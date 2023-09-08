Going into Friday night's football game between city of Kenosha private school rivals St. Joseph and Christian Life, the Lancers already had a tremendous advantage in talent, numbers and pedigree with the state's No. 1 ranking in Division 6 and a perfect record.

Couple that with the fact that the Eagles' top two running backs went down with season-ending injuries early in the game at Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail High School, and it simply wasn't fair.

St. Joseph overwhelmed the Eagles early and often in the Midwest Classic Conference tilt, racking up 37 points by half and cruising to a 59-0 victory.

The Lancers improved to 4-0 and are looking unstoppable this season.

"Great team win," St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said after the game. "I'm proud of our team's overall effort. We saw a lot of good things, and there are still a lot of things to clean up. But we are happy to be 4-0 and 2-0 in conference."

On the third play of the game, Christian Life running back Jojo Hernandez, who ran for a school record last Saturday and is the conference's second-leading rusher, was carted off the field with a season-ending injury. According to Christian Life head coach Bob Johnson, Hernandez was rolled up on during a tackle and it broke his foot.

Later in the first half, Hernandez's backup, Peyton Smith, also suffered a season-ending injury.

"It rendered our offense dead on arrival," Johnson said. "We just aren't deep enough to have two backs go down and have viable options."

"The game was close through the first quarter, but broke open soon after following the pick thrown by (KCL quarterback) Monchie Gunter."

It took St. Joe's until the 6:25 mark of the first quarter to score, with Erick Kenesie hitting Dom Santarelli for a 19-yard touchdown. Christian Life competed the rest of the quarter, but Tommy Santarelli's 30-yard touchdown catch from Kenesie late in the frame opened up the flood gates, especially with the Eagles extra short-handed.

St. Joe's fired off 23 second quarter points, including touchdown runs of 7, 20 and 35 yards by Jayden Gordon, along with a safety by Dom Santarelli.

Gordon, who leads the state of Wisconsin in rushing yards, added another 192 on 14 carries. He now has 919 yards in four games.

In the third quarter, Dom Santarelli added a 52-yard touchdown run, and Gordon tacked on a 40-yard scoring sprint.

Chris Kenesie tallied the Lancers' final touchdown, a 1-yard run, in the fourth quarter.

Dom Santarelli had 77 total yards, and Eric Kenesie connected on six of seven passes for 109 yards, 46 of which came on a long pass to Jamire Davis. Tommy Santarelli led the Lancers in receiving with two catches for 49 yards.

St. Joe's had 19 first downs to the Eagles' two. The Lancers out-gained Christian Life, 450-29.

"We made a few adjustments at halftime, but the game of football has three phases, and we lost one almost entirely due to injuries," Johnson said. "Defensively, we simply didn't execute. We gave up the edges too easily and with a back as fast as Gordon, that's going to lead to a lot of points scored against you."

Westosha Central 49, Burlington 0

What had the potential to be a continuation of last year's 42-41 instant classic between Westosha Central football and Burlington in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs simply didn't happen Friday night at Tony Romo Field in Burlington.

The Demons won that game last October and ended the Falcons' promising season.

This time, Westosha came out with a different energy and got its revenge.

The Falcons followed up last week's 61-point barrage against Wilmot with 42 points by halftime in and ugly rout where the Demons couldn't get anything going offensively.

Westosha improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

"The coaching staff did a phenomenal job with the game plan, and the kids executed it," Central coach Jared Franz said Friday night. "I'm proud of how everyone contributed from the scout team to the starters on special teams, offense and defense."

Westosha did just about everything right, firing out of the gates with 28 first quarter points. Central senior quarterback Brock Koeppel showed last weeks' state record nine touchdowns were no fluke, as he kept up the aerial assault with three early touchdown passes of 56, 83 and four yards to standout receiver Collin Meininger. Koeppel added a two-yard rushing score for good measure, and the Falcons were in business up four scores 12 minutes into the game.

Koeppel wasn't done. He hooked up for 77 yards with Josh Topercer on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 35-0, and just before the half he flipped a 1-yard touchdown to Meininger, his fourth of the night.

With five more touchdown tosses Friday night, Koeppel has thrown 14 in the last two games. He leads the state with 19 touchdown strikes.

Landon Taylor added a 49-yard rushing touchdown for the Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Koeppel threw for 334 yards on a nearly perfect night, as he completed 12 of 13 passes.

The Central defense stacked the defensive backfield, which limited Jack Sulik to only 76 passing yards. The Falcons dared the Demons to run, but they couldn't.

Westosha outgained Burlington, 494-117.

Burlington head coach Eric Sulik said it was one of those games you just want to burn and start over.

Elkhorn 49, Wilmot 21

The Panthers dropped to 0-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference after being overpowered by the visiting Elks Friday night at Frank Bucci Field.

Elkhorn led 28-14 at halftime and built the advantage to 21 points in the third quarter en route to a comfortable victory.

"Elkhorn played well," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "They were big and physical on the offensive and defensive lines. They did a good job of mixing up inside and outside run game to keep our defense off balance. Offensively, we made too many mistakes with a majority of them coming when we had good drives going. You can never turn the ball over four times and expect to win games."

Wilmot hung tough in the first quarter, though. After giving up a passing and rushing touchdown, the Panthers cut the lead to 14-7 when Brock Kibler hit Mason Zates for an 18-yard touchdown.

However, Elkhorn answered with another rushing score and this time a 27-yard passing touchdown to build a commanding 28-7 lead. Again, Kibler delivered with a touchdown pass to Zates, this one 35 yards, and Wilmot was in the game down 28-14 at halftime.

After a third quarter score by the Elks, Kibler took matters into his own hands with a 13-yard touchdown run to cut it to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter. But Elkhorn added two more rushing scores to seal the deal.

For the game, Elkhorn racked up 374 rushing yards to Wilmot's 199. Two Elk backs ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns each.

Kibler ran for 100 yards on 15 carries but lost a fumble, and he threw for 92 yards but tossed two picks. Kade Frisby added 83 yards on the ground but also lost a fumble.

Zates caught four passes for 69 yards and the two touchdowns.

Racine St. Catherine's 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14

The visiting Pacers fell in a 20-0 hole Friday night at historic Horlick Field in Racine and couldn't find their way out in Metro Classic Conference action.

Shoreland Lutheran dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the MCC with the loss.

The Pacers finally got on the board in the second quarter when Mason Sittig hit Zeke Barajas for a 33-yard score to cut the lead to 20-6, but the Angels answered with a 6-yard touchdown run before the half.

St. Cat's pushed the lead to 34-6 in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Joseph Kayon, who led the Pacers with 60 yard rushing, added Shoreland's other score with a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kayon also led the Pacers in receiving with three catches for 41 yards, giving him 101 total yards for the night.

Sittig finished with 104 yards on 8-for-16 passing with an interception.

Shoreland was outgained, 331-160, as St. Cat's showed superior balance with 162 passing yards and 159 rushing yards.