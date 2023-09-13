The "Road" Devils are finally in the Southeast Conference win column.

Bradford traveled to Racine Horlick Tuesday night and swept the Rebels thanks to a balanced effort all around.

Bradford improved to 1-2 in the SEC and 5-11 overall.

Bradford freshman setter Monse Hernandez logged 15 assists, freshmen libero Madi Strelow added 12 digs and junior outside hitters Savannah Kloehn and Jazai Lopez each registered five kills.

"We have done a lot of our scoring through the middle, but tonight Savannah and Jazai and all of our pin hitters really took control," Bradford coach Jessica Hagewald said. "Good approaches, good swings, and many good results. We want to have a balanced attack, and tonight's game was a nice step forward for our players on the outside."

SHORELAND 3, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The host Pacers made quick work of the Hilltoppers on Parents' Night Tuesday in Somers.

Shoreland won 25-21 and 25-11 in the first two sets before dropping the fourth set, 19-25. However, the home team recovered nicely, taking the fourth set, 25-18.

Amanda Heusterberg led Shoreland Lutheran with 10 kills.

Aubrey Kamholz had a big game as well, dishing out 13 assists and delivering six aces.

“We won the game, but the entire team knows this was a reminder that we have tons to work on mentally this season to have a shot at going far again this season," Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Falcons had a happy Senior Night Tuesday in Paddock Lake.

Central knocked off the Purple Knights, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12, to improve to 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

"We were a little off our game to start, but we quickly got back in rhythm," Westosha coach Megan Awe said. "It was a collective team effort tonight and great to see players execute various plays that we work on every night in the gym."

"The icing on the cake was a three-point pass from Lindsay to Chloe, who ran Ella on a quick to end the match."

Lindsay Piktel led the offensive attack with 17 kills, and Payton Scifres dished out an impressive 25 assists.

Katie Polick and Jayda Briggs each had four aces.

Central heads to the Charger Challenge in Milwaukee Friday and Saturday for a large tournament that features the best teams in the state of Wisconsin.

FRANKLIN 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans couldn't hang with the Sabers Tuesday night.

Franklin dominated, but Tremper got progressively better throughout the match in a 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 Southeast Conference victory.

Maddie Chianello led the Trojans with 15 digs.

"Maddie had great leadership on the court," Tremper coach Dionne Thompkins said.

Girls tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WATERFORD 0: On Tuesday, the Falcons swept their Southern Lakes Conference foes with ease.

All seven flights won in straight sets.

The Falcons singles winners were Miah Wong at 1 singles, Lauren Werlinger at 2, Ava Philips at 3 and Jaden Gussis at 4 singles.

At 1 doubles, Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde won, 6-4, 6-2. Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener won, 6-3, 6-4, at 2 doubles. At 3 doubles, Elizabeth Schoen and Imagin Melrose knocked off Waterford's Emma Baumeister and Cassidy Jones, 6-0, 6-2.

PRAIRIE SCHOOL 5, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Lancers couldn't pull out the victory in Metro Classic Conference action Tuesday.

However, St. Joe's got some solid play at 3 and 4 singles. Ella Silenzi beat Sophia Baptista, 6-1, 6-2, at 3 singles, and Olivia Vackovich beat Tevene Vartanian, 6-2, 6-0, at 4 singles.

Prairie won in straight sets in the other matches.

The Lancers' next closest match was at 2 singles, where Lauren Palmieri fell to Alaina Alexander, 6-3, 6-3.

Boys soccer

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Falcons dominated the Demons in Southern Lakes Conference action Tuesday night.

Westosha goalie Michael Weber and the defensive line posted their sixth clean sheet of the season, Central co-coach John Kao said.

Odyn Peterson and Petar Minic both led the Falcons with two goals.

Jacob Ludwig, Rex Longrie and Leo Covelli each added goals.

Marcos Lowe, Carlo Perez and Stephen Mills each dished out assists.

"We had some questions about how chemistry was going to fit together because we were down some key pieces due to injury and illness, and it took some time to get it together," Kao said. "However in the second half we settled in and were able to string together solid offense and establish our presence."

Co-coach Vlatko Minic pointed out the squad's solid depth was key to victory.

"We had to pick it up in the second half and improve our quality, but sometimes that's the way the game goes," Minic said. "I'm glad we were able to win tonight in front of our most important audience, the parents, on parents' night."

Girls golf

Westosha Central 163, Burlington 185