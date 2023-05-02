The Tremper softball team evened up things with rival Indian Trail in the Southeast Conference standings Tuesday night.

The Trojans broke open a 2-2 game with a five-run third inning along with three tallies in both the fifth and sixth innings to complete a 13-3 victory in six innings.

Tremper improved to 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC, tied in percentage points with Indian Trail (3-3 SEC).

Tremper continues its city run Friday at home against Bradford.

On Tuesday, Chloe Wamboldt led the charge with 4 hits in 5 at-bats, including four runs scored and an RBI. Camille Sporer was 3-for-3.

Finley Koziol, Mya West, Aubrey Juga and Hailey Rocha had two hits apiece. Koziol and Aubrey knocked in three RBIs apiece.

"Big team win for us," Tremper coach. "We had energy on our side the whole game and the girls really brought the intensity today. Nice to see the whole lineup contribute."

As for the Hawks, it was a matter of not being able to adjust, and they know what must be fixed.

"We just weren’t mentally ready at all to play, and I’ll take the blame for not having them ready to go," Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. "We just weren’t very good at any aspect of the game today. I give Tremper credit, they were fired up and on a mission to pound us and they did. They were great up and down the lineup."

Morgan Calhoun was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Hawks.

BRADFORD 7, RACINE CASE 1: Aubrey Strelow led off Tuesday's SEC tilt at Douglas Park with a triple, and it was smooth sailing for the Red Devils.

Her spark carried over to the mound, where Strelow allowed only two hits, struck out 11 and walked only two batters. Case's Kendal Walek took the loss.

The Red Devils went on to score four runs in the first inning and added two in the third.

Bradford's improved to 8-3 and 5-2 in the SEC, while Case dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-6.

Brooklyn Danielson had 2 hits and two RBIs, Angela Parker added two hits, Rachael Madsen went 2-for-4 and Rylyn Paulich added a hit.

"We jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning powered by a lead-off triple by Aubrey Strelow and back-to-back doubles by Lauren Jeanblanc and Rachael Madsen," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Strelow dominated in the circle today. She had her best velocity of the season and held a solid-hitting Case lineup to just two hits. This was our most complete game of the season."

Boys Golf

The Central boys golf team is showing signs of greatness this season.

On a cold and windy evening at Rivermoor Golf Course in Waterford, the Falcons fired a 339, 10 strokes ahead of second-place Union Grove, to capture first place.

Wilmot finished eighth at the third Southern Lakes Conference Major.

Dylan Bruni placed third with an 80 for the Falcons, while teammate Bennett Gatto took fourth with an 82.