Junior Evelina Martinez broke out in a big way Friday night.

And what better way to have your biggest game of your high school career against a city rival.

Martinez broke a second-half tie with consecutive goals and finished with her first career hat trick to push the host Hawks past St. Joseph, 3-2.

With the victory, Indian Trail improved to 4-5-1 overall.

Trail now gears up for a classic crosstown rivalry match at Bradford Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph, on the other hand, showed life Friday night in the second half, but Martinez made sure it wasn't enough.

"Evelina clearly had a breakout day today, scoring a hat trick," Indian Trail girls soccer coach Jeff Laurent. "We played with a ton of energy tonight and connected passes well. Audrey Kessler played very well for us at midfield… as did Ayla Meo. We came up short the last couple games so it was nice to get back in the win column."

Martinez was assisted on two of her three goals by Halee Secor.

The key moment in the contest was when the Hawks actually trailed, 1-0, in the 51st minute.

Martinez found the back of the net, then immediately followed that with another tally.

TREMPER 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: A goal in the 4th minute was all the Trojans needed to knock off the Badgers in a nonconference tilt Friday at Ameche Field.

At the 4:41 mark, Megan Leadingham made an accurate cross pass to Madison Kasianowicz, who took a shot to the corner. The goalie made a very nice deflection, according to Tremper coach Todd Hardy, but it caromed right to Lauren Thomey, who was Johnny on the Spot for the game's lone goal

Badger's goalie finished with 12 saves, but Tremper's Kallista Street didn't have a save.

"We started crisp, with our passes connecting, and getting solid shooting opportunities," Hardy said. "Badger's defense and goalie did a nice job of last second deflecting and saving. At halftime, we told the girls there wasn't much to say as they had created quite a few scoring opportunities that we just missed completing, and our defense was holding them off from any opportunities."

"In the second half, when this trend continued, we began to get frustrated and rushed some passes and shots, going away from what we had been doing well. After the game we told them, we continue to grow, and if we use this as a learning jump point, we will keep moving forward."