Central experienced one its toughest battles in nonconference action Thursday, but a total team effort resulted in yet another win.

Westosha is 7-0-1, still unbeaten, after holding off Menomonee Falls, 1-0, and tallying the team's seventh "clean sheet" of the season, or shutout.

All it took to win this one was a first half goal from Central's Jacob Ludwig, who got an assist from Odyn Peterson. The score held up, and the state's top-ranked team in Division 2 according to this week's Wissports.net rankings had plenty to celebrate.

Goalie Michael Webers notched three more saves and hasn't allowed a goal in the last 265 minutes, which is roughly three full matches.

Team captain Petar Minic said the Falcons needed something from every single player to pull out this tough win.

"This win required everyone to pitch in," he said. "Our defense and midfield worked really hard to win every 50-50 ball, and our forwards kept their defense on edge. It was really beautiful to see the whole team come together."

Petar's dad, co-head coach Vlatko, said the team he knows showed up against Menomonee Falls. He credited the boys with bringing it against a very opponent despite injuries and some formation changes.

Fellow head coach Jon Kao said Central rose to the challenge.

"I challenged the boys to rise to the occasion," Kao said. "Falls is coming off very good results against the #1 and #4 teams in state, so we knew that this was going be be a tough test. I'm very proud of their effort tonight."

Falls dropped to 3-3-2 for the season.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers improved to 4-4-1 and 1-1 in the Metro Classic Conference with a big shutout win Thursday.

Shoreland, playing in Racine, scored three goals in the first half and five in the second.

Owen Hahm led the scoring attack with four goals, while Riley Strassburg added two goals.

Gavin Moore and Ethan Senkpeil sprinkled in the other two tallies.

Senkpeil did his most significant in the pass game, with a whopping five assists.

The Crusaders finished with nine total saves, while Shoreland goalie Connor Hahm notched two saves.

Shoreland Lutheran head coach Dan Hahm said the victory was a major turning point for the Pacers.

"We've struggled to find our creative spark in our recent outings, playing a bit too cautiously," he said. "However, tonight marked a significant turnaround. Ethan Senkpeil's return from illness injected the much-needed vigor into our team. The eight-goal performance instills us with the confidence to stride forward."

Girls tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Falcons continued to dominate the Southern Lakes Conference Thursday, winning with ease thanks to singles dominance.

Miah Wong, Lauren Werlinger, Ava Philips and Jaden Gussis only needed straight sets to knock off their opponents, with the only competitive score coming in the first set for Gussis, a 7-5 score over Burlington's Emmaline Pederson.

In doubles, the Central teams of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde and Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener, the 1 and 2, both won in straight sets.

At 3 doubles, Burlington's Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters knocked off Central's Imagin Melrose and Elizabeth Schoen, 7-5, 6-1.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, ST. JOSEPH 3: It came down to two hotly-contested flights Thursday night, but the Lancers couldn't pull out the win.

St. Joe's singles players Bella Rizzo, Lauren Palmieri and Ella Silenzi all breezed through their matches, but Martin Luther turned the tables at No. 4 singles. Bianca Enriquez found herself in a battle with the Lancers' Olivia Vackovich, but came out on top, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

Doubles weren't kind to St. Joseph.

The Lancers lost handily at both 1 and 2 doubles, and the 3 doubles match couldn't swung the entire match. Hannah Jucius and Miranda Holverson started with a 6-3 win in set one, but Audrey Paddock and Jocelyn Provost of Martin Luther tied things up at 1-1 with a 6-4 decision. The third and decisive set went to Greendale by a score of 10-6.

Boys volleyball

WILMOT 3, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 0: On Thursday night in downtown Racine, the visiting Panthers showed why they're one of the best teams in the area.

Wilmot crushed the Angels, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13, to earn the nonconference victory.

Wilmot coach Dave Riedl said it was a total team effort.

Girls volleyball

HOMESTEAD 3, BRADFORD 0: The Red Devils, or "Road" Devils, as the coaches like to call them, fought but couldn't catch up to the Highlanders in Mequon Thursday night.

Bradford played well but fell, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16.

Junior outside hitter Adrianna Teschler paced the offense with 6 kills. Freshmen Setter Monse Hernandez registered 15 assists, and freshman libero Madi Strelow logged 18 digs to lead the defense.

Bradford is now 5-11 on the season and 1-2 in conference and took part in a tournament in Grafton Saturday.

"We played a very good, very experienced team tonight," Bradford coach Jessica Hegewald said. "Our effort and energy were there, we just came up short on a few big plays in the game. We are learning how to consistenly compete and beginning to understand that as long as we take care of things on our side of the net, there is no real need to be concerned on who is on the other side of the net. We will continue to stress teamwork and tenacity."