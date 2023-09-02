He done did it again.

A few sources inside the St. Joseph football camp have told me that leading rusher Jayden Gordon, a senior superstar, hasn't been getting a ton of higher-level college football looks.

That's OK.

Gordon just keeps changing minds, and he's good with that.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster racked up a second consecutive 200-yard performance, and the Lancers rolled Friday night over Brookfield Academy, 35-0, at their home opener in front of a healthy Ameche Field crowd.

The city's only private high school, located on the west central part of Kenosha, has had plenty of talent over the years, but Gordon is flirting with the record books and will most likely completely rewrite them if he keeps up this pace.

Gordon ran for 202 yards on 11 carries, nearly a 20-yard per carry average, and he scored touchdowns of 67 and 37 yards.

It was also a big game for senior defensive back Jamire Davis, who scooped a fumble and scored from 24 yards out to give St. Joe's a 20-0 halftime lead. Then, for good measure, Davis' 17-yard touchdown catch with 2:51 to go increased the lead to 35-0 and began the running clock.

The Lancers are 3-0 and are outscoring opponents this season 104-12.

Eric Kenesie only threw five passes, but two of them went for touchdowns - a 4-yarder early in the second quarter to sophomore Dominic Santarelli and the strike to Davis.

Defensively, the Lancers allowed 213 total yards, mostly coming through the air. Brookfield Academy quarterback Andrew Schmidt was 15-for-21 for 144 yards, but the Lancers nabbed three crucial interceptions.

St. Joseph forced three fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Lancers.

Overall, the hawking Lancer defense had five takeaways.

On Friday, the Lancers travel a couple miles west to Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail High School, where they'll take on Midwest Classic Conference and city rival Kenosha Christian Life.

INDIAN TRAIL 28, RACINE PARK 0: Something had to give Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

Two undefeated teams began their Southeast Conference season, and the host Hawks were eager to bounce back from a tough loss last week at home against the state's No. 10 team in Division 1, Verona.

Boy, did they ever bounce back.