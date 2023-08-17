Thursday night's clash between St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran had all the pomp and circumstance one would expect from the opening night of high school football.

It was at a neutral site, Bradford High School.

It was purposely picked to be the only game on a Thursday night, so the teams could have a night all to themselves. All the other Kenosha County games were Friday night.

And it was a rivalry game for the historic Lighthouse Trophy, something that dates back to the late 1990s between the Lancers and Pacers.

It had the big stage feel of Friday Night Lights - on a Thursday - and the cool breezes and brisk temperatures in the 60s conjured up a football-like fall feeling.

St. Joseph senior running back Jayden Gordon used the perfect atmosphere as his personal playground.

One year after being one of the top running backs in the state of Wisconsin, Gordon looked like a man on a mission with four touchdowns as the Lancers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Shoreland in the opening game of the 2023 season. The victory meant the Lighthouse Trophy is staying with the Lancers for the ninth straight season.

Gordon's six-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter started a running clock in a game that was never really close. Gordon showed his elite speed with touchdown runs of 80 and 65 yards in a 21-point second quarter, and the Lancers bolted out to a 21-0 lead with eight minutes still remaining in the first half. Gordon would've had a fifth touchdown late in the third quarter, but his 59-yard sprint was called back by a holding penalty.

After a Shoreland drive stalled out, St. Joseph senior quarterback Eric Kenesie sprinted to the right corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run to essentially put the game away at 28-0 late in the first half. Kenesie lobbed a deep ball to Jamire Davis to set up the score. Davis' 40-yard catch in the third quarter set up the final touchdown and capped a perfect 4-for-4 passing night by Kenesie, who threw for 85 yards and ran for 51.

All of that scoring, and St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo admitted the Lancers limited their play-calling and didn't show the entire bag of tricks. Gordon was just running so well, they stuck with what worked.

"Overall we're really proud of the shutout, we're really proud of the defense," St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo said. "We moved the ball when we had to. Shoreland has a really good running attack. Coach Hags has done a great job with his staff, and his kids are great kids. We were pleased with what happened."

"Jayden did really well. We blocked pretty well up front. And we have Jayden Gordon, so that helps. We didn't run a lot of zone read or option stuff tonight. We got as much as we could get in and what we thought would work, and we hit home on a few so we're really happy about that. We kind of just wanted to stay with running. Their game plan was to rush a lot and keep us off the field. Jayden's got a tremendous work ethic, he's a great young man and a great student. He's still getting recruited, and he's going to play college football. He's got great vision, and he shaved another tenth off his 40 time. He's a tremendous young man and a really good football player."

Gordon, who finished with 181 yards on only 11 carries, was the first player to grab the large, heavy Lighthouse Trophy, which sat on a table on the track during the entire game. Gordon brought the trophy over to his teammates, and the players jumped and chanted in celebration.

As a team, the Lancers totaled 326 rushing yards.

Shoreland showed some promise despite the score. Senior running back Joseph Kayon showed why his big junior season was no fluke with 154 yards on 22 carries, including a 50-yard run that helped the Pacers advance inside the Lancers' 5-yard line late in the game before a fumble killed the drive. Down 28-0 late in the first half, a couple bulldozing runs by Kayon took the Pacers near the St. Joseph 20. Shoreland sophomore quarterback Mason Sittig fired a pinpoint pass into the end zone with 4 seconds left that hit his receiver's hands but was broken up.

Despite Kayon's impressive performance, the Lancers were always able to clamp down when needed.

Shoreland head coach Jason Hagedorn was proud of his kids, and he knows they let some chances slip away.

"We had opportunities tonight to punch the ball in, we had opportunities on defense to make plays," Hagedorn said. "St. Joe's is very good, well-coached, good athletes. We need to take advantage of opportunities to be competitive in games."

"They jumped on top early. They know what they're doing, and it showed."

Hagedorn said he liked that some younger players stepped up and played well.

"Mason Sittig came in looking like our backup (QB), but Jackson Sadowski got hurt in baseball, and Mason stepped up," Hagedorn added. "He looked like he had been out there for quite some time. And Joey Kayon, he just works hard. He ran the ball hard all night, and defensively he just sticks his nose in there. Kudos to our coaches for getting our kids prepared and knowing what was there. Our kids just need to execute a little bit better."