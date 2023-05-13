Just when you thought Central High School was a basketball school, think again.

It's possible the Falcons are becoming the mascot synonymous with golf.

Yes, golf.

Girls AND boys.

Roughly six months after the girls golf varsity squad won the Division 1 state championship, the boys are now making their mark.

On Friday night at the Kenosha County golf tournament, the Falcons got an outstanding medalist performance from Dylan Bruni, who shot a 75, and several others en route to an impressive 317 team score to win the event.

Indian Trail was well behind with 339, while Central's second varsity team shot a 342.

Central's Matthew Martin added a 76, and Connor Brown had a 78.

For Wilmot, Dane Turner was fourth overall with a 79.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Pacers traveled to Wilmot Union High School Friday, and they came away with a vital victory, in grand fashion.

Kalyssa Carter and Julia Heathcock each scored a hat trick, and the girls rolled from there.

"Kaylee Carter picked up two goals," "Alianna Herrera, Crystal Zamora, Maren Fitzpatrick and Kylah Diagne each added a goal for the Pacers."