It's one of those weeks where it seems like every football player in the city of Kenosha will be playing against each other.

Some buddies since Day One, others maybe not so good of friends for years.

But one thing's for sure - these kids are going to know each other.

After three weeks of the high school football season, we've learned that St. Joseph is currently unstoppable, Westosha Central has about as explosive an offense as you will see in the state, and Indian Trail has plenty of potential for a big year.

This weekend, however, is about city rivalries.

Kenosha Tremper-Indian Trail and St. Joe's-Christian Life are featured, and that means plenty of good blood, bad blood and everything in between.

Plenty of friends and neighbors will be battling against each other, and that makes for some epic entertainment.

Without further adieu, here are this weekend's games:

Friday

Indian Trail (2-1) at Tremper (0-3), 7 p.m.

LJ Dagen is tearing it up by both land and air, and the Hawks' defense was dominant in last week's 28-0 shutout of Racine Park.

The Trojans are averaging 11.3 points per game, so the matchup doesn't look great for Tremper.

But quarterback Mason Prozanski and the Tremper offense showed some life and plenty of fight in last week's 44-27 loss at Racine Horlick. It was a very difficult run game to stop, but the Trojans just kept coming back and wouldn't quit.

Dagen, who is averaging well over 200 yards per game of total offense, is dominant this fall so far, and he will be the Trojans' biggest challenge.

Maybe the home crowd can help new Tremper coach Ryan Anderson pick up his first win.

St. Joseph (3-0) at Christian Life (1-2), Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail High School), 7 p.m.

It's a classic case of David vs. Goliath Friday night under the lights.

The Eagles just played Saturday afternoon, so their week of preparation is one day shorter, but first-year head coach Bob Johnson is riding high after his first varsity victory, 42-35. And he's not intimidated at all that the Lancers are the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Division 6.

"(St. Joe's head coach Matt) Rizzo and I are good buddies," Johnson said Thursday morning. "He and I almost coached together a few years back. He was recruiting me. I almost pulled the trigger, but ended up staying."

"We're hoping we can put up a good game against St. Joe's. We suffered a potential setback with a key lineman. That will pose a big problem for a light roster. But I've been doing this awhile. I'll figure it out."

As for the Lancers, it's been the Jayden Gordon show for three straight weeks. He ran for 189, 334 and 202 yards in the last three games, respectively, and currently leads the state of Wisconsin in rushing with 727 yards, 36 ahead of the next guy, and is second with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles' Josiah Hernandez put up a school record 287 rushing yards last week, and he's second in the Midwest Classic Conference in rushing behind Gordon with 428 yards.

Christian Life has some punch, but it will take a Herculean effort for David to slay Goliath Friday night. These Lancers are on a mission.

Bradford (1-2) at Racine Case (2-1), 7 p.m.

Both teams can really throw the football.

Bradford's Devin Wheaton is having a stellar senior season. He has completed 24 of 38 for 425 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Red Devils have unfortunately had to play Oak Creek and a good team out of Illinois this season.

Case also has a stud quarterback. Brandon Nabbefeld can really sling the rock, going 31-for-50 with 488 yards and four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Nabbefeld and the Eagles only average 20 points per game, but they beat Westosha Central in Paddock Lake to start the season and only lost to state-ranked Franklin, 23-20, last week. Their win came against Brookfield East, a team that plays in the state's best conference.

Case has a strong defense and a good quarterback, while the Red Devils are looking to bounce back.

Get ready for some fireworks in the passing game. Along with the dynamic quarterbacks, Bradford receiver Nolan Shiplett (10 catches, 297 yards, four TDs) and Case's Termarion Brumby (12-271, 3) are must-see TV. Both aerial weapons are averaging well over 20 yards per catch.

It should be close and will come down to what team can make more plays late in the game.

Westosha Central (2-1) at Burlington (0-3), 7 p.m.

Two teams with a long history of classic games are heading in opposite directions.

Central is coming off a 61-6 evisceration of Wilmot, where senior quarterback Brock Koeppel tied a state record with nine touchdowns, five of which went to Southern Lakes Conference leading receiver Collin Meininger and two to Mason Mitacek.

Currently, Koeppel leads the state in passing touchdowns with 14. The second place player has 10. Also, Meininger is tied for the state lead with seven touchdown catches.

Burlington just can't buy a break, losing to two nonconference opponents and main rival Waterford last week. The Demons have a very explosive offense with quarterback Jack Sulik (590 yards, 5 TDs) and world class receiver Tommy Teberg (14-238, 5), but teams are able to overload on the pass since their run game hasn't really been found yet.

Burlington has allowed 35, 35 and 31 points.

Westosha has revenge on its mind after Burlington knocked them out of the playoffs last year in a 42-41 thriller, but the Demons are desperate to avoid starting 0-4 and certainly have the talent to pull off the upset.

Elkhorn (2-1) at Wilmot (1-2), 7 p.m.

The Panthers are hoping to bounce back after a rough game against high-powered rival Westosha, but the Elks are having themselves a nice little season.

Elkhorn racked up 300 rushing yards last week in a 35-6 beatdown of Beloit Memorial.

But Wilmot has shown plenty of flashes despite being a young, inexperienced team, and they will only get better as the season progresses.

Elkhorn is running for 300 yards per game, led by Jusiah Nelson's 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilmot counters with Kade Frisby, who has racked up 223 rushing yards and two scores.

With the Panther students rocking at Frank Bucci Field, this should be a very competitive game.

Shoreland Lutheran (1-2) at Racine St. Catherine's (2-1), 7 p.m.

The Angels have started strong thanks to two strong victories over Watertown Luther Prep and Racine Lutheran, and they ONLY lost to St. Joseph by 22 points, the Lancers' closest game of the year.

The Pacers' two losses have come to powerful teams in Greendale Martin Luther and St. Joseph, and they walloped a severely undermanned Burlington Catholic Central squad.

Racine St. Cat's has plenty of balance on offense with 169 passing yards and 127 rushing yards per game, while the Pacers have relied on mostly the run game with Joseph Kayon (508 yards, 4 TDs).

The Angels' most explosive weapon in the run game is Imarion Holder, who has amassed 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Shoreland absolutely has the ability to pick up a key conference victory Friday night, because Kayon is flat-out one of the best players in the state and can score any time he touches the ball. Can the Pacers bounce back from last week's tough loss?