What a way to get into the win column.

Joseph Kayon's impressive running performance in Week 1 was overshadowed by Shoreland Lutheran's lopsided loss to powerhouse St. Joseph, but on Friday night a longtime rival took the senior's game to the next level.

Kayon ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns, the offense racked up 454 yards, and the Pacers made the home opener one to remember with a 59-6 whitewashing of Burlington Catholic Central.

The Pacers are 1-1 this season.

Shoreland forced four turnovers and outgained the visiting Hilltoppers, one of their rivals, 381-11, on the ground.

Everyone got into the act, as Zeke Barajas added a 57-yard punt return for a score, and Marco Valadez finished with two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

After the game, Shoreland head coach Jason Hagedorn talked about the victory, the Pacers' first over Catholic Central since his first year with Shoreland back in 2017.

"It feels really good," Hagedorn said about the first win of the season. "We bent a little at the end of the first half and let them score, but overall we played very well as a team. The kids knew we had an opportunity, and they came through. The kids were phenomenal. After the game the student section ran over and celebrated with the team. It was pretty cool."

"Catholic Central is a bit younger, too, and we had more numbers than them."

Kayon ran for touchdowns of 5, 24 and 1 yards in the first quarter to give Shoreland a 21-0 lead, and he capped the night with a 53-yard jaunt to finish the scoring at 59-6.

The talented senior back that possesses rare size, speed and power followed up last week's 150-yard performance with 232 yards. He is Kenosha County's second-leading rusher behind St. Joseph senior Jayden Gordon, who has 524 yards through two games after Friday night's 344-yard performance.

"We worked on getting him to the edge and sealing things off," Hagedorn said of Kayon. "The coaches did a great job."

Hunter Rouse added 65 yard rushing, and Dylan Scott racked up 52 yards on three carries.

Barajas caught two passes for 58 yards.

Quarterback Mason Sittig threw for 73 yards and an interception.

ST. JOSEPH 34, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 12: Just when you thought Joseph Kayon had the county's biggest individual performance, enter Jayden Gordon.

One week after effortlessly racking up 181 yards and four touchdowns in a big win, Gordon doubled his pleasure Friday night.

The senior running back went absolutely bananas with a career-high 344 yards on only 24 carries, and at least for one week he will most likely be leading the state in rushing with 524 yards in two games.

Gordon dashed his way to the end zone four times, with touchdowns of 22, 43, 60 and 73 yards.

His first two scores gave the Lancers a 13-0 lead at the half, but St. Cat's answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Vinson to Lamont Hamilton to cut the lead to 13-6 with 5 minutes to play in the third quarter.

then, quarterback Eric Kenesie pushed the St. Joe's lead to 20-6 late in the third before Gordon saved his best for last.

In the fourth quarter, when running backs are supposed to be a little tired, Gordon bolted for scores of 60 yards at the 9:38 mark and 73 yards at the 3:39 mark to put an emphatic exclamation point on the win.

St. Joseph is now 2-0.

"We are very proud of our team's effort tonight against a very good St. Cat's team," St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said. "Defensively, we made our stops in important situations when we needed to, and offensively we ran the ball very well. St Cat's is a very explosive team, so we had to contain a lot of great athletes all night. In the end, we did what we needed to when it mattered the most."

"Jayden Gordon had a special night tonight. He's just an incredible talent. Our O-line blocked well for Jayden, and Jayden showed why he is so special in those big moments. Overall, we couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Kenesie ran for 47 yards and passed for 42, all of which went to Jamire Davis, who totaled two catches.

St. Cat's was only outgained, 440-386, thanks to 235 rushing yards and 151 passing yards. However, 15 penalties cost the Angels 100 yards. St. Joseph committed only eight penalties.

Damarion Holder ran for 87 yards to lead St. Cat's.

Vinson threw for 151 yards on 9-for-18 passing and ran for 79 yards on nine carries.

Late Friday night, Gordon said via text message that it was a game he will remember forever.

"This game was one of my favorite games I’ve played in," he said. "I loved the energy and the atmosphere. I couldn’t have done it without my team doing their best. They’ve put a lot of hard work in, and it shows when they're out there blocking or playmaking. This feels amazing having a career high in rushing yards. The amount of work I’ve been putting in over the offseason really has got me ready for this year. Being an overlooked running back with no offers, drives me every day to go hard. I want to give a big thanks to the team, I couldn’t have done any of this without them."

WILMOT 34, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 18: Both of the county's Southern Lakes Conference teams earned their first victories tonight, and Wilmot did it in rather impressive fashion in front of the Frank Bucci Field fanatics.

The Panthers racked up 285 yards on the ground, and Kade Frisby had a breakout game with 170 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, one in the second quarter to give Wilmot the lead and the other to begin the third to give the home team a double-digit lead.

A big play that ended up making a huge difference in the game was James Urban's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter, which gave Wilmot a 14-6 halftime lead.

Then, Brock Kibler's five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Wilmot a commanding 28-6 lead, before Lutheran stormed back with touchdown runs of 76 and 61 yards from Jamir Clayton-Brown, who totaled 197 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

But Wilmot was able to finish off the game with 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Cale Morgan.

"Our defense played well," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "Besides two big plays, they played hard and made them earn everything. Offensively, we kept working until we figured some things out and we were able to wear them down in the fourth quarter."

Frisby, who normally lines up at receiver, has been trying to find other ways to get involved in the offense, and Friday night proved his versatility.

"Kade is a special player," Square added. "Teams have tried hard to take him out of the passing game, so he has found more ways to make plays."

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 42, OREGON 0: The Falcons took a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a big nonconference victory at Oregon.

It was the Falcons' first win of the season (1-1).

Brock Koeppel three touchdown passes to Collin Meininger, Josh Topercer and Dequavion Pinter, a Christian Life transfer, and the senior quarterback added a 1-yard rushing score.

Koeppel finished nearly perfect with 145 passing yards on 18-for-23 attempts, plus 57 rushing yards. Meininger racked up 150 totals yards (72 rush, 68 receiving), and scored on the ground and through the air.

"A great team win all around," Central head coach Jared Franz said. "Our special teams were better this week, credit to Coach Freitag our special teams coordinator for having the kids ready to play. Early on defensively we were able to get quick stops and get the ball back to our offense. Linebackers Keaton Enright, Landon Taylor, Dallas Padgett and Landon Mathis all played extremely well."

"Brock and Collin got us going early, but from there things opened up and we were able to spread the ball around. The O-Line did a great job in short yardage situations, we went 4-4 on fourth down and extended some drives."

Mason Juga added a 15-yard score to close the scoring for the Falcons.

Pinter and Meininger each had six catches.

Landon Mathis had a fumble recovery for Westosha.

VERONA 42, INDIAN TRAIL 14: The Hawks fired out of the gates with two first-quarter touchdowns, but it was all Wildcats after that.

LJ Dagen tossed a touchdown pass to Sam Callow, and then Callow scored a rushing touchdown, and Indian Trail seemed well on its way to victory.

But Verona stormed back in tremendous fashion, running for three touchdowns in the second quarter and then taking a 28-14 lead right away in the third quarter.

Down 28-14 and trying to claw their way back into the game, Dagen scrambled on a third and long but was sacked, and the Hawks had to punt. After a few chunk plays, Verona quarterback Elijah Lagomasino was flushed out of the pocket left, then ran back right and found a convoy of blocking Wildcats on his way to a winding, 28-yard touchdown, a back-breaker with 10:14 left that sealed the Hawks' fate.

On the ensuing possession, Dagen was under heavy pressure and was hit while throwing, and a Verona linebacker picked off the pass and scampered 43 yards for a pick-6. The Hawks outgained the Wildcats, 312-281, but Trail suffered from three total turnovers.

"We came out fast, playing physical in all phases," Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman said. "It was a hard-fought game for its entirety. It's difficult to recover from self-induced setbacks against good football teams."

Dagen finished with 168 rushing yards and 92 passing yards in an overall strong performance, and Callow was equally impressive, with 100 total yards (58 rush, 42 receiving) and four receptions.

Bradley Filippis led the Hawks with 12 total tackles.

UNION GROVE 14, TREMPER 7: The Trojans fell behind in a 14-0 hole in their home opener Friday night, and by the time they started coming back, it was too late.

The Broncos scored in the first and third quarters, and they were able to hold the young Trojans, who couldn't get much going offensively.

Finnian Morrison, the Union Grove quarterback, ran for 120 yards on 22 carries with a passing and rushing touchdown to lead Union Grove.

The Broncos scored on their opening drive on fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line, and then Morrison added a 10-yard rushing score in the third on a naked bootleg.

"We struggled to move ball with consistency until we rallied in fourth and scored on probably around a 7-yard run from Prozanski," Tremper coach Ryan Anderson said. "Overall we just didn't make enough plays, we have to figure out a way to finish drives. We were better on turnovers but still lost the turnover battle. We had two opportunities to make plays on D to create turnovers and didn't capitalize."

"It's never as good or bad as u think until you watch film, but to the naked eye we have to find a way to make more plays. We struggled to get momentum from them from the beginning. With that comes negativity and can deflate teams. We are learning to combat that and trust our process. Again, I'm proud of our guys and love our guys. We will learn from it, evaluate ourselves across the board, grade ourselves, and work to get better. We're looking for improvement with our grades weekly, and the results will come. I am confident in that."

Mason Prozanski ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 38 rushing yards and threw for 48 passing yards.

Logan Gontscharow led the Trojans in rushing with 57 yards on 15 carries.

STEVENSON, ILL. 38, BRADFORD 21: Bradford suffered its first loss of the season Friday night in nonconference action in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The Red Devils led, 21-17, at halftime, but Stevenson poured on 21 unanswered points in the second half. Bradford is 1-1 on the season.

Naron Hamp opened the game with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the Red Devils out with a bang.

The teams went back-and-forth in the first half, tying each other at 7-7 and 14-14. Devin Wheaton hooked up with Nolan Shiplett for a 79-yard score to give Bradford a 14-7 lead.

Later in the second quarter, Wheaton found Shiplett again, this time for 76 yards, to give the Red Devils a 21-14 lead.

But Stevenson added a field goal before the half and carried the momentum to the second half, when Frank Costabile ran for touchdowns of 80, 1 and 9 yards.

Costabile finished with 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Wheaton was 13-for-24 for 255 yards and the two scores. Shiplett tallied four catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the county receivers in yards by far through two games.

"We played a great first half," Bradford head coach Gazmand Osmani said. "Devin Wheaton and Nolan Shiplett connected again on two long TD passes and Naron Hamp returned the opening kick off for a TD. Stevenson did a great job up front and ran the ball very well. I was happy the way our kids came out and played in a very hostile place. This game was a huge test for us, and I know we got better tonight. I'm very proud of our kids and how they fought all night."

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 52, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The host Hilltoppers took a 30-0 halftime lead and cruised in nonconference action.

The Eagles are 0-2, and first-year head coach Bob Johnson is still seeking his first victory, but he's glad his team faced two strong opponents.

"I scheduled two tough opponents to start the varsity season even though we are playing with nearly all underclassmen and just four seniors," Johnson said. "I did so knowing we will have games like the one we just played. This is a young team that made a lot of uncharacteristic mental errors tonight, causing us to play behind the sticks more than we’ve seen through camp and week one. I won’t make excuses for our players or my coaches, we just got an old fashion beatdown."

"Down by 30 coming out of the half, we had drawn up a new game plan for offense and defense, but just simply could not execute and our mental errors continued. Our starters played so poorly I put our freshmen in late in the third quarter, something I warned the starters would happen if I didn’t see improved play."

Christian Life finally got on the board with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was set up by Peyton Smith's 72-yard run. Smith finished the drive with the three-yard score.

Jojo Hernandez had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, and Landon Cashmore led the defense with four tackles.

"There isn’t much to celebrate," Johnson added. "It was good to get a look at young players like freshman running back and safety Simon Miller. He showed he didn’t have any fear against the Cambria varsity players. We just played two tough opponents. That should help us heading into conference play starting next week."