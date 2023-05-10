Max Strash is much more than just an extremely cool name.

He can play some baseball, whether it's pitching or hitting.

In fact, Strash only needed 86 pitches Wednesday to helped Bradford knock off rival Indian Trail, 4-2, in pivotal Southeast Conference battle.

Plus, Strash was 3-for-3 at the plate.

Bradford improved to 12-7 overall and 10-5 in the SEC with the victory. The Red Devils sit in third place behind Franklin and Oak Creek.

"AJ Oliver, Jackson LaBuda, and Max Strash led the Red Devils offensively against the Indian Trail Hawks," Bradford head coach Matt LaBuda said.

Oliver led the way offensively, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Indian Trail travels to Bradford for game two of the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

TREMPER 12, RACINE PARK 0: On Wednesday night at Horlick Athletic Field in Racine, the Trojans took a 2-0 lead after one inning and a 5-0 lead after three innings and cruised to a Southeast Conference victory.

Tremper is now 10-6 and 9-5 in the SEC.

Senior pitcher Jack DeRousse made his first start of the season on the mound, and it was nothing short of dynamite.

DeRousse struck out 10 batters in six innings in an impressive two-hitter.

He only walked two Panthers.

Ethan Bauerschmidt and Cam Prickett each had two hits to lead the Trojans, who got at least one hit from six players and earned nine walks.

Tremper hosts Racine Park Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

WILMOT 2, TREMPER 1: For the second straight night, the Wilmot Panthers softball team knocked off a county rival.

This time, it was all about the pitching from both teams.

There wasn't much offense, but Chloe Wamboldt, Maritza Martinez, Hailey Rocha and Mya West all had a hit for Tremper.

"We just did not produce well offensively," Tremper coach Emma Dummer said. "We need to make small adjustments, and we just did not do that. I expect us to make these adjustments come our next game."

The Trojans improved to 9-8 and 6-4 in the SEC with the win.

BRADFORD 2, WATERFORD 0: Aubrey Strelow pitched a complete-game shutout and Lauren Jeanblanc hit a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Red Devils a dramatic victory Wednesday night.

Strelow scattered four singles and struck out 13, including six of the last seven batters she faced.

"Waterford has a solid lineup but Aubrey's location was outstanding today, particularly in the last four innings," Bradford head coach John Ruffolo said.

Stelow went 3-for-3, while Angela Parker added two hits.

Bradford improved to 13-3 overall, while Waterford dropped to 12-5.

"We had runners on every inning, including bases loaded in the sixth, but we couldn't come through with a key hit," Ruffolo said. "With two outs in the seventh, Aubrey singled to right to keep the inning alive. Lauren Jeanblanc drove a pitch that was up in the zone well over the left field fence to end it."

"This was an excellent win against a quality opponent. We kept grinding out at-bats even though we were struggling to string hits together, and Lauren stepped up like she has all year when we needed her."

INDIAN TRAIL 10, WAUKESHA NORTH 6: The Hawks survived a pair of two-run home runs by North shortstop Bella Novaruns on the boardk and put runs on the board in the first five innings for a Senior Day victory in nonconference action.

The heart of the Hawk order of Morgan Calhoun, Alona Boydston and Lexi Menore went 7-for-14 to lead the way.

The Hawks used all three pitchers - Madi Mismash, Lily Dorado and Emma Lighthizer - to keep North guessing.

"We got another nice team win and keep looking to improve," Indian Trail head coach Matthew Bradley said. "Our pitchers were solid today, and all of our seniors contributed. Our offense up and down the order has also been solid. We feel good going into the final stretch."

Boydston was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Menore, Calhoun and Addison Hamilton each added two hits.