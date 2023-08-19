KANSASVILLE — The Central High School girls golf team picked up right where it left off last year.

The two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion is looking even better this fall, already capturing two tournament championships against some of the top competition in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the Falcons fired a blistering score of 297 at Brighton Dale Links for a runaway first-place finish in the Taylor Clark Invitational, finishing 81 strokes ahead of second-place Whitefish Bay.

Kylie Walker continued her torrid pace on her home course, shooting a 4-under 68 on the Brighton Dale White Course. This came on the heels of Tuesday's Brookfield Central-Homestead Classic in Menomonee Falls, where she fired a 3-under 67 at Wanaki Golf Club to lead the Falcons to another victory.

"The Westosha Central Falcons are off to a great start," first-year coach and Kenosha County golf staple Mark Olsen said. "They dominated once again on the course. The Falcons placed all five of their golfers in the top eight of the 40-player field."

Not far behind Kylie Thursday was her twin sister, Katelyn, who added a 71 to solidify the victory.

Fellow senior Chloe Brown was fourth overall with a 77, freshman Camille DeLost was sixth with an 81, and junior Emily Mallace took eighth with an 86.

On Tuesday in Menomonee Falls, Central fired a 301 to win the large, stacked tournament. Waunakee and Divine Savior Holy Angels weren't far behind with 310 each.

After Kylie Walker's medalist score of 67, Katelyn Walker tied for eighth with a 75.

Girls tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, UNION GROVE 0: In the Falcons' home Southern Lakes Conference opening dual in Paddock Lake, they made quick work of the visiting Broncos.

All seven flights won, including Miah Wong at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4, Lauren Werlinger at 2 singles, 6-0, 6-4, Ava Philips at 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2, and Jaden Gussis at 4 singles, 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde won in three sets at 1 doubles, 6-0, 0-6, 10-4; Mary Kinzler and Amy Aschenbrener won at 2 doubles, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5; and Elizabeth Schoen and Imagin Melrose won in straight sets at 3 singles, 7-5, 6-3.

BURLINGTON 4, TREMPER 3: The Trojans opened the dual meet season with a nonconference tilt in Burlington Wednesday, and just barely were edged out by the Demons.

Singles were dominated by Burlington, which won at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles in straight sets.

Tremper's lone singles win came at No. 1 singles, where Nicole Porut downed Mabel Nichols 6-1, 6-2.

The Trojans found much more success at doubles, where they nabbed victories in two of three flights.

Teagan Rowlands and Leah Weisinger beat Rumina Sharma and Sarah Frohmader at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3. At 2 doubles, Matilda Petkus and Audrey Marschel handled Rylie Fischer and Sarah Hartlage, 6-1, 6-2.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WAUWATOSA WEST 0: At Tuesday's Wauwatosa East Invite, the Falcons dominated Wauwatosa West with a complete performance.

Wong, Werlinger, Philips and Gussis all won in straight sets in singles.

As for doubles, Westosha didn't have any trouble, either.

Mandli and Alcalde at 1 doubles (6-4, 6-1) and Kinzler and Aschenbrener at 2 doubles (6-4, 6-3) both took care of business.

At 3 doubles, the Central tandem of Schoen and Melrose needed three sets, but edged out Jackie Beck and Charley Strobel, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-5.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4, WAUWATOSA EAST 3: The Falcons picked up a close victory over host East Tuesday thanks to balanced play in both singles and doubles.

Werlinger at No. 1 singles and Gussis at No. 4 singles were the team's singles winners, and two of three wins at doubles provided the difference.

At No. 1 doubles, Central's Mandli and Wong won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, and Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener won at No. 2 doubles, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. Westosha almost swept doubles, but Schoen and Melrose fell 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.