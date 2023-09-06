The battle of Kenosha went to the new school Tuesday night.

A Southeast Conference rivalry was renewed between Indian Trail and Tremper, but the Hawks made quick work of the Trojans.

The visiting Hawks were in control from the start at Tremper High School and cruised to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18.

No other information was available by press time.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: The host Pacers took care of business at home Tuesday night in Metro Classic Conference action.

They dominated most of the match in a 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 victory.

Shoreland Lutheran head coach Kara Kassulke said the win didn't come without any challenges.

"Salty and sweet at the same time," Kassulke said. "We won this one, but we have to work on our mental strength for the rest of this season.”

Anna Koestler led the Pacers with 10 kills and eight aces, and Allegra Sonntag paced the club with 15 assists.

Amanda Heusterberg added two blocks for Shoreland.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Falcons bounced back to even up to 1-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference with a win over Lake Geneva Badger Tuesday night.

The 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 victory was led by 14 aces.

Central coach Megan Awe was impressed by her team's performance.

"The Falcons cleaned up serve-receive this week and did a great job controlling the sets from the service line and recorded 14 aces tonight, including a strong 7-1 run in set two behind Kendall LeGrande’s serves," Awe said. "Badger battled back in set three and made adjustments on their blocks. Their pins found their way around the block, but what the stat line will not show you is the constant communication in that set from Chloe, Kaelie, Ella and Lily. They were calling out everything that they were seeing during play and in serve-receive to their teammates. Those might seem like small things but to us those are big things."

"It was a great atmosphere for a home match and so fun having our Junior Falcons Youth program in the gym as well."

Lindsay Piktel led the Falcons with 15 kills and two aces. Kendall LeGrande added three aces.

Maddie Mauser led the way with 19 digs, and she added three aces. Payton Scifres dished out 22 assists and tallied eight digs.

Central improved to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference. The Falcons head to the Kettle Moraine/Brookfield Central Block Party tournament this weekend.

Both JV squads won Tuesday night as well, Awe added, so overall she said it was a "great night for the program."

RACINE CASE 3, BRADFORD 1: Bradford co-head coach Patrick Hegewald said the "Road Devils" lost a tough four-set match Tuesday night in Racine.

Leading the effort was junior captain Angela Parker with five kills and 10 blocks. Also joining the block party was freshman Rhianna Barker with eight blocks and four kills.

Freshman libero Madi Strelow logged 18 digs and freshman setter Monse Hernandez recorded 16 assists to lead the offense.

"Angela Parker was fantastic tonight," said co-head coach Jessica Hegewald. "We made some blocking adjustments literally right before the game to help close some gaps up front. That meant she'd be blocking one-on-one the whole night against the opposing outside hitter. And all she did was block 10 balls, lead the team in kills and hold down her part of the back row. To me, that is what being a captain and a leader is all about. We will continue to improve and she will most definitely be the person on the floor leading that improvement."

Bradford is once again on the road competing in a tournament in Antioch Saturday. Bradford moved to 0-2 in the SEC and 3-8 overall.

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 2, DOMINICAN 0: Metro Classic Conference play opened up on Wednesday night as Dominican came to Kenosha.

The Lancers improved their record to 2-0-1 and 1-0 in the MCC after a well-played all-around game, according to St. Joseph head coach Nick Anderson.

"It was a very even match the whole game," Anderson said. "Dominican boasted some excellent firepower and has two very high level players in the middle. We were very fortunate that we made good decisions at the right times to slow their attack."

The Lancers were able to get two goals from Junior Peter Visconti, who increased his season goal total to seven in three games.

Anderson said that junior goalie Jacob Kumrie was phenomenal matching up against some high-level attacking players. Kumrie finished with 17 saves.

"Tonight we played so well across the board it's incredible to see the maturation of this team from last season," Anderson added. "This group is deep and they are playing for each other."

The Lancers take the field Friday night in Hartford against University Lake School.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, WATERFORD 0: The Falcons built a 3-0 lead before rolling in SLC action Tuesday night.

Carson Kunst and Odyn Peterson both scored a goal and added an assist, and the other Falcon goals came from Jacob Ludwig, Sam Correa, Leo Covelli and Marcos Lowe.

Stephen Mills, Petar Minic and Ernie Virgili added assists.

"We were able to move the ball especially well, and Sam Correa was lethal with his off-ball motion," Westosha co-head coach Vlatko Minic said. "But tonight was a demonstration of how strong we are as a complete team. As we continue to find success we know the target on our backs grows bigger, and we will need to work harder to rise to the challenge."

Co-head coach Jon Kao seconded Minic's thoughts.

"Everything clicked tonight," Kao said. "I was especially impressed with our first touch and passing tonight. Our second and third lines held their own, and as a team we took the W."

RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: The host Pacers had trouble with the Angels Wednesday night in MCC action.

St. Cat's turned a 4-2 halftime lead into a 6-3 victory, and the Angels still haven't lost a game (3-0-1). Shoreland dropped to 3-3 and 0-1 in the MCC.

Gavin Moore opened the scoring for Shoreland in the 2nd minute, but St. Cat's quickly tied things up three minutes later. After another Angel goal in the 20th, Colin Reich tied up the score in the 22nd minute, thanks to an assist by Ethan Senkpeil.

However, St. Cat's scored two more goals before halftime.

In the second half, two more St. Cat's goals in the 41st and 47th minutes were followed by Shoreland's final goal, an Owen Hahm tally in the 55th off a Riley Strassburg assist.

Connor Hahm led the Pacers with four saves.

"Our play suffered tonight from uneven effort and was at times disjointed," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "That combined with St. Catherine’s, who brought a level of play that was high-octane and capitalized on many of the dangerous balls served into the attacking third. We could not match their team’s intensity equalizing, but we could not assert ourselves in creating the tempo of play."

"Wade Robertson (St. Catherine’s center defensive midfielder) was playing next-level and brought stability for them that thwarted several of our attacking opportunities."

Shoreland returns to play Friday at 6:30 p.m. at home against Burlington Catholic Central.

Girls tennis

ST. JOSEPH 7, THOMAS MORE 0: The Lancers dominated across the board Tuesday night in Kenosha.

All singles players won in straight sets, including No. 1 Bella Rizzo, No. 2 Lauren Palmieri, No. 3 Ella Silenzi and No. 4 Olivia Vackovich.

At doubles, the No. 1 squad of Grace Boyd and Joi Langston had to earn it against Abrianna Chojnacki and Alexandra Weber, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

No. 2 doubles saw St. Joseph duo Jena Jucius and Kate Bernhardt taking down Emily Siharath and Valentina Fernandez, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 3 doubles had Hannah Jucius and Kamryn Hoppe beating Kennedy Schultz and Lily Kawczyn, 6-3, 6-2.

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL 3, TREMPER 0: Indian Trail boys volleyball (6-7 overall, 1-0 SEC) defeated crosstown rival Tremper, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19, Wednesday night on the city's south side.

The Hawks were led by senior middle hitter Max Binder's nine kills and senior right side hitter Ben Dankert's seven. Mason Fiene dished out 19 assists and had a match-high five service aces.

Sophomore libero Evan Feudner led the team with five digs.

"We were a bit sluggish at times and couldn't get out of first gear," Hawks head coach Brian Sharkey said Wednesday night. "And Tremper put up a fight the whole time and didn't back down. Credit to them. We were able to mix up our lineups and try lots of things we haven't been able to all season yet, which was a positive for us."

Indian Trail is off until it hosts Oak Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 13.