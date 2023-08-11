She was more excited than any of her teammates about being in the newspaper.

She knew she did good Thursday in the area's first fall sports competition day.

Indian Trail junior Payton Torres loves the game of golf, and that rubbed off on her fellow Hawks at Ives Grove Golf Course.

Torres earned second place overall with a career-best round of 47 in nine holes, and Indian Trail started the season with a third-place finish in the four-team event.

Franklin won it, with Oak Creek taking second and Racine Case, the host school, coming in last.

Along with Torres, the young Hawks will feature senior Bailey Schumann, sophomore Alexis Joy and freshmen Grace Zampanti and Mia Annel.

Indian Trail head coach Curtis Goeggte is in his fifth year with the Hawks. Goeggte and assistant coach Casey Cushman are switching roles from their previous gig with Bradford. Five years ago, Cushman was the head man and Goeggte his assistant for the Red Devils.

While Goeggte was on vacation Thursday, Cushman said he believes the team will be solid this season.

Numbers are down in the Southeast Conference across the board for girls golf. Tremper and Bradford must co-op due to only a couple girls on their teams, and the same goes for Racine Horlick and Racine Park.

A hot, sunny, humid afternoon at Ives Groves saw the first day of fall sports competition. While boys soccer, cross country, girls volleyball and boys tennis have their first practices Monday, football started July 31.

For teams like Indian Trail, it will be a matter of keeping interest in the program by encouraging youth golf and year-round play as much as possible with indoor facilities.

Torres added she's extremely excited for this fall season, and 47 is just the start. She said she missed the state tournament by only one stroke last season, and this year it's her mission to get to state and give it her all on the biggest state stage there is - University Ridge Golf Course at UW-Madison.