coaching football, eighth as a head coach," said Johnson, who owns three businesses and has been at Christian Life for nine years. "I started coaching football at the Boys and Girls club in 2012 with the fifth grade Saints for the late Charlie Davidson, who unexpectedly passed away just a few years ago. I was the defensive coordinator. Charlie was a probation and parole officer in Kenosha, and he and I shared a common belief, "It's better to provide guidance to the youth while they are playing sports as compared to having to do a course correction when they are young adults, it's harder then." He and I were coaching because we both wanted to give back to the community. I was with the BGC for three years, my final two years as a head coach of the Packers. I enjoyed a good deal of success, having winning seasons in both years as a head coach at the Boys and Girls Club."

A former City of Kenosha Alderman and Vice-Chairman of the Kenosha's Redevelopment, Johnson actually has a long history with Decker, who is still helping with the varsity program. Decker asked Johnson to help build the youth program at Christian Life School about nine years ago, and despite deep loyalty to the Boys and Girls Club, Johnson finally agreed.

Johnson went on to take over a combined third and fourth grade combined team that had won one game over the previous two seasons and take them to unprecedented success, including a playoff appearance in year one followed by three consecutive perfect seasons - 28 wins in a row to be exact.

"We were a disciplined team," Johnson said. "We lost our third consecutive South Eastern Youth Football Association championship game in 2018. The following year, what was supposed to be my last year coaching we fell just short of our fourth championship appearance in as many years getting knocked out in the semi championship game by the (Westosha) Falcons, who went on to win the SEYFA championship. I was happy for them, they were and still are a talented group of players. They are the same group over there now, and you see they are still having success (at the varsity level). Happy to see that."

This led to Johnson to being asked again by Decker for help, this time for the varsity team. Johnson immediately made the kicking game successful as a special teams coach, then moved up to defensive coordinator and directed a defense that recorded 29 takeaways in nine games.

"The following year (2022) I was asked to become the assistant head coach, I agreed but kept my play calling responsibility as a defensive coordinator," Johnson added. "We played short-handed all year long and with nine of my eleven starters on defense being underclassmen, we still managed to create 16 takeaways."

Johnson said the new head coaching role is very time-consuming, but he believes God called on him to build the Christian Life program much like he has built three businesses up to more than 100 total employees.

Building a 'powerhouse' program

Since taking over, Johnson has made a splash, recruiting nine coaches, including retired NFL player Andre Holmes, 35, a Hoffman Estates, Ill. native. Holmes played eight seasons for four NFL teams.

Johnson also has fundraised more than $40,000 for new equipment and partnered with the Kenosha Ramblers Youth Football and Cheer organization to create a pathways program for families that want to attend Christian Life School.

At a recent practice, hundreds of Ramblers kids of various age levels were practicing right alongside the Eagles varsity team.

"The pathway program is called SCORE," Johnson said. "My coaches currently have over 100 years of playing or coaching experience combined to include retired NFL player Andre Holmes, who is a huge hit with the young players of the Rambler organization. That's the blocking and tackling of scaling and enhancing CLS's athletics and fine arts programs as I describe it, the more tactical stuff. The glue that holds all of it together, as it relates to my football program, is the culture. The culture of a Johnson program is simply that I require players to train hard for the sole purpose of winning."

"I'm not talking about winning football however. I'm talking about winning in three areas. Winning with the Lord, winning in the classroom and winning in the community we live in. I've been telling my boys for over a decade now, if we win in those three areas, the scoreboard of life will show you are already winning."

Johnson fully intends to build, a winning program and culture, in terms of wins and losses, something that hasn't happened in the program's decade of existence.

The Eagles lost quarterback Erik Decker (UW-Eau Claire) and linebacker Jack Helzer (North Central) to college football, but there is plenty of talent this fall, including offensive players like running back Josiah Hernandez and offensive linemen Eli Rodriguez and Jacob Plapp. Defensively, run-stoppers Landon Cashmore and Steven Palmer can also rush the passer, and cornerback Isaiah Hernandez figures to anchor the secondary along with safety Thomas Van Prooyen, who isn't afraid to "lay the lumber," Johnson added.

Overall, Johnson believes his squad can compete "ferociously" this fall and put on a good show.

"It is my intention to build a powerhouse program and I don't see anything in my way that will stop me from achieving that goal," Johnson said. "I am a realist and not naïve to the challenges I will face in pursuit of that goal. I'm a bit of a hybrid coach, I know how to build, run and grow a business, and I know a lot about the x's and o's of football. There are a lot of transferrable skills in building a business and building a athletic program, and I'm fortunate to have an uncommon level of experience in both."

"With a stadium in the works at CLS, I made a promise to school administrators at Christian Life and Journey Church. We are going to do two things at all times, we will glorify God in all that we do and we will compete ferociously under the Friday Night Lights. The product on the field and the fan experience will be something we will all be proud of. That's a promise I intend to keep."