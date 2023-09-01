Buoyed by doubles domination, the Tremper girls tennis team rolled over its city rival Thursday night.

The teams of Leah Weisinger and Teagan Rowlands, Matilda Petkus and Audrey Marschel and Caroline Murphy and Giana Stiles made quick work of their foes, combining to only allow 8 points total amongst their three matches.

Tremper coach Kattie Castineyra was more than pleased with the Trojans' efforts.

"As our first home conference meet of the season, I am thrilled with our 5-2 win against our cross-town rival, Indian Trail," she said. "Win, or lose, the girls played their hearts out today; I am a proud coach today."

"Leah and Teagan dominated as our first doubles team. Leah had consistent and strong first serves with two aces during the match. Teagan had consistent, deep ground strokes that opened up opportunities for Leah to poach at the net. These girls are a fantastic team to watch play together. Matilda and Audrey played aggressive today as our second doubles team. Matilda's net play was exciting to see with many poaches that were game winning shots. Audrey had consistent ground strokes at the baseline, which gave them some nice rallies."

In singles, Nicole Porut and Helen Bergeson both won in straight sets, but Indian Trail's Gianna Greno won in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 10-1, against Ella Callahan at 3 singles. Also, at 4 singles, Indian Trail's Riley Bloom also needed three sets to knock off Lydia Kennedy, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

"Nicole's match against Mia was competitive with many long rallies," Castineyra said. "Nicole had consistent ground strokes, which made the difference in the match. I am very happy with her dedication and growth so far this season."

"Helen's match against Sona was fantastic to watch because Helen kept the offensive control during her points. Her game play was smart with key winning shots that gave her the momentum in the game."

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: The Falcons controlled a Southern Lakes Conference dual against a traditionally strong, yet down Badger squad Thursday night.

The most intriguing matches came at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, where both went three sets and in the favor of Central.

Central's Lauren Werlinger jumped out with a 7-6 (3) thriller against Ellie Hirn, but Hirn answered with a 6-4 decision before Werlinger's 10-4 finished the match. Then, at 2 doubles, the Falcons' Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener knocked off Badger's Ella Willett and Izzie Bailet, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

Other Central winners included Ava Philips (3 singles), Jaden Gussis (4 singles), and the 1 doubles squad of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde.

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Pacers traveled to the heart of the city of Kenosha Thursday night and came away victorious in Metro Classic Conference action.

Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said her squad made quick work of the Lancers, despite a 1-1 deadlock after two sets.

The 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 victory was highlighted by 22 kills from Amanda Heusterberg, 21 assists by Allegra Sonntag and four aces from Aubry Kamholz.

“A good start to a great season," Kassulke said. "We won't be slowing down."

Girls golf

WESTOSHA STILL NO. 1: The second Wisconsin state rankings are out for girls golf, and the unbeatable Central Falcons, also the two-time defending state champions, are No. 1 still with no surprise.

The talented squad led by the Walker twins, Kylie and Katelyn, won three SLC varsity duals against Elkhorn, Waterford and Beloit Memorial (one player participated against Central's five).

The Falcons had no trouble with their conference foes, but they were particularly impressive last weekend in the Green Bay area, where they got to play at Thornberry Creek against some of the state's best teams.

Thornberry hosts a Women's PGA professional event, and the Falcons played up to the moment once again at the Bay Port Invite.

Kylie Walker's unflappable 66 earned her medalist honors once again, and Central again won easily with a team score of 305. The next teams were tied with 316 (Bay Port and Middleton).

"Once again the Westosha Falcons came out on top," head coach Mark Olsen said. "Kylie Walker is clearly identifying herself as one of the best players in the state."

Katelyn Walker (75), Chloe Brown (77) and Camille DeLost (87) rounded out the scoring for Central at Thornberry.

The girls return to action Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at University Ridge Golf Course for another top-level invite. University Ridge is the home course of the University of Wisconsin Badgers.