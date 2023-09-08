It wasn't much of a game Friday night at Ameche Field.

The Indian Trail and Tremper football teams are not really on the same level this season, and it showed early and often in a Southeast Conference battle.

City of Kenosha bragging rights were at state, and the Hawks claimed them with ease, racking up 42 first half points en route to a 56-0 blowout victory.

The Hawks improved to 3-1, the same record they started at last season. Tremper fell to 0-4, as first year coach Ryan Anderson still searches for his first win.

Indian Trail posted its third shutout of the season, and quarterback LJ Dagen and the offense took advantage of short fields after several turnovers.

Dagen finished with five total touchdowns - three passing and two rushing, all in the first half - and the game was really never a contest.

After the game, Dagen said it was all about execution.

"It starts up front with the line," he said. "If they execute pretty well, it goes like this. We just ball out."

"I'm having a lot of fun. Last year, I didn't get to finish my season out the way I wanted to. Coming back for my senior year, I'm feeling good and trying to improve every single year. We really don't know how good we are yet. Oak Creek will test us next week."

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman was in a jovial mood after the game, especially since his team was firing on all cylinders and may have played their most complete game of the season.

"I challenged the kids all week that we needed all three phases to hit," Hoffman said. "You saw it on all three sides of the ball, between the defense getting takeaways to getting a fumble on a kickoff, to the offense getting explosive plays, the second quarter we were boom, boom, boom. Our kids did a great job of having great energy and going out and executing. We'll watch the film tomorrow and fix what needs to get fixed."

"We had to get better. I'm happy with where we're at, but we have a lot of room to grow."

Hoffman said the Hawks have allowed only 42 points this season, all in one game, and everyone is playing well on the defense. He shouted out several strong players Friday night.

"Our two safeties are awesome," he said. "Middle linebackers, D-line is doing awesome. Across the board, I'm listing the whole defense because everybody's playing well. It's good team defense."

"Beating Tremper always means something. When Indian Trail started, the whole staff came from Tremper. It's always kind of been there, so it's always good to take care of the city."

The fireworks began early for the Hawks, with Dagen's 56-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Later in the second quarter, a Tremper fumble on a kickoff return led to an 8-yard scoring run by Dagen to increase the lead to 28-0.

Then, a Jonah Zuzinec interception and long return set up the Hawks at the Tremper 13-yard line, where Dagen hit Payton Mancusi for a touchdown pass. The rout was on at 35-0.

A few minutes later, Indian Trail recovered a Tremper fumble at the Trojans' 9, which set up a short touchdown run by Vashawn Miner. Indian Trail was now up 42-0 with five minutes still to play in the first half.

Joe Casey and Nathan Geraghty each added short touchdown runs in the second half.

Cade Minatto added a 65-yard touchdown pass from Dagen, who racked up 101 rushing yards on only six carries. Dagen also was 2-for-4 for 78 yards and two touchdowns passing.

It was all Trail from start to finish.

Since Indian Trail became a school in 2010, Tremper has never beaten the Hawks.

Dagen says the Hawks are on a mission, as they've never advanced past the second round of the WIAA playoffs.

"Our goal is to win conference and get past the second round of the playoffs," he said. "We just have to keep executing, especially against the good teams, and if we do that, we can go pretty far."

For Hoffman, next week's test against Oak Creek will tell him a lot.

"I don't know, I'll let you know next week," Hoffman said when asked how good his team is. "Oak Creek is a great test. They're always one of the best teams in the conference. It'll be a great test for us, we'll find out where we're at."