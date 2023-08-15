Football is back in Kenosha County.

Actually, it’s only one day away, as St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran rekindle the decades-old Lighthouse Trophy rivalry.

Since Shoreland Lutheran started varsity football back in 1999, they have only beat the Lancers a handful of times, and St. Joseph owns an eight-game win streak in the series.

You have to go back all the way to 2014 to find the last time the Pacers out-manned the Lancers, when quarterback Jake Anderson threw for 140 yards and touchdown and ran for 130 and three touchdowns in a 40-20 shellacking at Ameche Field.

Last week, Shoreland head coach Jason Hagedorn acknowledged St. Joseph is loaded with talent and will be hard to beat, but he’s confident his squad will be more competitive than last season.

This one should be must-see, as Hagedorn and St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo moved it to Thursday night at Bradford High School, so the game could be the featured event of the night. It’s the only area game that night.

So, here’s this weekend’s Week 1 schedule, as we know you’ve been craving area football for far too long.

Thursday’s game

St. Joseph vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Lighthouse Trophy), 7 p.m., Bradford High School

Friday’s games

Wilmot at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.

Player to watch: Devin Wheaton, senior quarterback.

The 6-foot, 170-pound run-pass threat has slimmed down and is “cut” according to head coach Gazmani Osmand. Wheaton showed the ability to hit receivers Nolan Shiplett and freshmen Tony Fisher and Brandon Walton last season.

All three receivers, standing 6-foot-3 and taller, are back and will provide plenty of explosiveness for Bradford.

In focus: Wilmot is down this season after losing its quarterback, top receiver and two top running backs. Expect the Red Devils to protect home field and have the advantage.

Kenosha Tremper at Madison Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Player to watch: Mason Prozanski, senior quarterback.

Prozanski got injured and missed several games last season, but he was performing well when healthy. Back and 100 percent, look for Prozanski to have a big year.

In focus: Madison Memorial went 8-3 last season, falling to powerhouse Arrowhead in the WIAA playoffs. This year, they have a new quarterback after last year’s gunslinger threw for more than 2,000 yards.

Mekai Ward, a senior receiver with more than 900 yards last season, is back for his senior campaign.

All signs point to Tremper struggling in this one, as the Trojans have several new faces at running back and receiver.

Indian Trail at Madison La Follette, 6 p.m.

Player to watch: LJ Dagen, senior quarterback.

Will the senior who showed plenty of explosiveness and earned all-Southeast honors take the Hawks back to the playoffs?

In focus: La Follette is coming off a 1-8 season, while Indian Trail could even be better than last year despite the loss of all-World back Justice Lovelace.

Paul Hoffman’s bunch has high numbers, and he told me a few weeks back there are several talented running backs ready to fill Lovelace’s shoes — at least the best they can.

Marathon at Kenosha Christian Life, 7 p.m., Jaskwhich Stadium (Indian Trail H.S.)

Player to watch: Gabe Helzer, sophomore quarterback.

Can the younger brother of Jack Helzer, who is playing college football at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., step up in his first year on varsity? A new coach, Bob Johnson, brings an intriguing, certainly different approach to both offense and defense, and could breathe some life into a team that totaled one win in 2022.

In focus: It’s Week 1, and the Eagles are awfully young with a new coach and new system. Temper expectations, but the friendly confines of Jaskwhich Stadium should help.

Racine Case at Central, Paddock Lake, 7 p.m.

Player to watch: Brock Koeppel, senior quarterback.

The dual-threat star can do it all under center or in the shotgun, and his clutch gene is Kobe-esque. Don’t give this guy too much time on the clock if you’re only winning by a few points and need to hold the explosive Falcons offense.

He was the best QB in the Southern Lakes Conference in 2022. In 2023, he has a shot at All-State honors.

In focus: Racine Case has been a moribund football program for years, but last year’s 4-5 record showed promise. The Eagles hung with the likes of Oak Creek and Indian Trail, two playoff teams, and beat a traditional power in Brookfield East.

But Central will be loaded again, despite losing lineman Mason McNeill, an All-Region pick in ‘22. Look for Koeppel, receiver Collin Meininger and running back Keaton Enright to have big seasons.

Central may give up a lot of points this season, but most of the time they will score more.

Central, Burlington and Lake Geneva Badger should vie for the Southern Lakes Conference championship.