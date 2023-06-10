The stars were aligned, and the momentum was on their side.

Things were in order for the Bradford girls soccer team to return to the state soccer tournament for the first time since 2021.

But from the jump Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Bradford High School, Muskego didn't really care about the Red Devils' hopes and dreams.

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes and cruised to a 4-0 victory on a breezy, warm afternoon where possession and defense ruled the first half.

Perhaps the most telling turn of events occurred in the 35th minute.

Bradford had finally gained a modicum of momentum or even life, as leading scorer Haley Christianson darted across midfield and turned an average pass into a big play. She gathered the ball while darting toward the sideline and proceeded to outsprint the defense toward the net.

Just as she went to launch a longer shot, a Muskego defender deflected the ball out of bounds.

Corner kick.

The ensuing play changed the game and sealed the Red Devils' fate.

The on-target kick was manhandled by a heading Muskego sweeper, whose defensive header bounced quickly outside of the box and toward Muskego territory. A Warriors midfielder controlled the ball, and with most players still pinned down by the Muskego goal, advanced the ball ahead to a streaking Jess Bernal, who was somehow wide open.

Bernal made a move to fake out the goalkeeper and scored, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead and effectively putting the game away.

Muskego held on in the second half, notching one more goal.

Bradford finished the season 17-4-1.

The Red Devils were the city's final high school varsity sports team left in the WIAA state playoffs.

RACINE PRAIRIE 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The host Pacers let a 2-0 lead slip away on the road Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

Playing at night in Racine, the Hawks somehow put up five second-half goals to come back and win and end the Pacers' season, which ends with a 14-6-1 record.

"It was a tale of two halves for the Pacers as they jumped to a lead behind the 50th and 51st goals of the season," Shoreland Lutheran head coach Matthew Grow said. "Thanks to the huge contributions from our seniors Kylah Diagne, Alianna Herrera, Megan Grow, Julia Heathcock, Jacquie Rouse, Anna Mrozinski, Yasmin Araujo, Crystal Zamora and Kaylee Carter."

Kalyssa Carter scored both goals for the Pacers, and both were assisted by Kaylee Carter.

Ella Malliet and Brittany Durham shared time at keeper for the Pacers.