SOMERS - It's one of the biggest cross country meets of the year.

Indian Trail treated it like just another Saturday.

The Hawks competed quite well in the Racine St. Catherine's Angel Invite Saturday morning at UW-Parkside, landing top-five team finishes for both the boys and girls, and featuring a top-10 individual spot for boys and girls as well.

The Hawk girls took second overall, Westosha Central was 10th, and St. Joseph took 25th to lead the girls teams.

Janiyah Taylor was Trail's top runner, taking seventh overall with a time of 20:00.

Not too far behind was teammate Jill Herrmann (20:47), Kate Hermann (21:17) and Audrey Shreve (21:20). The talented foursome all placed within the top 30.

Central's Abby Lensmeyer landed in 34th with a time of 21:38.

The Indian Trail boys took fourth as a team, with Central snagging 15th and Christian Life 18th.

The top Kenosha County boy finisher was Indian Trail's Zackery Taylor, who took fifth overall with a 16:38.

Christian Life standout Sam Adams nabbed eighth overall with a time of 16:47, and Indian Trail's Holden Forgette was 17th in 17:03.

Central's Lukas Galley rounded out the county's top scores with a 17:48, good for 31st.

Girls golf

Westosha Central second, Kylie Walker shoots 71

Loss wouldn't be the appropriate word.

But the Central Falcons simply don't not win invitationals.

That rare occasion took place Saturday afternoon in Janesville, where the Falcons shot a very good score of 319, yet landed in second place behind first place Waunakee's 309.

Kylie Walker fired a 71 to earn medalist honors by three strokes.

"The Falcons struggled at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville today," Central coach Mark Olsen said. "Too many "big numbers" were our downfall. Kylie Walker managed to capture the individual championship shooting the only under-par round with a score of 71."

Katelyn Walker was the next-best player for the Falcons with a 78, good for eighth, and Camille DeLost added an 80 to take 11th.

Chloe Brown added a 90 for Westosha.

Boys soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, SALAM 1: The Pacers crept above .500 with a nonconference victory Saturday, improving to 5-4-1 on the season.

Ethan Senkpeil and Owen Hahm all had two goals, and Gavin Moore provided the hat trick with three goals.

Even goalie Connor Hahm got into the scoring act, connecting on a free kick from 48 yards out.

Hahm finished with three saves. Salam tallied nine saves as a team.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with the team's display in today's match," said Shoreland coach Dan Hahm. "In our attacking third, we demonstrated exceptional versatility, executing a diverse array of solutions that allowed us to weave combinations through both wide channels and central play."

"Although we narrowly missed securing a defensive shutout, this match proved invaluable in granting some of our players critical minutes in a varsity setting. In a game where several athletes excelled, Ethan Kassulke stood out prominently. His dominance in aerial duels and his masterful control of the midfield, dictating the game's tempo, were commendable."

The Pacers return to action Tuesday in Williams Bay against Faith Christian.

Girls volleyball

Westosha Central battles at top-level tournament

The Charger Challenge took place this weekend at the home of the Milwaukee Sting club volleyball team in Menomonee Falls.

Despite not placing among the top teams, the Falcons put together solid play against some of the best teams in the state, including Burlington, Franklin and DSHA.

On Friday night, Central knocked off Division 1 River Falls, who is ranked in the state, 25-19, 26-24.

"River Falls is a great team that plays relentless defense and has smart pins," Central coach Megan Awe said. "I'm proud of our team for never losing focus; even when we were down in set 2 21-18 we fought back to win the set. The team was calm and each player was locked in."

Then, against the No. 1-ranked team in the state in D1, Divine Savior Holy Angels, it was a rough loss, 25-8, 25-16, but the Falcons improved tremendously in set two.

On Saturday morning, Catholic Memorial knocked off the Falcons, thanks to a large, aggressive block that stymied Central's offense. Also, communication errors and attacking errors didn't help.

Central fell again in three sets to Sauk Prairie and was forced into the Silver Bracket, where yet another state-ranked opponent waited. This time, No. 9 Franklin won, 25-15, 25-20.

"We served aggressively, but our serve-receive wasn’t as crisp as earlier and our front row wasn’t taking care of the ball," Awe said.

"While the record doesn’t show how well we played overall this weekend, we were every match battling some of the top teams in the state and you can see improvements from last weekend. Every time this team plays they keep getting better, and that is what we love to see."

Linday Piktel led the charge with 55 kills and five aces, and Katie Polick tallied seven aces.

Payton Scifres had a big weekend with 85 assists, 10 kills and four blocks.

Maddie Mauser added 45 digs.

Central improved to 11-10 overall on the season. The Falcons will return to Southern Lakes Conference action Tuesday at Union Grove.