The battle of western Kenosha County tennis was easily won by the Falcons Thursday night.

The Central girls knocked off Wilmot, 7-0, thanks to domination across the board in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.

All Westosha flights won in straight sets, including the singles players Miah Wong (No. 1 singles), Lauren Werlinger, Ava Philips and Jaden Gussis.

In doubles, the No. 1 Central team of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde beat Megan Greenhill and Emily Rung, 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 squad of Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener knocked off Johana Neumann and Lesley Velasquez, 6-0, 6-0.

At 3 doubles, Elizabeth Schoen and Imagin Melrose beat Emma McMillan and Leah Dinelli, 6-0, 6-0.

ST. JOSEPH 4, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN/ST. JOHN'S NORTHWESTERN 1

In an abbreviated match due to lack of all seven flights, the Lancers took care of business in conference action Thursday night.

The only loss for St. Joe's came at 1 doubles, but the Lancers dominated all four singles flights with straight set victories.

At 1 singles, Bella Rizzo won 6-0, 6-2. Lauren Palmieri was victorious at 2 singles, 6-0, 6-2. Ella Silenzi won at 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Olivia Vackovich was victorious at 4 singles, 6-3, 6-2.

Football

RACINE CASE 37, BRADFORD 21

On a rare Thursday night of football, the visiting Red Devils didn't have enough firepower to keep up with the host Eagles in Southeast Conference action.

Bradford dropped to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in the SEC, while the Eagles improved to 3-1 and 1-1.

After a 40-yard field goal by Case to start the scoring, Brandon Nabbefeld and Termarion Brumby showed why they're one of the best passing hookups in the area with a 47-yard touchdown from Nabbefeld to Brumby to make it 10-0 Case with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

With starting quarterback Devin Wheaton out, senior Colin Freitag came off the bench to spark the Bradford comeback. Freitag hit Nolan Shiplett for a 1-yard touchdown pass just before the half to cut the lead to 10-7.

The Eagles added a touchdown to go up 17-7 in the third, and then the fourth quarter is where the Red Devils showed a lot of heart.

Freitag's 1-yard scoring run cut the lead to 17-14, but Case answered immediately with a touchdown run to go back up 10 points. Just a minute later, at the 6:19 mark, Freitag hit Shiplett for another score, this time eight yards, and Bradford was down only 24-21.

But Nabbefeld snuck in a 1-yard score to make it 31-21 with 3 minutes left, and then a Freitag interception set up a long return and kind of sealed Bradford's fate.

Three plays later, with 45 seconds to go, Rocco Fiorita ran it in from 14 yards out to give Case the final touchdown.

"We started off slow again but were able to find a way to get back into it," Bradford coach Gazmend Ozmani said. "Senior Colin Freitag came off the bench to spark the offense and was able to find Nolan Shiplett for 2 TDs. Colin also ran in for a TD. We overcame some huge injuries and made it a game, unfortunately came up short in that second half."

Freitag finished with 121 yards on 6-for-18 passing with the two touchdowns and interception. Shiplett caught four balls for 112 yards.

Bradford was held to 63 yards rushing and only 2.9 yards per carry.

Case racked up more than 400 total yards, including 284 on the ground. Michael King ran for 157 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, and Nabbefeld was 14-for-27 for 157 yards. Jacob Haughton caught eight passes for 88 yards.

Boys volleyball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, WATERFORD 1

The Falcons played their second Southern Lakes Conference match of the season Thursday night against Waterford and cruised to a 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17 victory.

"We had a slow start to the match and ended up dropping set three mostly due to our errors," Westosha coach Drew Cox said. "We made some crucial changes in set four to come back and take the win."

Austin Rynberg led the charge with 12 kills, while Bryce Backus added eight.

Liam Lubkeman, a junior middle blocker, totaled seven big blocks. CC Dovas and Colton LeQuesne tallied 18 and 10 digs, respectively.

"We are off this weekend but look forward to our match up next week at home on Thursday against Beloit and next Saturday we travel to Tremper for a good first tournament," Cox added.

BRADFORD 3, RACINE CASE 2

The Red Devils fell into an 0-2 hole Thursday night but came back in a dramatic 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14 victory.

The Southeast Conference matchup was a tough battle, according to Bradford coach Evan Winter.

Charles Pryse led Bradford with 20 kills, and Ben Engel tallied 13 digs. Daniel Sauceda added 12 digs.

"We have been emphasizing defense in our practices so much," Winter said. "Generating digs and turning those digs into kills and we’re definitely starting to see that happen. We have so much room to go, but we’re on the right path."

WILMOT BOYS WIN

In other Kenosha County area volleyball action, Wilmot defeated Union Grove, 30-28, 25-18, 25-18.

Girls golf

WESTOSHA CENTRAL KEEPS ROLLING

The Lady Falcons had no trouble with Badger Thursday evening in a 153-199. It was their second victory of the week over a conference foe, after they knocked off Union Grove, 162-200, on Wednesday.

Westosha remained undefeated in the SLC thanks to solid scores across the board, including an impressive 33 from Kylie Walker.

Camille DeLost, Chloe Brown and Katelyn Walker all scored 40s, and Emily Mallace shot a 44.

On Tuesday, the Falcons took on some of the best teams in the state at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison and didn't budge.

It was their closest tournament of the season, but Westosha held on to take the top spot with a score of 327, edging Bay Port's 329.

Brookfield East shot a 331, and Middleton added a 332, so the Falcons' depth really shined through.

"Tuesday the Falcons traveled to Madison to compete against most of the top ranked teams in the state at the University Ridge Golf Course," Westosha coach Mark Olsen said. "It was a closely-contested event under tough conditions, and with a couple of the Falcons suffering, but once again they came out on top."

Brookfield East's Payton Haugen earned medalist honors with a 71. Katelyn Walker was fourth with a 74, and her sister Kylie was right behind in fifth with a 76.

DeLost had the Falcons' next-best score with an 87.