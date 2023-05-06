NEW BERLIN - History was made Saturday in New Berlin at the Mike Dillett Memorial Tournament.

And a milestone was the icing on the cake.

David Naylor notched his 150th win as Bradford's girls soccer coach, and the Red Devils left New Berlin West High School with their first-ever tournament championship.

"It was a huge honor for my 150th win to come coaching this team," Naylor said Saturday night. "The girls this year are feisty, they work hard, and really play for each other. When we go down we never play like we are out of it. We keep going."

"I'm truly blessed to coach this group of amazing young ladies. They show every day how much the team means and every player genuinely cares about the team first. It’s been such an amazing experience so far. And that chemistry is showing up on the field."

Furthermore, Bradford has yet to lose a match this season (11-0, 4-0 Southeast Conference).

The Red Devils finished the weekend-long tournament 3-0 after defeating Marian Catholic, Ill. 6-0 Friday night, then the Middleton varsity reserve 1-0, and finally edging host New Berlin West, 2-1, to win the tournament.

Haley Christianson led the way with four goals last weekend, with Megan McNeely, Jo Redig, Claire Kobal, Anna Seymour and Nara Palao Frideres each adding single tallies.

Goalie Maddie Brown had a huge game in the championship Saturday, according to Naylor, and her two shutouts overall and solid play against a "very high quality" West team made a huge difference.

"Haley has been great this year, but it was nice to get goals from a wide variety of players," Naylor said. "Claire scored the game-winner in our first game, Jo had the game winner game two and Haley the game winner game three. We have been looking to improve our scoring as a team and got lots of goals from different players."

Bradford hosts Indian Trail at home Tuesday.

Baseball

ST. JOSEPH 11, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 1 (5 innings): St. Joe's turned a two-run game into a rout with a big eight-run fifth inning, beating their second Division 1 opponent of the season at Carthage College on Saturday.

Luke Schuler went the distance, giving up only one unearned run and scattering three hits in five innings of work for the Lancers.

Schuler walked two but struck out six Rockets, improving to 3-1 this season.

His ERA is still 0.00.

The Lancers' offense was led by Brady Davidson (3-4, double, 2R, 2 RBI), Dominic Santarelli (2-3, 2R, 3 RBI), and Tommy Santarelli (2-3, R, 2 RBI). Schuler and Dylan Love also drove in runs.

The Rockets manufactured their only run in the first when their leadoff hitter singled and advanced to second and stole third base before being driven in by a sacrifice fly.

However, the Lancers answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Davidson singled and Peter Visconti doubled. Schuler grounded out to score Davidson, and Dominic Santarelli singled to drive in Visconti. Love doubled to drive in Santarelli and St Joes led 3-1 after one.

The Lancers struck with their big inning in the bottom of the fifth.

Eric Kenesie and Davidson both singled and Schuler was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dominic Santarelli singled to score Kenesie and Davidson and move courtesy runner Mason Ballard to third.

After Dylan Love was hit by a pitch to load the bases, all three runners moved up on a wild pitch with Ballard scoring to make it 6-1. Kole Janis reached on an error, scoring Santarelli. Tommy Santarelli then singled to score Love and Janis.

St. Joe's improved to 8-4 overall (6-2 Metro Classic).

The Lancers take on Dominican Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Simmons Field and travel to Dominican Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game at KAPCO park.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL TAKES SECOND AT CEDARBURG TOURNEY: The Hawks traveled to Cedarburg Saturday for a big nonconference tournament and nearly came home with the championship.

After beating Oconomowoc 7-2 behind pitcher Madi Mismash's gem in game one and topping Burlington, 1-0, in game two (Mismash got the win in relief), the Hawks were tied, 5-5, though four innings with Sussex Hamilton in the title game.

Hamilton went on to rally for four runs and win, 9-5.

Indian Trail is 10-7 through Saturday.

"It was a good day of softball against some very good competition," Trail head coach Matthew Bradley said. "We got some great pitching today and really we're getting better every week. Taking second in this tournament is really good. Need to keep the momentum going next week as we enter the final stretch of the season."